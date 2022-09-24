Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
How will the Camp Randall crowd greet former UW coach Bret Bielema on Saturday?
MADISON, Wis. — What kind of reception will Bret Bielema receive when he coaches at Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since abruptly leaving the Wisconsin Badgers for Arkansas in 2012?. It's not a pressing question ahead of the Badgers' (2-2) matchup against Bielema's Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1)....
College football rankings: Ohio State rises, Oklahoma falls in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 5
Oklahoma and Ohio State entered Week 4 with similar tests. The two top-five programs had to defend their home turf against strong conference opponents. To say Oklahoma and Ohio State exited Week 4 very differently would be a huge understatement. Ohio State showed it has very few real flaws. Wisconsin learned that all too well in Saturday’s 52-21 beatdown. Ohio State led 45-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Oklahoma has to go back to the drawing board after Kansas State ran roughshod over the Sooners in the 41-34 setback. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Ohio State rose up the rankings while Oklahoma tumbled.
Three things to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini
At Big Ten Football Media Days in July, a reporter asked Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst a question he had already received numerous times throughout the day. It had something to do about Illinois coach Bret Bielema returning to Madison to face the Badgers, the team he coached from 2006-12 before abruptly leaving for Arkansas.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown, others weigh in on Ohio State 52 Wisconsin 21
The Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has more reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema isn't exactly interested in the conversation, but he's about to return to Wisconsin for the first time since stepping down as the head football coach in 2012. Of course, Bielema, now the coach at Illinois, would prefer the attention be on the Illini (3-1) ahead...
Ohio State, Jaxon Smith-Njigba managing hamstring injury in best way possible
If you’re a casual Ohio State fan, you might not have noticed much of a difference when Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered his hamstring injury in the first quarter of the first game against Notre Dame. After all, the Buckeyes still threw for 223 yards and sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka stepped up with nine catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in that win.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 4
If there was any question heading into this weekend, it is certainly college football season. If they hadn't already, teams across the country got conference play going this week, which means the cupcakes are out of the way and now is the time of year when we start to get a better sense of where teams fit.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Did You Know Jeffrey Dahmer Was a Buckeye?
One of the most notorious serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer attended The Ohio State University and lived in Morrill Tower in 1978
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
This Is Wisconsin's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
25newsnow.com
Peoria native dies after two weeks on life support, punched from behind
Columbus, OH (25 News Now) - A Peoria native is dead after being attacked not far from his workplace in Ohio. HIs family, many still in the river city, are shocked and heartbroken. 37-year-old Greg Coleman moved to Columbus with his daughter for new opportunities. In Peoria, he’s known for...
