Madison, WI

247Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State rises, Oklahoma falls in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 5

Oklahoma and Ohio State entered Week 4 with similar tests. The two top-five programs had to defend their home turf against strong conference opponents. To say Oklahoma and Ohio State exited Week 4 very differently would be a huge understatement. Ohio State showed it has very few real flaws. Wisconsin learned that all too well in Saturday’s 52-21 beatdown. Ohio State led 45-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Oklahoma has to go back to the drawing board after Kansas State ran roughshod over the Sooners in the 41-34 setback. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Ohio State rose up the rankings while Oklahoma tumbled.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Three things to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini

At Big Ten Football Media Days in July, a reporter asked Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst a question he had already received numerous times throughout the day. It had something to do about Illinois coach Bret Bielema returning to Madison to face the Badgers, the team he coached from 2006-12 before abruptly leaving for Arkansas.
MADISON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
