WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is performing at The Big E on October 2. “After 50 years, the brand name Lynyrd Skynyrd has a magic to it and I think the magic in the band is called the songs that the earlier band wrote and recorded and some of the newer ones that we have created in the later years on records has stood the test of time,” said Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO