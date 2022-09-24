Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’: Worcester’s Cara Brindisi makes last-minute coach change after audition
A new episode of “The Voice” was back on NBC Monday night with a new group of blind auditions. Pop singer Camila Cabello joins other coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for the first time on the show, becoming the latest rookie judge. But a new...
‘The Voice’: Where you can see Worcester contestant Cara Brindisi perform
Worcester musician Cara Brindisi will be making an appearance on the newest season of “The Voice.”. In a video posted on Facebook earlier in September, Brindisi said she received an email saying she was allowed to share the news as well as follow “some friends she made this summer” on Instagram.
Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at The Big E this weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is performing at The Big E on October 2. “After 50 years, the brand name Lynyrd Skynyrd has a magic to it and I think the magic in the band is called the songs that the earlier band wrote and recorded and some of the newer ones that we have created in the later years on records has stood the test of time,” said Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke.
Scales Seafood & More, Millbury staple for 23 years, permanently closed
When customers call Scales Seafood & More in Millbury, they are met with a message announcing the restaurant’s permanent closure and thanking them for their continued “support over all these years” and wishing them all love. Chef/Owner Shari Hanson announced the restaurant’s closure in a Facebook post...
The Big E: These are some unusual cocktails and drinks at the fair
The Big E is back for another fair season in West Springfield with tons of things to buy. While the fair is famously known for all the kinds of food you can get, fairgoers might not know that there is also a huge variety of drinks to be bought as well — alcoholic drinks, of course.
Springfield rededicates artist Nelson Stevens’ murals of Black life from 1970s
Two murals depicting the vibrancy and richness of Black life in Springfield during the tumultuous 1970s, both the works of Springfield painter and University of Massachusetts art professor the late Nelson Stevens, were rededicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. The two murals, “Wall of Black Music” located at 1 Montrose...
One Day Only: Get $25 Tickets to 4 Shows at Hanover Theatre
WORCESTER - The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester is having a one day sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 for $25 tickets to four upcoming shows. For just 24 hours, Hanover Theatre customers can use the code "25on25" to buy tickets for "Piff the Magic Dragon & Puddles Pity Party: Misery Loves Company Tour," "'ŚLĄSK' TOUR - Around the World in 80 Minutes," "Masters of Illusion" and "Mean Girls."
Restaurant legend back where she belongs in Worcester — but for how long?
WORCESTER — All is right again in Main South, because Annie Jenkins is back. But no one knows for how long. “Welcome back. Retirement didn’t last very long,” Jenkins boomed Friday...
Amherst memorial emerges to Anna Burns, athlete and community ‘cornerstone’
In the shade of a tree outside Amherst-Pelham Regional High School, the spot where the cross country teams meet after school for practice, a small, impromptu memorial has emerged to a member of the Amherst community lost too soon. Anna Burns, a high school junior, died after going into cardiac...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Taste of Italy returns to Springfield’s South End
SPRINGFIELD—Organizers of the Taste of Italy are pleased to present again the festival to benefit Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Springfield after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. It will take place Oct. 1 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the South End Middle School auditorium, 36 Margaret...
Girls Soccer Players to Watch: Each returning All-Western Mass. recipient
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Local girls soccer players are back on the pitch. While some new faces will — and already have — made an impact, plenty of familiar names return.
Rugged Maniac: A learning experience in the Southwick mud
SOUTHWICK — The annual Rugged Maniac obstacle course at The Wick 338 came and went this weekend, and this reporter decided to run the course at the last minute with absolutely no prior experience, so you don’t have to. The Rugged Maniac New England Course takes runners through...
WWLP 22News
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
GoFundMe shared for Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton, who died in I-91 crash
A Brighton woman is remembered as being “kind, bubbly, and gentle” after she died in a crash on Interstate 91 Friday. m. Dominique Nicole Loiselle, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported.
Vaughn Kaprelian left $4 million to the Greater Worcester Community Foundation to spend any way they want
A Westborough man who was unknown to the Greater Worcester Community Foundation left the nonprofit one of the largest gifts it has ever received. Vaughn Kaprelian, who died on April 8, 2021, left GWCF more than $4 million, GWCF announced in a press release Tuesday. The donation is unrestricted, meaning...
WooSox game attendance peaks at over 540K as its second season concludes
Despite the elements, Worcester Red Sox game attendance at Polar Park took flight in 2022. “Through heat waves, rain showers, and even snow, you consistently showed up to Polar Park every homestand and brought our attendance total to 546,955,” the team thanked their fans in an official tweet. This...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
Murphy’s Nutrition opens in East Longmeadow to offer options beyond coffee
A new business in East Longmeadow is helping customers break their coffee habit without getting rid of the caffeine. Instead, they’re offering energy bombs, also known as teas, with multiple different energy levels — such as “boosted,” “littt” and “double littt.”. “A boosted...
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
