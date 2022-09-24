ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at The Big E this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is performing at The Big E on October 2. “After 50 years, the brand name Lynyrd Skynyrd has a magic to it and I think the magic in the band is called the songs that the earlier band wrote and recorded and some of the newer ones that we have created in the later years on records has stood the test of time,” said Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Scales Seafood & More, Millbury staple for 23 years, permanently closed

When customers call Scales Seafood & More in Millbury, they are met with a message announcing the restaurant’s permanent closure and thanking them for their continued “support over all these years” and wishing them all love. Chef/Owner Shari Hanson announced the restaurant’s closure in a Facebook post...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Entertainment
West Springfield, MA
Entertainment
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
thisweekinworcester.com

One Day Only: Get $25 Tickets to 4 Shows at Hanover Theatre

WORCESTER - The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester is having a one day sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 for $25 tickets to four upcoming shows. For just 24 hours, Hanover Theatre customers can use the code "25on25" to buy tickets for "Piff the Magic Dragon & Puddles Pity Party: Misery Loves Company Tour," "'ŚLĄSK' TOUR - Around the World in 80 Minutes," "Masters of Illusion" and "Mean Girls."
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
MassLive.com

Taste of Italy returns to Springfield’s South End

SPRINGFIELD—Organizers of the Taste of Italy are pleased to present again the festival to benefit Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Springfield after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. It will take place Oct. 1 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the South End Middle School auditorium, 36 Margaret...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Big E#Dj#Grammy Awards#Rapper
WWLP 22News

The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy