Three things to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini
At Big Ten Football Media Days in July, a reporter asked Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst a question he had already received numerous times throughout the day. It had something to do about Illinois coach Bret Bielema returning to Madison to face the Badgers, the team he coached from 2006-12 before abruptly leaving for Arkansas.
How will the Camp Randall crowd greet former UW coach Bret Bielema on Saturday?
MADISON, Wis. — What kind of reception will Bret Bielema receive when he coaches at Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since abruptly leaving the Wisconsin Badgers for Arkansas in 2012?. It's not a pressing question ahead of the Badgers' (2-2) matchup against Bielema's Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1)....
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema isn't exactly interested in the conversation, but he's about to return to Wisconsin for the first time since stepping down as the head football coach in 2012. Of course, Bielema, now the coach at Illinois, would prefer the attention be on the Illini (3-1) ahead...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
Five-star LB Sammy Brown, others weigh in on Ohio State 52 Wisconsin 21
The Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has more reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin
Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
nbc15.com
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
wpr.org
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Wisconsin
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
spectrumnews1.com
Opinions clash at 'Pro-Life Wisconsin' rally
MADISON, Wis. — On June 24, Roe V. Wade was overturned. It was a decision that sparked protests across the nation. And on Saturday, the organization Pro-Life Wisconsin held a rally on the front steps of Wisconsin’s Capitol to advocate for the state’s 1849 abortion ban and let women know that abortion is not the only option.
otenews.com
College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus
On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
nbc15.com
Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
This Is Wisconsin's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
What does the identity of ‘The 608’ look like with an additional area code?
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them: 353. This addition comes after available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code are set to run out within a year and a half. Jeff Gustin is the owner of...
nbc15.com
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search begins immediately for a new MMSD principal after the district conforms the top educator, Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, at Ray F. Sennett Middle School is no longer employed with the district as of Monday. In a statement, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says, “I can confirm...
247Sports
