Federal regulators find that St. Luke’s is compliant with price transparency rule

By Leif Greiss, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

St. Luke’s University Health Network came into compliance with a federal rule meant to help patients better understand health care costs more than a year after the rule went into effect.

The Hospital Price Transparency rule, which requires hospitals to provide extensive information about the services they offer and how they charge for them, went into effect at the beginning of 2021. St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill was found by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to be noncompliant with the rule in 2021 and the network was issued a warning notice.

But a notice St. Luke’s shared with The Morning Call shows CMS determined in early April that the network and its Bethlehem campus had rectified the deficiencies CMS outlined after a review of St. Luke’s website. The notice, which was addressed to Rick Anderson, St. Luke’s president and CEO, and Francine Botek, network vice president of finance, stated because of the network’s effort, CMS closed the complaint against the hospital.

“Since the deficiencies have been rectified, no further action with respect to these items is required at this time,” CMS told St. Luke’s.

The notice said CMS anticipates that St. Luke’s will remain compliant with all requirements of the Hospital Price Transparency act but also reminded the network that CMS may continue to evaluate its compliance.

LVHN, which was also found noncompliant with the price transparency rule in 2021, was previously found in compliance by CMS .

The Hospital Price Transparency rule went into effect at the beginning of 2021 under the authority of the Affordable Care Act. All licensed hospitals in the U.S., regardless of whether they receive Medicare funding or not, are required to be in full compliance with the rule.

CMS monitors hospital compliance by evaluating complaints, reviewing analyses of noncompliance and auditing hospital websites. Hospitals that receive warnings from CMS and fail to come into compliance with the price transparency rule can face fines of more than $2 million per year.

The act has two primary requirements for how hospitals must share information on the costs of procedures. The first is that each hospital provides a standard charge file showing costs for all items and services provided. The file must be in a machine-readable format and include certain information, including the rates it negotiates with health insurance companies, minimum and maximum negotiated charges and discounted cash prices. Updated guidelines this year also state the file must be accessible to automated searches and direct downloads.

The second requirement is that hospitals must provide a list of the top 300 shoppable services — any service that can be scheduled by a patient in advance — or a price estimate tool that includes at least 300 shoppable services.

St. Luke’s has a price checker application on its website that gives patients an estimate on the cost of services based on factors like the patient’s insurance and the hospital where they would get the procedure. The network also makes its standard charges lists available on its website in the form of spreadsheets for each network hospital.

Morning Call reporter Leif Greiss can be reached at 610-679-4028 or lgreiss@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

 

Fountain Hill, PA
Comments / 0

