Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update
The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
Moshnake – NFT Project With Rewards Unavailable on The Avalanche and FTX Platforms
Do you recount childhood experiences with a mixture of joy and sadness? If you do, you are not alone. Many people describe their childhood activities with joy because of the innocence and fun characterized by them. Others lament the sudden disappearance of such fun because of the ever-busy schedule of...
Game On: 10 GameFi DAOs You Need to Know About in 2022
Players have always been the lifeblood of games, whether we’re talking about the retro arcade titles of the 1980s or immersive modern metaverses like Alien Worlds and Decentraland. And yet, until recently, players lacked organizational strength and clout: gamers were seen as the grunts on the ground who kept the enterprise moving, yet had little influence when it came to decision-making. With the advance of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations – DAOs – that is finally starting to change.
BingX`s New Copy-trading Subsidy Vouchers Will Allow Users To Recover Losses
BingX, the most popular social cryptocurrency exchange, has set a record by becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange to integrate copy trade subsidy vouchers. These are intended to reimburse consumers for any losses they may sustain. Less competent traders can use copy trading to automatically replicate positions created and maintained by more active investors.
Forward The Foundation: XT.COM Celebrates 4th Founding Anniversary
XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company’s 4th Anniversary Celebration. A series of events and initiatives will be held until mid-October. The central theme of the celebrations this year is “Forward Foundation”, which represents the dedication to exploring...
Easyfi launches new product “Electric” to bring Permissionless Margin Trading capabilities to DeFi using its lending protocol
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have been able to clinch a large market share from centralized exchanges (CEXs), especially with the creation of more than 20,000 tokens, all with varying degrees of liquidity. However, one area where DEXs is still lacking is in the margin trading domain. Where centralized exchanges command more than $200 billion in margin trading volume daily, DEXs fall short with only a tiny fraction of this volume.
Top 9 NFT and Crypto Airdrops For September 2022
Airdrops are one of the best marketing methods for cryptocurrency startups to promote their projects. There are different ways to do it, but it essentially involves sending free tokens to crypto users’ wallets in exchange for promotional work. One of the most successful airdrops in crypto history was DFINITY,...
Buy Big Eyes (BIG), a meme coin creating a sustainable DeFi exceeding the efforts of Monero (XMR) and Tron (TRX)
Decentralisation (DeFi) is the order of the day in handling assets and funds. People like to be in control of their assets and transfer funds without going through intermediary institutions like banks. This was what the crypto space was designed to achieve. Tron (TRX) is a crypto project aiming to...
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Looks Strong, Eyes $16 Reclaim
ENS price ranges break above 50 EMA on the daily timeframe. ENS price gets rejected as price attempts to break out of an asymmetric triangle. The price holds above daily support and could retest daily resistance for a possible break. Ethereum Names Service (ENS) price showed bullish strength recently, but...
Cardano Founder And ETH Dev Get Into A Tussle of Word On Twitter
Twitter threads from last week reveal a series of heated arguments between Cardano founder and Ethereum’s co-founder, and Vitalik Buterin. Amid several backlashes caused by lapses in the Ethereum Upgrade, the co-founders argue over the execution of the POS consensus mechanism. A lot has transpired within the past days after the Ethereum upgrade. Also, there are more like the Shanghai upgrade to come.
Top Trending Cryptos to Buy Now September 27th – XRP, MIOTA, TAMA, APE, QNT
While Bitcoin continues to battle to gain ground above $20,000 after last week’s interest rate hike, there are a number of top trending cryptos to buy now as we reach the end of September. Even with Ethereum struggling to end the depressing market trend, these altcoins are finally starting...
China Reports GPU Price Fall To All-Time Low Post Ethereum Merge
The successful Ethereum upgrade to proof-of-stake consensus is receiving more backlashes from the market. Therefore, the Ethereum upgrade should produce only positive feedback, but where there are merits, demerits must exist. One of the aftermath challenges the industry faced since the Ethereum upgrade was the drop in GPU prices. Graphic...
