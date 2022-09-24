ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update

The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Game On: 10 GameFi DAOs You Need to Know About in 2022

Players have always been the lifeblood of games, whether we’re talking about the retro arcade titles of the 1980s or immersive modern metaverses like Alien Worlds and Decentraland. And yet, until recently, players lacked organizational strength and clout: gamers were seen as the grunts on the ground who kept the enterprise moving, yet had little influence when it came to decision-making. With the advance of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations – DAOs – that is finally starting to change.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

BingX`s New Copy-trading Subsidy Vouchers Will Allow Users To Recover Losses

BingX, the most popular social cryptocurrency exchange, has set a record by becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange to integrate copy trade subsidy vouchers. These are intended to reimburse consumers for any losses they may sustain. Less competent traders can use copy trading to automatically replicate positions created and maintained by more active investors.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Reality Headsets#Casual Game#Mobile Game#Puff#Video Game#Vietnamese#Party Game
NEWSBTC

Forward The Foundation: XT.COM Celebrates 4th Founding Anniversary

XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company’s 4th Anniversary Celebration. A series of events and initiatives will be held until mid-October. The central theme of the celebrations this year is “Forward Foundation”, which represents the dedication to exploring...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Easyfi launches new product “Electric” to bring Permissionless Margin Trading capabilities to DeFi using its lending protocol

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have been able to clinch a large market share from centralized exchanges (CEXs), especially with the creation of more than 20,000 tokens, all with varying degrees of liquidity. However, one area where DEXs is still lacking is in the margin trading domain. Where centralized exchanges command more than $200 billion in margin trading volume daily, DEXs fall short with only a tiny fraction of this volume.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Top 9 NFT and Crypto Airdrops For September 2022

Airdrops are one of the best marketing methods for cryptocurrency startups to promote their projects. There are different ways to do it, but it essentially involves sending free tokens to crypto users’ wallets in exchange for promotional work. One of the most successful airdrops in crypto history was DFINITY,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Looks Strong, Eyes $16 Reclaim

ENS price ranges break above 50 EMA on the daily timeframe. ENS price gets rejected as price attempts to break out of an asymmetric triangle. The price holds above daily support and could retest daily resistance for a possible break. Ethereum Names Service (ENS) price showed bullish strength recently, but...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Cardano Founder And ETH Dev Get Into A Tussle of Word On Twitter

Twitter threads from last week reveal a series of heated arguments between Cardano founder and Ethereum’s co-founder, and Vitalik Buterin. Amid several backlashes caused by lapses in the Ethereum Upgrade, the co-founders argue over the execution of the POS consensus mechanism. A lot has transpired within the past days after the Ethereum upgrade. Also, there are more like the Shanghai upgrade to come.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

China Reports GPU Price Fall To All-Time Low Post Ethereum Merge

The successful Ethereum upgrade to proof-of-stake consensus is receiving more backlashes from the market. Therefore, the Ethereum upgrade should produce only positive feedback, but where there are merits, demerits must exist. One of the aftermath challenges the industry faced since the Ethereum upgrade was the drop in GPU prices. Graphic...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy