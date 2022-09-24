ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, NH
Lifestyle
Hampton, NH
Restaurants
Hampton, NH
Food & Drinks
City
Hampton, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Visit Witch City: Here Are 10 Tips for Your Fall Trip to Salem, Massachusetts

Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's official website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
SALEM, MA
WMUR.com

Spooky! Halloween display catching attention in Derry

DERRY, N.H. — Spooky displays are starting to pop up across the state ahead of Halloween. A creepy scene on Sunnyside Lane in Derry is catching attention. The homeowners are going all-out with their decor. WMUR would love to see decked-out yards across the state. Upload pictures or videos...
DERRY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Hampton Beach#Localevent#Strum#Food Drink
97.5 WOKQ

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair

It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
TOPSFIELD, MA
95.9 WCYY

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
ALTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.5 WOKQ

Care About the Ocean and Country Music? You Must See This Concert in Massachusetts

Living in New England, chances are you're not far from the Atlantic Ocean. If you've always wondered how you can make a difference in the environment, here's your chance. Environmental concerns have never been more important, so 97.5 WOKQ and Blue Ocean Music Hall are teaming up for a charity show to benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Surfrider Foundation, a national environmental organization to save our oceans.
SALISBURY, MA
94.9 HOM

The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants

It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy