Element and Fundamental Labs supporting the Era7 World Cup Tournament, building the first EsportsFi Ecosystem on Web3.

NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update
The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
NEWSBTC
Game On: 10 GameFi DAOs You Need to Know About in 2022
Players have always been the lifeblood of games, whether we’re talking about the retro arcade titles of the 1980s or immersive modern metaverses like Alien Worlds and Decentraland. And yet, until recently, players lacked organizational strength and clout: gamers were seen as the grunts on the ground who kept the enterprise moving, yet had little influence when it came to decision-making. With the advance of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations – DAOs – that is finally starting to change.
NEWSBTC
Easyfi launches new product “Electric” to bring Permissionless Margin Trading capabilities to DeFi using its lending protocol
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have been able to clinch a large market share from centralized exchanges (CEXs), especially with the creation of more than 20,000 tokens, all with varying degrees of liquidity. However, one area where DEXs is still lacking is in the margin trading domain. Where centralized exchanges command more than $200 billion in margin trading volume daily, DEXs fall short with only a tiny fraction of this volume.
NEWSBTC
XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency
Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Looks Strong, Eyes $16 Reclaim
ENS price ranges break above 50 EMA on the daily timeframe. ENS price gets rejected as price attempts to break out of an asymmetric triangle. The price holds above daily support and could retest daily resistance for a possible break. Ethereum Names Service (ENS) price showed bullish strength recently, but...
NEWSBTC
Investors Cash Out $5M From 7-Week Bull Run On Short Bitcoin
Short bitcoin has been at the forefront of investors’ attention over the last few months. Since it launched, it has garnered an impressive asset allocation and has not eased up. This is not surprising as the market had begun another bear run. However, last week, investors began to move the other way when it comes to short bitcoin. Inflows have now turned to outflows.
NEWSBTC
Buy Big Eyes (BIG), a meme coin creating a sustainable DeFi exceeding the efforts of Monero (XMR) and Tron (TRX)
Decentralisation (DeFi) is the order of the day in handling assets and funds. People like to be in control of their assets and transfer funds without going through intermediary institutions like banks. This was what the crypto space was designed to achieve. Tron (TRX) is a crypto project aiming to...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But $1,400 is the Key
Ethereum is gaining pace above $1,360 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance zone. Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,320 and $1,350 support levels. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
FTX Wins Auction For Voyager Digital Assets, Valued Over $1B
Voyager Digital has officially completed it’s auction for acquisition, with powerhouse exchange FTX securing the winning bid, according to emerging reports (and confirmed via press release) in recent hours. Reports in recent weeks had stated that the flagship exchange was in the bidding mix with competitors Binance and CrossTower, with all three supposedly in the final running for Voyager’s assets – and each of which were supposedly offering unique packages in the bidding process.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes, Elrond, And Decentraland – Crypto Projects Worth Your Investment In 2022 With Their Spectacular Use Cases
Blockchain technology has experienced immense growth since the creation of the first cryptocurrency years ago. Today, blockchain technology is pioneering the advancements of the metaverse with virtual reality spaces like Decentraland (MANA) and consolidating the features of decentralized finance with platforms like Elrond (EGLD). Big Eyes (BIG) is the meme coin amassing wealth for its users through Defi and saving the world’s biggest ecosystem.
NEWSBTC
BingX`s New Copy-trading Subsidy Vouchers Will Allow Users To Recover Losses
BingX, the most popular social cryptocurrency exchange, has set a record by becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange to integrate copy trade subsidy vouchers. These are intended to reimburse consumers for any losses they may sustain. Less competent traders can use copy trading to automatically replicate positions created and maintained by more active investors.
NEWSBTC
Cardano Founder And ETH Dev Get Into A Tussle of Word On Twitter
Twitter threads from last week reveal a series of heated arguments between Cardano founder and Ethereum’s co-founder, and Vitalik Buterin. Amid several backlashes caused by lapses in the Ethereum Upgrade, the co-founders argue over the execution of the POS consensus mechanism. A lot has transpired within the past days after the Ethereum upgrade. Also, there are more like the Shanghai upgrade to come.
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB), Algorand (ALGO) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – Three Must-Haves for every Investor in the Ongoing Bear Market
Crypto investing is becoming increasingly popular around the world. This is a result of the global population’s realisation of the potential of crypto for financial and economic growth. As a result, the sector is witnessing an increase in interested parties such as investors and traders. There is currently an...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin & The Hunt For A Green October | BTCUSD September 27, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the reason for today’s volatility and rally rejection. We also look ahead at the factors that could give Bitcoin price a green October. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 27,...
NEWSBTC
We’ve Found the Best Crypto for 2023! Is It EOS (EOS), Sweat Economy (SWEAT) or The Hideaways (HDWY)
We take a look at the best investment of 2023, with investors desperate to have a good end to a tough 2022 and make 2023 a more positive year for their crypto portfolios!. Let’s look at EOS (EOS), Sweat Economy (SWEAT) and The Hideaways. All have suffered different fates recently, with only 1 looking like having the potential to deliver huge rewards in 2023.
NEWSBTC
Top Trending Cryptos to Buy Now September 27th – XRP, MIOTA, TAMA, APE, QNT
While Bitcoin continues to battle to gain ground above $20,000 after last week’s interest rate hike, there are a number of top trending cryptos to buy now as we reach the end of September. Even with Ethereum struggling to end the depressing market trend, these altcoins are finally starting...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Active Addresses Stay Low, A Hint That Demand Isn’t There Yet
On-chain data shows the number of active Bitcoin addresses have remained at a low value for a while now, suggesting there isn’t much demand for the crypto currently. Bitcoin Active Addresses Have Continued To Move Sideways Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC...
NEWSBTC
Moshnake’s Market Cap Might Become as High as Cardano or Even Bitcoin
Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained popularity. No matter how new you are in the crypto space you must have heard of these two coins. Because of the success of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency keeps growing in importance in the financial sector. Ethereum’s blockchain has been identified to be slow in transactions due to the increasing number of users.
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens Is The Next Potential 10x Token After Polkadot, And Shiba Inu
The world is gradually evolving from its traditional banking system to a system that allows people to store their assets in digital currency. This digital currency is known as cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies are built with binance technology, which means they function as currencies and an accounting system. Many cryptocurrencies have been...
PETS・
