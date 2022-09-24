ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Element and Fundamental Labs supporting the Era7 World Cup Tournament, building the first EsportsFi Ecosystem on Web3.

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update

The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Game On: 10 GameFi DAOs You Need to Know About in 2022

Players have always been the lifeblood of games, whether we’re talking about the retro arcade titles of the 1980s or immersive modern metaverses like Alien Worlds and Decentraland. And yet, until recently, players lacked organizational strength and clout: gamers were seen as the grunts on the ground who kept the enterprise moving, yet had little influence when it came to decision-making. With the advance of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations – DAOs – that is finally starting to change.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Easyfi launches new product “Electric” to bring Permissionless Margin Trading capabilities to DeFi using its lending protocol

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have been able to clinch a large market share from centralized exchanges (CEXs), especially with the creation of more than 20,000 tokens, all with varying degrees of liquidity. However, one area where DEXs is still lacking is in the margin trading domain. Where centralized exchanges command more than $200 billion in margin trading volume daily, DEXs fall short with only a tiny fraction of this volume.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency

Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#Ele#Deflation#Video Game#Esportsfi Ecosystem#Nft#Wct S1 Prize Pool#The Era7 Team And Element#Fundamental Labs#Busd#The Knockout Stage#Bnb Chain#Defi
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Looks Strong, Eyes $16 Reclaim

ENS price ranges break above 50 EMA on the daily timeframe. ENS price gets rejected as price attempts to break out of an asymmetric triangle. The price holds above daily support and could retest daily resistance for a possible break. Ethereum Names Service (ENS) price showed bullish strength recently, but...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Investors Cash Out $5M From 7-Week Bull Run On Short Bitcoin

Short bitcoin has been at the forefront of investors’ attention over the last few months. Since it launched, it has garnered an impressive asset allocation and has not eased up. This is not surprising as the market had begun another bear run. However, last week, investors began to move the other way when it comes to short bitcoin. Inflows have now turned to outflows.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NEWSBTC

FTX Wins Auction For Voyager Digital Assets, Valued Over $1B

Voyager Digital has officially completed it’s auction for acquisition, with powerhouse exchange FTX securing the winning bid, according to emerging reports (and confirmed via press release) in recent hours. Reports in recent weeks had stated that the flagship exchange was in the bidding mix with competitors Binance and CrossTower, with all three supposedly in the final running for Voyager’s assets – and each of which were supposedly offering unique packages in the bidding process.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes, Elrond, And Decentraland – Crypto Projects Worth Your Investment In 2022 With Their Spectacular Use Cases

Blockchain technology has experienced immense growth since the creation of the first cryptocurrency years ago. Today, blockchain technology is pioneering the advancements of the metaverse with virtual reality spaces like Decentraland (MANA) and consolidating the features of decentralized finance with platforms like Elrond (EGLD). Big Eyes (BIG) is the meme coin amassing wealth for its users through Defi and saving the world’s biggest ecosystem.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

BingX`s New Copy-trading Subsidy Vouchers Will Allow Users To Recover Losses

BingX, the most popular social cryptocurrency exchange, has set a record by becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange to integrate copy trade subsidy vouchers. These are intended to reimburse consumers for any losses they may sustain. Less competent traders can use copy trading to automatically replicate positions created and maintained by more active investors.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Cardano Founder And ETH Dev Get Into A Tussle of Word On Twitter

Twitter threads from last week reveal a series of heated arguments between Cardano founder and Ethereum’s co-founder, and Vitalik Buterin. Amid several backlashes caused by lapses in the Ethereum Upgrade, the co-founders argue over the execution of the POS consensus mechanism. A lot has transpired within the past days after the Ethereum upgrade. Also, there are more like the Shanghai upgrade to come.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin & The Hunt For A Green October | BTCUSD September 27, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the reason for today’s volatility and rally rejection. We also look ahead at the factors that could give Bitcoin price a green October. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 27,...
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

We’ve Found the Best Crypto for 2023! Is It EOS (EOS), Sweat Economy (SWEAT) or The Hideaways (HDWY)

We take a look at the best investment of 2023, with investors desperate to have a good end to a tough 2022 and make 2023 a more positive year for their crypto portfolios!. Let’s look at EOS (EOS), Sweat Economy (SWEAT) and The Hideaways. All have suffered different fates recently, with only 1 looking like having the potential to deliver huge rewards in 2023.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Active Addresses Stay Low, A Hint That Demand Isn’t There Yet

On-chain data shows the number of active Bitcoin addresses have remained at a low value for a while now, suggesting there isn’t much demand for the crypto currently. Bitcoin Active Addresses Have Continued To Move Sideways Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC...
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Moshnake’s Market Cap Might Become as High as Cardano or Even Bitcoin

Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained popularity. No matter how new you are in the crypto space you must have heard of these two coins. Because of the success of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency keeps growing in importance in the financial sector. Ethereum’s blockchain has been identified to be slow in transactions due to the increasing number of users.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Dogeliens Is The Next Potential 10x Token After Polkadot, And Shiba Inu

The world is gradually evolving from its traditional banking system to a system that allows people to store their assets in digital currency. This digital currency is known as cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies are built with binance technology, which means they function as currencies and an accounting system. Many cryptocurrencies have been...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy