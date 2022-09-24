ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Admits ‘After Ever Happy’s Heartbreaking Ending Was ‘Surprising’ To Him

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Hardin Scott and Tessa Young’s story is far from over, despite that After Ever Happy ending. Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford reprise the fan-favorite Hessa in After Ever Happy, the fourth film in the After franchise. While full of swoonworthy moments, the movie’s ending will catch viewers by surprise: Hardin and Tessa are not together at the end of the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05I8m2_0i8djmDc00
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford as Hardin and Tessa. (Voltage Pictures)

Hardin and Tessa went through ups and downs — personally and as a couple — throughout After Ever Happy. Tessa moved to New York as Hardin worked on himself. The movie jumped forward 5 months, with Hardin visiting New York. Just as Hardin and Tessa were going to get back together, Tessa discovered that Hardin had written a book about their relationship. After another time jump, Hardin published his book.

After Ever Happy ended with Tessa showing up to Hardin’s book reading incognito. Tessa left before Hardin could find her face in the crowd. However, it seemed like Hardin knew Tessa was in his presence. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Hero about the movie taking such a risk and not ending exactly like the book written by Anna Todd.

“It’s interesting. It’s kind of nice exercising your ability as an actor to not make those decisions sometimes and to kind of just almost hide behind the tough decisions that the other higher-ups need to make,” Hero said. “But I also think it’s nice leaving stuff to people’s imagination sometimes and not really finalizing anything because you always want to say never say never. We have paced ourselves to get to this point at the end. It was a little bit surprising, but it’s always interesting to leave stuff up for debate and not be too final with anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqVIe_0i8djmDc00
Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin Scott. (Voltage Pictures)

When asked if Hardin realized Tessa was at his book event, Hero said, “I think it was one of those weird things that happen in movies a tiny bit more than real life, but they definitely do happen in real life as well. Where it’s in your gut, and you feel like you’re dreaming for a minute, and you’ve really questioned your own understanding of stuff. But I felt like it was a more instinctual ‘my soulmate is in the same room, and I can feel it.’ So yeah, I think he did.”

After fans will know that Hardin and Tessa do eventually reunite. A sequel to After Ever Happy, titled After Everything, has already wrapped production.

In After Ever Happy, Hardin finally battles those inner demons he’s had since childhood. His emotional journey in the film allowed him to finally move on from past trauma. “I remember doing the first film thinking like, ‘I can’t wait to get more into this stuff about why he is the way he is, and not just portraying a character who has a lot to work on as just an effect and not showing the cause,'” Hero continued. “I think that’s so important in storytelling and life as well to not judge a book by its cover and wait until you fully understand where someone comes from before you judge them. So it’s always been welcomed for me. I’ve always been excited to get into that aspect of him and explore those aspects of him.”

In addition to a fifth movie in the After franchise, there is also a prequel in the works that will focus on a young Hardin. Hero revealed what he knows about the Hardin-centered movie. “I have no idea. Jen Gibgot, one of the producers, showed me a picture [of a potential young Hardin]. She literally told me recently that they were planning to do that. I had absolutely no idea about it,” the 24-year-old actor admitted. “She sent me a picture of someone whose name I forgot. And I was like, ‘Well, he could definitely play a young Hardin, so they got the looks right if they go with him.’ But again, I’m genuinely not just saying this, I know so little about that. She showed me a picture of someone and I was, ‘Oh, he looks like me.’ That’s the extent of my knowledge of the prequel, but I think it’d be fun if the fans want to do it, then why not?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8rcD_0i8djmDc00
Hero Fiennes Tiffin at the Madrid premiere of ‘After Ever Happy.’ (Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

The first After movie was released in 2019 and became an instant hit. The film was a breakout moment for both Hero and Josephine. Hero reflected on sharing this After experience with Josephine. “I think the fact that it was both of our first roles, the fact that it was our lead role for both of us for the first time, that’s what makes it really special because you have someone who’s really like a peer and level with you. To go through that with someone with the same understanding just makes it a really level playing field. I think that’s helped us both massively. I’ve really enjoyed working with Jo, and I’d love to do it again on something else if we ever get the opportunity.” After Ever Happy is now available On Demand.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chloe Grace Moretz Still Struggles With Her Body Getting Mocked In ‘Family Guy’ Meme

Nobody is more familiar with the hazards and benefits of fame than Chloe Grace Moretz. And now the Greta actress, 25, is opening up about the double-edged sword, recalling a meme that she says deeply affected her. “For a long time I was able to be the Chloë that people see and the Chloë that I am in private,” she told Hunger magazine of her fame, which started in earnest at the age of 12. “Then those two worlds collided and I felt really raw and vulnerable and open. And then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body. There was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” she continued. “And this photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Harry Styles’ mom defends ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ after cast drama

Harry Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, defended her son’s new film “Don’t Worry Darling” amid ongoing buzz of behind-the-scenes drama. “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all,” Twist wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday seemingly in response to people criticizing the movie in her comments section the day before.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kaley Cuoco, ‘Meet Cute’ Director on How Peacock Film Tells a “Different,” “More Honest” Romance

Peacock’s Meet Cute might seem like merely a familiar mashup of time-loop films and romantic comedies but for star Kaley Cuoco and director Alex Lehmann, there were enough fresh elements for them to take a chance on the project. “We’ve seen romantic comedies and time travel; we’ve done all of that. There was something about this that was unique,” Cuoco told The Hollywood Reporter at Meet Cute‘s New York premiere last week. “And when I heard Pete [Davidson] was attached, I was like, ‘This is such an interesting, kind of a different type of film.’ And honestly it’s really sweet, and...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet

Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffPost

Margot Robbie Says She And Ryan Gosling Were ‘Mortified’ In Viral ‘Barbie’ Photos

If you think the Hollywood hype surrounding the forthcoming “Barbie” movie feels a bit excessive, don’t worry ― Margot Robbie understands your frustration. The two-time Academy Award nominee dropped by “The Tonight Show” Monday to promote her new film, “Amsterdam.” Still, the chat inevitably turned to “Barbie,” in which the actor plays the iconic Mattel doll opposite Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Todd
Person
Josephine Langford
People

Olivia Wilde Denies Leaving Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles: 'Our Relationship Was Over Long Before'

"The complete horses--- idea that I left Jason [Sudeikis] for Harry [Styles] is completely inaccurate," Olivia Wilde told Vanity Fair Olivia Wilde is setting the record straight about her love life. In a new cover story for Vanity Fair's October issue, Wilde, 38, spoke candidly about Harry Styles and how her relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis had ended before she and the musician got together. "The complete horses--- idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde told the publication of rumors that she had left her ex-fiancé, 46, to date...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting

Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Ending#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#The After#Film Star
Variety

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

George Clooney Reveals How He Feels About Twins Alexander & Ella, 5, Getting Into Acting

George Clooney isn’t too concerned about his kids following in his Hollywood footsteps. The Oscar winner recently opened up about how he feels if his 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, were to try acting when they get older. “They can do whatever they want,” George told ET of his only children, whom he shares with wife, Amal Clooney. “My guess is that they’re a little smarter than me, so, they’ll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I’m still working on English.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance

New videos, seen below, show Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looking quite cozy while attending Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York on Sept. 26. In the clips, Larsa dances up against Marcus before turning around and grabbing him close to whisper in his ear. At one point, she also rests her head on his shoulder while cuddling close. The videos come amidst reports of a romance between Larsa and Marcus, who have been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Brooke Bailey’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children After Daughter Kayla’s Death

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey, 45, announced the death of her 25-year-old daughter Kayla Bailey via Instagram on Sept. 25. Alongside a series of snapshots of Kayla growing up, she wrote, “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.” Brooke did not reveal how her daughter died, but she gushed about how much her daughter is loved on her Instagram Story. “My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!!” she wrote after sharing dozens of tributes to her daughter on her Story. “The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’

“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
243K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy