ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

‘It’s not safe sometimes’: Business owner reacts to Hull Street Road shooting in Richmond

By Tannock Blair, D&#039;mon Reynolds
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXq7R_0i8djf2X00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a man at the Beautifull beauty supply store on Hull Street Road.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, officers responded to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road in Richmond for a report of a person shot. After officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

PREVIOUSLY: Woman arrested, charged in connection to Hull Street Road shooting in Richmond

“I never seen anything like that before,” said Jose Trigueros, a nearby business owner.

Trigueros is the owner of El Shaddai Motors right next to the beauty supply store on Hull Street Road. He told 8News that there have been other crime-related issues in the area, such as catalytic converters being stolen from cars.

“It’s not safe sometimes, you know,” Trigueros said. “I’ve had situations where they might have stolen catalytic converters from my cars but never had a shooting this close in proximity. Not even in daylight.”

Following an investigation, 24-year-old Keniyah Vaughn was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with attempted murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Henrico Police investigating shooting homicide outside convenience store

Trigueros told 8News he plans to try to deter the violence with little things.

“I usually put a lot of worship music in my business to make sure the atmosphere is different,” he said. “It’s important to know that we have the protection of God. We got to change the atmosphere in our home, in our business, in our lives don’t surround ourselves with people that have a bad atmosphere or a different mindset as you.”

8News has reached out to the Richmond Police Department for more information on what circumstances led up to the shooting but has not yet received a reply.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek Glen Allen burglary suspect

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly stole personal belongings from an apartment in Glen Allen last month. Police responded Aug. 24 to the 4100 block of Fairlake Lane in the Oakbrook Apartments southwest of the intersection of Gaskins and Springfield roads. A...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

VCU Police looking for robbery suspect

According to VCU Police, the robbery took place on the afternoon of Sept. 23 on the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim reported being approached by a man who tried to take their bag. When the victim resisted, the man took out a magazine from a firearm before taking the bag.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Business Owner#Violent Crime#El Shaddai Motors#Henrico Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC12

Truck driver sentenced for Chesterfield school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man will spend time behind bars following a crash that happened back in April involving a school bus. The school bus landed in a ravine after being struck by a pickup truck on Hull Street Road. Good samaritans raced to the scene to save the driver and special needs students on board.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Driver flees scene after striking motorcyclist in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 600 block of East Canal Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a female motorcyclist injured after colliding with a silver or gray sedan. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on South 5th Street through the intersection when it was hit by the sedan that was traveling southbound.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy