Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
Related
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
Times News
Missing elk returned to its owner in Lehigh Township
An elk that broke free in Lehigh Township Friday afternoon has been safely returned to its owner. Township police Chief Scott Fogel said that at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that a large male elk had escaped from a pen on Peach Drive in the Danielsville section of the township.
Times News
Monroe County crashes
State police reported the following crashes in Monroe County:. • State police at Stroudsburg reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 14 along Route 33 in Hamilton Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Nilsa M. Doval, 56, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2019 Subaru Forester, and Duane B. Richmond,...
Wife, husband die after Pa. crash
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities
A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Coroner called to scene of accident in Monroe County
POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — The coroner was called to a fatal accident just after 2 PM in Pocono Township Tuesday afternoon. Pocono Township Police arrived to a car crash at Hallet Rd. and Cherry Lane. According to police, a 1989 black Cadillac sedan was wedged between two trees...
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Diner to be converted into six-bay auto repair shop by Wrenchtec
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The old Forks Diner will be serving auto repair customers by early spring of next year. Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra, partners in the Wrenchtec four-bay garage at 20 E. Lawn Road in Nazareth, have acquired the former diner at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000 to open a second location.
Times News
Vehicle stop leads to wanted person
A vehicle stop in Carbon County led the arrest of the driver on warrants. State police at Lehighton said a 1997 Ford F-150 truck was stopped for vehicle code violations on Sept. 23 at 12:29 a.m. in the 4900 block of Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The driver was identified as Cher Moser, 50, of Kunkletown. It was learned at the stop that her driver’s license was under suspension - DUI related. It was also learned she had active warrants for her arrest out of the Carbon County and Monroe County sheriff offices and also by state police at Lehighton.
Times News
Lehigh woman scammed out of $4,000
State police at Bethlehem said a Lehigh County woman has been scammed out of a large amount of cash. Troopers responded to Saddle Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a gift card scam. Troopers said a 67-year-old New Tripoli residents was scammed out of $4,000. She purchased eight gift cards in $500 amounts. The scam occurred Sept. 14 and recently reported. The investigation is continuing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sauconsource.com
Car ‘Sustained Significant Damage’ in I-78 Hit-and-Run: Police
Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are seeking witnesses to a recent hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-78 west near mile marker 71.5 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. In an accident report published Tuesday, police said the crash happened Sept. 22 at approximately 10:34 a.m. At that time, a 28-year-old...
Times News
Fast-moving fire destroys Tamaqua home
A cooking accident is likely to blame for a fast-moving fire that destroyed a home at 528 Arlington St. in Tamaqua Monday morning. “The resident of 528 was boiling water on the stove. She placed the kettle on the stove and walked out for a moment,” said Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. “When she returned, it was on fire.”
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
pahomepage.com
73-year-old pronounced dead after Monroe County crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Monroe County Tuesday evening according to officials. The Monroe County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a single vehicle crashed into a tree near Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. Investigators say...
thevalleyledger.com
Household Document Shredding Event
Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
Times News
Resident injured in Lansford blaze
A man is hospitalized after a fire ravaged his home Sunday night in Lansford. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. at his home located at 428 East Front St. The blaze was located in the living room of the single family dwelling. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
22 Businesses That Should Come to Bucks County, Pa. in 2022
Nestled between Philadelphia and Central Jersey, Bucks County, Pa. is home to a ton of great local businesses that we love. But what chain restaurants and retailers is the area missing? I certainly had some opinions so I made a list. In an area (such as ours) that is constantly...
Times News
Fire companies respond to fire at bar
Nesquehoning fire departments responded to a reported dwelling fire at a bar in the borough early Monday morning. Nesquehoning Hose Company fire Chief John McArdle said the call came in at 4:24 a.m. to Confessions Tavern, 239 W. Catawissa St. When crews arrived, firefighters found fire on the exterior of...
Comments / 1