ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saylorsburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Missing elk returned to its owner in Lehigh Township

An elk that broke free in Lehigh Township Friday afternoon has been safely returned to its owner. Township police Chief Scott Fogel said that at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that a large male elk had escaped from a pen on Peach Drive in the Danielsville section of the township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe County crashes

State police reported the following crashes in Monroe County:. • State police at Stroudsburg reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 14 along Route 33 in Hamilton Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Nilsa M. Doval, 56, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2019 Subaru Forester, and Duane B. Richmond,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Wife, husband die after Pa. crash

A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Saylorsburg, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities

A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
COOPERSBURG, PA
Times News

Carbon County receives bids for renovation

Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Barns#Auction#Antique#Blue Ridge
WOLF

Coroner called to scene of accident in Monroe County

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — The coroner was called to a fatal accident just after 2 PM in Pocono Township Tuesday afternoon. Pocono Township Police arrived to a car crash at Hallet Rd. and Cherry Lane. According to police, a 1989 black Cadillac sedan was wedged between two trees...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Vehicle stop leads to wanted person

A vehicle stop in Carbon County led the arrest of the driver on warrants. State police at Lehighton said a 1997 Ford F-150 truck was stopped for vehicle code violations on Sept. 23 at 12:29 a.m. in the 4900 block of Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The driver was identified as Cher Moser, 50, of Kunkletown. It was learned at the stop that her driver’s license was under suspension - DUI related. It was also learned she had active warrants for her arrest out of the Carbon County and Monroe County sheriff offices and also by state police at Lehighton.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehigh woman scammed out of $4,000

State police at Bethlehem said a Lehigh County woman has been scammed out of a large amount of cash. Troopers responded to Saddle Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a gift card scam. Troopers said a 67-year-old New Tripoli residents was scammed out of $4,000. She purchased eight gift cards in $500 amounts. The scam occurred Sept. 14 and recently reported. The investigation is continuing.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Times News

Fast-moving fire destroys Tamaqua home

A cooking accident is likely to blame for a fast-moving fire that destroyed a home at 528 Arlington St. in Tamaqua Monday morning. “The resident of 528 was boiling water on the stove. She placed the kettle on the stove and walked out for a moment,” said Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. “When she returned, it was on fire.”
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall Fest in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

73-year-old pronounced dead after Monroe County crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Monroe County Tuesday evening according to officials. The Monroe County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a single vehicle crashed into a tree near Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. Investigators say...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Household Document Shredding Event

Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Resident injured in Lansford blaze

A man is hospitalized after a fire ravaged his home Sunday night in Lansford. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. at his home located at 428 East Front St. The blaze was located in the living room of the single family dwelling. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Fire companies respond to fire at bar

Nesquehoning fire departments responded to a reported dwelling fire at a bar in the borough early Monday morning. Nesquehoning Hose Company fire Chief John McArdle said the call came in at 4:24 a.m. to Confessions Tavern, 239 W. Catawissa St. When crews arrived, firefighters found fire on the exterior of...
NESQUEHONING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy