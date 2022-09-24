Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update
The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
NEWSBTC
Investors Cash Out $5M From 7-Week Bull Run On Short Bitcoin
Short bitcoin has been at the forefront of investors’ attention over the last few months. Since it launched, it has garnered an impressive asset allocation and has not eased up. This is not surprising as the market had begun another bear run. However, last week, investors began to move the other way when it comes to short bitcoin. Inflows have now turned to outflows.
NEWSBTC
Is Runfy Proof That Crypto Is The Future? How Bitcoin Paved The Way
Runfy (RUNF) is a new crypto project to enter the market and has a unique take on crypto from what we’ve seen before. Acting as more than a currency or way to make money, Runfy tackles real-life issues by helping individuals worldwide lose weight and keep their fitness up. This is different from any other crypto project seen before, and while many individuals may be thinking about how fitness and crypto go hand in hand, Runfy has all the answers you need. So, let’s get into how Runfy could lead crypto to a new path and how Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way for this.
NEWSBTC
ETH Struggles To Break Past $1,300 Resistance – Back To $1K?
ETH, post-merge, has taken traders and investors on a thrilling adventure. The value of Ethereum has decreased by a stunning 26.36 percent since the much-hyped Merge. The token’s recovery from June to August was fully erased by this decrease and the market catastrophe on September 13. Fears of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Easyfi launches new product “Electric” to bring Permissionless Margin Trading capabilities to DeFi using its lending protocol
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have been able to clinch a large market share from centralized exchanges (CEXs), especially with the creation of more than 20,000 tokens, all with varying degrees of liquidity. However, one area where DEXs is still lacking is in the margin trading domain. Where centralized exchanges command more than $200 billion in margin trading volume daily, DEXs fall short with only a tiny fraction of this volume.
NEWSBTC
Strong Rally For Bitcoin And Crypto As Wall Street Melts Down
There’s a correlation between macroeconomic factors and crypto assets like Bitcoin. Harsh and stricter factors increase the volatility of virtual tokens negatively. This is also the case for equity stocks and their markets. The past week brought a downtrend to the primary cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was seen going toward the...
NEWSBTC
LUNC Price Increases as Binance Decides To Burn Trading Fees
In response to proposals from the LUNC community, Binance has decided to burn all fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairs. Binance said it would send the trading fees and margin trading pairs to LUNC burn addresses. The announcement was made via a blog post on Binance’s official website....
NEWSBTC
These Are Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Potentially Make You Rich – BNB Chain, Moshnake And Ripple
Many new cryptocurrencies emerge daily making it hard for future token holders to make a decision on what they want to invest in. Here are three coins you want to look into before your next investment. Will Moshnake Bring Back One Of The Most Iconic Games?. Are you looking to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency
Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
NEWSBTC
Don’t Be Left Out – Crypto Newbies are Buying Moshnake, Binance Coin, and Kusama
The crypto world can feel overwhelming at times. New cryptocurrencies, like Moshnake (MSH), appear almost daily in the cryptocurrency market, and this sometimes makes it difficult for crypto enthusiasts, especially newbies, to decide which ones to buy or ignore. Fortunately, some standout winners are Binance Coin (BNB) and Kusama (KUS)....
NEWSBTC
Tamadoge Debut Exchange Listing is Slated for Sept 27th on OKX
Meme coin sensation Tamadoge will begin its exchange listing with OKX, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges. TAMA token will be available for trading on OKX from Tuesday, 27th September, at 11:00 UTC. If you’re unable to access the OKX centralized exchange due to regulatory reasons, you can instead trade TAMA on OKX DEX, from 17:00 UTC on the same day.
NEWSBTC
BingX`s New Copy-trading Subsidy Vouchers Will Allow Users To Recover Losses
BingX, the most popular social cryptocurrency exchange, has set a record by becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange to integrate copy trade subsidy vouchers. These are intended to reimburse consumers for any losses they may sustain. Less competent traders can use copy trading to automatically replicate positions created and maintained by more active investors.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Adds Nearly 36,000 Holders Since June Despite Crypto Market Turmoil
The price trend of Shiba Inu has been following the rest of the cryptocurrency market and remains negative. Notably, SHIB is still seeking to reclaim the high points it reached last year, when the value and popularity of the meme coin surged. As of this writing, SHIB is trading at...
NEWSBTC
FTX Wins Auction For Voyager Digital Assets, Valued Over $1B
Voyager Digital has officially completed it’s auction for acquisition, with powerhouse exchange FTX securing the winning bid, according to emerging reports (and confirmed via press release) in recent hours. Reports in recent weeks had stated that the flagship exchange was in the bidding mix with competitors Binance and CrossTower, with all three supposedly in the final running for Voyager’s assets – and each of which were supposedly offering unique packages in the bidding process.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes, Elrond, And Decentraland – Crypto Projects Worth Your Investment In 2022 With Their Spectacular Use Cases
Blockchain technology has experienced immense growth since the creation of the first cryptocurrency years ago. Today, blockchain technology is pioneering the advancements of the metaverse with virtual reality spaces like Decentraland (MANA) and consolidating the features of decentralized finance with platforms like Elrond (EGLD). Big Eyes (BIG) is the meme coin amassing wealth for its users through Defi and saving the world’s biggest ecosystem.
NEWSBTC
We’ve Found the Best Crypto for 2023! Is It EOS (EOS), Sweat Economy (SWEAT) or The Hideaways (HDWY)
We take a look at the best investment of 2023, with investors desperate to have a good end to a tough 2022 and make 2023 a more positive year for their crypto portfolios!. Let’s look at EOS (EOS), Sweat Economy (SWEAT) and The Hideaways. All have suffered different fates recently, with only 1 looking like having the potential to deliver huge rewards in 2023.
NEWSBTC
As Dogecoin Price, Shiba Inu and Other Memecoins Crash, Here’s Why Tamadoge Will Pump 10x
Memecoins might have taken a hit in the latest market crash, but outlier Tamadoge is set to pump 10x following its official public launch this week. The past few months might have been rough on memecoins, with DOGE down 91% and SHIB down 87% from their previous all-time high prices. However, one outlier is waiting in the wings, ready to pump 10x following its initial public exchange offering this week.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Price To Reach In Millions By 2030, Says Analyst
A well-known, conservative crypto analyst gave a bullish commentary about the price of Bitcoin. According to a YouTuber, further proliferation of the digital asset will cause a steady rise of BTC to a million dollars. On a YouTube video, InvestAnswers signaled that BTC is approaching diminishing returns. Diminishing return is...
NEWSBTC
Forward The Foundation: XT.COM Celebrates 4th Founding Anniversary
XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company’s 4th Anniversary Celebration. A series of events and initiatives will be held until mid-October. The central theme of the celebrations this year is “Forward Foundation”, which represents the dedication to exploring...
Comments / 0