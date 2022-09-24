ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

ecori.org

Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process

This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Cranston, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: NK Town Hall renovation finally sets some wrongs right

After a six-year absence from public view, the North Kingstown Town Hall, which had served the community for 127 years prior to it being vacated, is open for business once again. It has tastefully been brought into the 21st century, with a well thought out restoration and an appropriate addition that just adds to the elegance of the building. My visit to the “Old Grande Dame” last week got me to thinking about how the building all began and what she looked like originally. So, let’s take a look at the story behind this building that we are all now going to be able to get reacquainted with.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI

Experience an exciting property transformation in Woonsocket

An innovative new apartment development is taking shape in Woonsocket as a former church will soon be transformed into 32 units. This morning on The Rhode Show we spoke with Gregory Rice, GM/VP of Franchise Sales, Nexus Property Management, and Aimee Goodwin Lombardo, Managing Principal, Director of Operations ZDS Architects to learn more.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation breaks ground on East Bay Bike Path bridges

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will break ground Monday for construction on the East Bay Bike Path bridges. Gov. Dan McKee will also attend the groundbreaking at Police Cove Park in Barrington. The project will replace both bridges that pass over the Barrington and...
BARRINGTON, RI
GoLocalProv

3 Contractors Charged With Stealing $64K in Wages from 14 Workers Tied to School Construction

The RI Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that three Rhode Island-based drywall installation contractors have been arraigned in Providence Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Attorney General and the Department of Labor and Training into allegations that they stole more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
WOONSOCKET, RI
iheart.com

Demolish And Build A New Bridge In A Week?

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is planning to demolish a bridge in Providence this upcoming Friday and Saturday as part of a rapid replacement project. RIDOT says the Glenbridge Avenue overpass on Route 6 will have a new bridge in place within one week. Route 6 will be closed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Hearing on future of Woonsocket mayor set for Tuesday night

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council will be allowed to go forward with a hearing to potentially remove the city’s mayor. The Rhode Island Supreme Court ruled in favor of the council Friday and will allow a removal hearing to go forward against Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt.
WOONSOCKET, RI
NECN

Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot

A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
WORCESTER, MA
GoLocalProv

Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
NEWPORT, RI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.

Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...

