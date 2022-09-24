ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 9-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Everest Mooresville, LLC to Bhanumati LLC, Ramji Krupa, L.L.C., Ocera Management LLC and Riva, LLC, Lot 2 of Regency Center, 122...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County new business names: Sept.11-17

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 11-17. A & LM Environmental, Amy Marie Miller, Statesville. Harrison Logistics, Armonie Trequan Harrison, Iredell County. Paint Co Actual, Granger Forbes Leber, Mooresville. Second Wind Perennial Farms, Edna Dekin, Stony Point. El Viajero...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29. On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.
LINCOLNTON, NC
Lifestyle
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 12

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One killed, one injured in crash on I-485 near John St. in Matthews

It’s blocking the road from Darblay to Henderson Park roads. CATS bus driver has medical emergency, collides with school bus in south Charlotte, officials say. Three people were injured in this Wednesday morning crash. I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
STATESVILLE, NC
kannapolisnc.gov

New Development Coming to Kannapolis

Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medicine

DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One dies in crash on I-485 in Matthews

Resolution approved to name I-85 bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Dozens of fellow CMPD officers were at the meeting and stood in support of the resolution. Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision. Updated: 4 hours ago. CBRE said in the announcement that...
MATTHEWS, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Charlotte NC

Charlotte’s rich and intriguing history dates back to the late 18th century. This city was named after Queen Charlotte when it was incorporated in 1768. Residents expelled the British General Cornwallis during the Revolutionary War and, less than a decade later, declared their independence from England. During the Civil War era, a significant number of North Carolina residents fought for the Confederacy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land

Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
INDIAN LAND, SC

