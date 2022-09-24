Read full article on original website
berkscountyliving.com
Refusing to Retire
It’s the age-old question: when does old age begin? It’s a question with no definitive answer; relative age can vary greatly from person to person. But with scientific advances allowing humans to live healthily for longer periods of time, 70 has become the new 50. Despite being of retirement age, three Berks County septuagenarians aren’t slowing down, continuing to draw upon their reservoir of knowledge and experience – to the region’s benefit.
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
Times News
Jim Thorpe marching band alumni night Fri.
The Jim Thorpe Band Alumni Night is this Friday for the Olympians home football against Tamaqua. Former marching band members are asked to join current band members. Report to the band room at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m. For more information email eflowers@jtasd.org.
bctv.org
Region’s First Female Urologist Joins Center for Urological Care of Berks County
The Center For Urologic Care of Berks County is pleased to be welcoming Dr. Paulette C. Dreher to the practice!. Dr. Dreher has interest in general urology, including BPH, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, kidney, bladder and prostate cancer, incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Dr. Dreher received a Bachelor of Arts...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial to close for renovations
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is going to be closed to the public due to upcoming repairs to the structure. On Friday, October 7 the memorial that is located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be closing temporarily to the public. This memorial is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner searching for Reading woman's next of kin
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Pamela Wagner, 68, lived in the 1900 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Reading, according to the coroner's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office in Bern Township by calling...
Main Line Media News
Berks man sentenced for causing a catastrophe during fire at Pottstown motel
NORRISTOWN — A Berks County man has received what is essentially a time served sentence and a hefty restitution bill in connection with his role in a fire that caused damage to a Pottstown motel. Russell Hess III, 50, of Mountain View Court, Hamburg, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
Times News
Schuylkill Co. Walk In Center holds pottery workshop
The Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven will host renowned potter Tim See on Saturday. Anyone interested in pottery or who’d like to get started will be fascinated watching See create his amazing works on the pottery wheel and learn some valuable techniques. Tim has been “throwing clay”...
Times News
A promise to end alzheimer’s
Families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia plant plastic daisies in a promise garden at Mauch Chunk Lake Park Saturday. More than 100 people participated in the annual Carbon County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at the lake. Placing flowers in the sandy garden are, from left, Michele Dobrowski of Lehighton, Grace Kern of Lehighton and her grandson, Croy Kern, 1, of Summit Hill, Rylee Devlin of Summit Hill, Corbin Kern, 2, of Summit Hill, and Josh Kern of Summit Hill. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Rally puts spotlight on veterans suicide
Saturday’s American Legion Post 927 Keep them Alive Ride and Rally was all about saving veterans from suicide. The motorcycle ride began at The Vietnam Memorial in Palmerton and ended at the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert with a barbecue, speeches and music. The event featured several organizations...
Pennsylvania woman died with paper jammed in windpipe at a care home
Cheryl Yewdall spent most of her life at a Philadelphia care home for people with developmental disabilities. It was there, on Jan. 26, that the 50-year-old was found face down on the floor, in a pool of urine, suffocating on a large wad of paper that had been stuffed down her throat. She died five […]
Wife, husband die after Pa. crash
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Stuff a Bus' to aid Helping Harvest, Humane Pennsylvania
READING, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils, BARTA and Berks Encore are teaming up and going to bat against hunger, both among humans and their furry companions. A "Stuff a Bus" food drive will be held in conjunction with Berks Encore's annual Senior Expo at FirstEnergy Stadium next Wednesday, Oct. 5.
3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Times News
Flags honor Nesquehoning vets
Nesquehoning’s Hometown Heroes are being honored with American flags. Motorists and residents traveling through the borough see Catawissa Street, as well as several other streets, lined with American flags, hung next to a Hometown Hero banner. “When we saw that there were flags downtown on Memorial Day, but they...
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
