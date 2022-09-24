Read full article on original website
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 27, 1984
Bishop Thomas J. Welsh of the Diocese of Allentown announced the appointment of the Rev. Robert J. Wargo as pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. Rev. Wargo, 38, will replace the Rev. Leo S. Stajkowski, who has been reassigned to be pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, Reading. Father...
Times News
Spaghetti dinner at Weatherly church
St. Matthew’s Union Church, 3153 Quakake Road, Weatherly, is hosting a pick-up only spaghetti dinner from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The dinner includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs and sauce, salad, dinner roll, and dessert. Cost is $11 for adults, $6 for children between the ages of 5-10....
Times News
Lansford has festive start to fall
Lansford welcomed the fall season on Saturday with a fun-filled day in the borough. The ninth annual Fall Festival was held on Ridge Street and featured live music, pumpkin painting, baked goods, an assortment of food including hamburgers and homemade soup, a car show, craft vendors and plenty of socializing.
Times News
Weatherly library events
The Weatherly library has several events coming up. • The annual library auction is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Packer Township building, Route 903, Weatherly. Basket winners will be chosen at 2 p.m. Preview night is from 6-8 p.m. Friday. There will be food and baked goods. • The...
Times News
Flags honor Nesquehoning vets
Nesquehoning’s Hometown Heroes are being honored with American flags. Motorists and residents traveling through the borough see Catawissa Street, as well as several other streets, lined with American flags, hung next to a Hometown Hero banner. “When we saw that there were flags downtown on Memorial Day, but they...
Times News
A promise to end alzheimer’s
Families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia plant plastic daisies in a promise garden at Mauch Chunk Lake Park Saturday. More than 100 people participated in the annual Carbon County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at the lake. Placing flowers in the sandy garden are, from left, Michele Dobrowski of Lehighton, Grace Kern of Lehighton and her grandson, Croy Kern, 1, of Summit Hill, Rylee Devlin of Summit Hill, Corbin Kern, 2, of Summit Hill, and Josh Kern of Summit Hill. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Times News
Schuylkill Co. Walk In Center holds pottery workshop
The Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven will host renowned potter Tim See on Saturday. Anyone interested in pottery or who’d like to get started will be fascinated watching See create his amazing works on the pottery wheel and learn some valuable techniques. Tim has been “throwing clay”...
thevalleyledger.com
Household Document Shredding Event
Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
Times News
Jim Thorpe marching band alumni night Fri.
The Jim Thorpe Band Alumni Night is this Friday for the Olympians home football against Tamaqua. Former marching band members are asked to join current band members. Report to the band room at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m. For more information email eflowers@jtasd.org.
Times News
Rally puts spotlight on veterans suicide
Saturday’s American Legion Post 927 Keep them Alive Ride and Rally was all about saving veterans from suicide. The motorcycle ride began at The Vietnam Memorial in Palmerton and ended at the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert with a barbecue, speeches and music. The event featured several organizations...
Times News
Tamaqua diaper ministry marks milestone
Diaper Depot, a ministry of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua, distributed its 100,000th diaper during its monthly distribution Saturday. The program which distributes free diapers to families in the Tamaqua Area School District began in October 2018. Since that time, the ministry has received 1,890 requests for diapers. Diaper delivery has benefited Tamaqua area children 2,195 times for a total of 101,420 diapers distributed. Diapers are provided for newborns to children age 4.
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
Times News
Nesquehoning Halloween display raises donations for Panther Valley school, cat and dog shelters
Just like the movie “Nightmare Before Christmas,” a Nesquehoning man is again transforming his property into a place where ghouls and goblins lurk, 12-foot skeletons stand guard over real tombstones and 20-foot blowup Jack Skellington’s watch the land. But this year, Alan Kloss is aiming to help...
Amazing Huge estate sale in Muncy PA - Starting Wed September 28th, 2022
The next sale is here! We have to start by Saying Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. That is right, 4 days with Wednesday sale hours between 12 noon and 6pm. This is to give most everyone a chance to shop this great sale who have to work during the days of our normal sales. The calendar dates of the sale are September 28-October 1, 2022. Our hours for the remainder of our sale will be Thursday-Friday 9am-4pm and Saturday 9am-noon. Please note, guns will only be shown between the hours of 5pm-6pm on Wednesday, Thursday we will show firearms from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire
RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
wdac.com
“God Loves You Tour” Visits The Keystone State
YORK/ALLENTOWN – Over 9,200 people were part of the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham which made a visit to York on Sunday. Crowds heard praise music along with a message of hope from Franklin Graham. Just in time for the Sunday afternoon event, the weather cleared and sun shone across the outdoor venue at the York Expo Center. Graham said, “You’ve got a ray of hope here tonight” before telling the crowd how God can replace their hopelessness with His Light. More than 190 churches in the York area partnered with the event to bring hope and the love of Jesus Christ to those in attendance. On Saturday, the tour visited Allentown with over 11,000 people attending at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The God Loves You Tour will also travel to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
WFMZ-TV Online
New emergency room opens at St. Luke's Anderson campus
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network has opened a new emergency room in Northampton County. The new emergency room opened at the network’s Anderson Campus just off Route 33 at 1872 St. Luke’s Boulevard in Bethlehem Township, according to a news release from St. Luke's.
