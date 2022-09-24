Northeast State Community College’s annual Because of You Campaign kicked off this week across all campus locations. The annual scholarship fundraising event goes until Oct. 7. Because of You aims to raise scholarship money for students attending Northeast State. All funds raised during the campaign are used for Northeast State student scholarships administered through the college’s foundation. The campaign hosts a series of events sponsored by departments from across the college. This year’s headlining events included the popular Bear Bucks Craft Sale, the very popular cutest pets contest, a chrysanthemum sale, the Northeast State’s Got Talent Contest, and a dance contest.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO