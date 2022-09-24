Read full article on original website
New Food City store breaks ground in Clintwood
Company officials broke ground Tuesday on a new Food City, located at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street in Clintwood, Virginia. The 45,000 square foot retail supermarket will serve as a replacement for Food City’s existing location. It is expected to open next spring. “We have served...
Board OKs music festival at Abingdon Vineyards
A local music festival that became a source of contention for some in the area won approval from the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to move ahead. Between the Vines, a music festival at the Abingdon Vineyards, is scheduled to be held Oct. 14-16 in the remote Alvarado community in Washington County, Virginia.
Man dies after farm tractor was hit
A Crockett, Virginia, man is dead after the tractor he was riding on was hit from behind Wednesday in Wytheville, Virginia. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Charles R. Cregger, 59, of Crockett, Virginia was ejected from his Ford farm tractor and died at the scene. The tractor was pulling a corn chopper while traveling south on Route 674 when it was hit in the rear by a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.
New hotel approved for The Falls
BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority. Bristol Virginia’s IDA voted unanimously to approve the transfer of a 2.5-acre tract located between Texas Roadhouse and the former Cabela’s location to KM Hotels and KM-Bristol Hotel LLC, a Richmond-based hotel development firm.
Our View | The pandemic has taken so much, it's great to have the Santa Train back
The region received an unexpected Christmas gift Tuesday as it was suddenly announced the Santa Train will again ride the rails spreading gifts and Christmas cheer from Pikeville, Kentucky, to Kingsport, Tennessee. The CSX train travels 110 miles through the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeastern Tennessee making...
Early voting opens the ballot box from September to November
A practice begun in Virginia during the height of the pandemic has become a convenient way for voters to cast ballots on a day convenient for them. Early voting began across the state Friday Sept. 23. Virginia voters have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to take advantage of early voting before the Tuesday, Nov. 8 Election Day.
Homeless care providers discuss capacity issues with council
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Leaders from local homeless care providers engaged the Bristol Tennessee City Council during a monthly work session Tuesday. Representatives from the Salvation Army, Haven of Rest Rescue Mission and Family Promise of Bristol each addressed council about their organizations’ efforts to combat homelessness in the city and presented ideas of how to keep the issue from snowballing.
Bucket truck hits train trestle over Piedmont Avenue
A bucket truck struck the railroad bridge that crosses Piedmont Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, after 11 a.m. on Monday. Traffic access was closed until an engineer from Norfolk Southern could come and evaluate the extent of damage to the bridge, City Manager Randy Eads said. Detours will remain in place...
Santa Train will return to the rails this November
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – After two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train will return to the rails on Saturday, Nov. 19, for its 80th year. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the 2022 event would follow the drive-thru format used since 2020, in the wake of the global pandemic.
Because of You campaign underway at Northeast State
Northeast State Community College’s annual Because of You Campaign kicked off this week across all campus locations. The annual scholarship fundraising event goes until Oct. 7. Because of You aims to raise scholarship money for students attending Northeast State. All funds raised during the campaign are used for Northeast State student scholarships administered through the college’s foundation. The campaign hosts a series of events sponsored by departments from across the college. This year’s headlining events included the popular Bear Bucks Craft Sale, the very popular cutest pets contest, a chrysanthemum sale, the Northeast State’s Got Talent Contest, and a dance contest.
Browning named a Commended Student
Jocelyn Browning of Cornerstone Christian Academy (CCA) has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Browning, a senior at CCA, received a Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Only 34,000 Commended Students nationwide are recognized for their exceptional academic promise this year.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.
Coley conquers course to become Chilhowie's first regional golf champ
TAZEWELL, Va. – On a day when an unrelenting breeze, fast greens and tough pin placements frustrated many participants in the VHSL Region 1D golf tournament, Chase Coley remained calm, cool and confident. The Chilhowie High School senior earned medalist honors with a seven-over par 78 Monday at Tazewell...
City Council approves tax reduction
BRISTOL, Va. – City taxpayers will get a break on their upcoming personal property tax bills following a Tuesday City Council vote. Bristol Virginia charges $2.50 per $100 of assessed value on cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers and boats. It presently assesses those items at 100%, which is forecast to generate $4.46 million this fiscal year.
Your View | Consider volunteering for tnAchieves
It was wonderful to see your article in today’s (Thursday) paper on the need for local tnAchieves mentors. Hopefully it will prompt some of your readers to step up and serve in this important (and relatively easy) role. Having served as a mentor in the tnAchieves program for the...
Mighty Viking Band sweeps Chilhowie competition
The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band (MVB) swept the Chilhowie Apple Festival Band Competition Saturday with first place finishes in every category for the Class AAAA bands and took home the Grand Champion Award. The Mighty Viking band and won first place in the drum major, color guard, percussion,...
Blountville man dies following motorcycle crash
A Blountville, Tennessee, man died last week after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, Virginia, on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Carl W. Marco, 76, of Blountville, Tennessee, was traveling east on Route 58 riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson Ultra Glide when it ran off the left side of the road and into the median. The motorcycle then struck a ditch and overturned. Marco was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.
