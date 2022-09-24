Satanic Temple files federal lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total abortion ban

Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legal online gaming no threat to Indiana's casino industry, study finds
The Hoosier State could legalize real-money slot machines and casino table games played over the internet, known as iGaming, without significantly cutting into earnings or employment at its 12 brick-and-mortar casinos, including the four in Northwest Indiana. That's the conclusion of a new study released Tuesday of the potential impacts...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Holcomb, Mrvan working together to help Northwest Indiana thrive
MERRILLVILLE — Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, took a victory lap of sorts Tuesday in recognition of their joint efforts to position Northwest Indiana to grow and thrive in the years and decades ahead. The Republican chief executive and Democratic congressman seemed to be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Poll: Shapiro and Fetterman lead, but voter trust in elections much lower
(The Center Square) – The latest election poll shows that Pennsylvania’s Republican candidates have an image problem and trail Democratic rivals in support. Lower GOP voter trust in elections may also hurt Republican turnout. Nationally, Republicans anticipate an advantage in the midterms due to a dip in support...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mississippi charter school rejections draw ire of public policy groups
(The Center Square) – The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board has come under fire from a pair of public policy groups. The board approved one charter school application at its Monday meeting, with the Mississippi Center for Public Policy and Empower Mississippi chastising the board for its lack of action.
KPVI Newschannel 6
What you need to know about the proposed TN Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 state and federal general election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Public hearings announced for voter ID, minimum wage initiatives
Secretary of State Bob Evnen has announced dates for public hearings on two statewide initiatives that will appear on the November general election ballot. The first, a voter ID constitutional amendment, initiative measure 432, would require Nebraskans to present valid photo ID to vote and authorize the Legislature to pass laws specifying the ID requirements.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma senators rebuff Stitt's call to end grocery tax
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma senators said they want a tax policy working group to make recommendations on tax cuts and rebuffed a call from Gov. Kevin Stitt to eliminate the grocery tax. Stitt said Tuesday the state could use some of its $3 billion in savings to cover the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wisconsin agencies want at least $7.5 billion more in next state budget
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin lawmakers won’t begin writing the next state budget until next year, but they are already being flooded with requests for billions of dollars more in state money. The Institute for Reforming Government is out with a new analysis that says Gov. Tony Evers'...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Partial unemployment debt payment; Chinese national convicted of spying
The Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under the Social Security Act. Officials say the unemployment insurance trust fund has capacity to make this payment without impairing the department’s ability to pay benefits. Illinois state government accumulated more than $4 billion in unemployment trust fund debt during the COVID-19 pandemic economic restrictions imposed by the governor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Watch Now: Gov. Kevin Stitt again calls for elimination of grocery tax; state Senate won't take it up during special session this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call that lawmakers eliminate the grocery tax when they return Wednesday in special session on another matter was dead on arrival in the Senate. Lawmakers return to the Capitol to finish a special session to dole out more than $1 billion in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Economic growth in northeast Pennsylvania comes with coal mine cleanup
(The Center Square) – A rush of federal money will boost Pennsylvania’s ability to address abandoned mining land, but the commonwealth will not be able to rely on federal dollars for most of the funding. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee met on Tuesday to discuss...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Veteran embarks on 1,700 mile bike ride to honor six fallen soldiers, including one from Illinois
(The Center Square) – A retired U.S. Army colonel is paying tribute to six paratroopers killed in action in Afghanistan, including one from Illinois, by going on a monumental bike ride. Chris Kolenda embarked from Nebraska on the 1,700-mile Fallen Hero Honor Ride, which will take him through Illinois...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia's Youngkin donates third quarter salary to veteran-run nonprofit
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third quarter salary, about $43,700, to a veteran-run nonprofit that provides services to veterans and students to help them transition to the workforce. The governor presented the check to G3 Community Services at its Stafford headquarters during a news...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee's 5th Congressional District race between Ogles, Campbell will take spotlight on Nov. 8
(The Center Square) — Of Tennessee’s nine congressional seats on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot, the one expected to get the most attention statewide is the newly drawn 5th Congressional District including some of Nashville. Republican Andy Ogles, the Maury County mayor, is taking on Sen. Heidi Campbell,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs
(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Veto Day at the N.H. State House
CONCORD —When bills that are passed by the House of Representatives and Senate are finally forwarded to the governor, he has to decide to either sign the bill into law; not sign the bill but let it pass into law without his signature; or veto (say no to) the bill.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ford plans to invest $700M, create 500 jobs at Kentucky plant
(The Center Square) – Ford Motor Co. is expanding once again in Kentucky. On Tuesday morning, the automaker said it would invest $700 million at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville in a project expected to create 500 new jobs. The announcement came just hours before Ford plans to...
