Satanic Temple files federal lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total abortion ban

The Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under the Social Security Act. Officials say the unemployment insurance trust fund has capacity to make this payment without impairing the department’s ability to pay benefits. Illinois state government accumulated more than $4 billion in unemployment trust fund debt during the COVID-19 pandemic economic restrictions imposed by the governor.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO