Olga M. Endres
Olga M. Endres, 76, of Oswego, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse. Mrs. Endres was born in Key West, Florida, the daughter of the late Louis and Dolores (Swain) Hernandez. Mrs. Endres worked at the Oswego Hospital in the kitchen helping to prepare and serve the food. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Mrs. Endres loved, most of all, was spending time with her family especially, her special visits with her loving grandchildren and going for long walks around the Oswego River with her husband John. Mrs. Endres is survived by her husband of 58 years John C. Endres of Oswego, and their children Linette Beshures of Liverpool, and Tonya (Don) Weber of Hannibal. She is also survived by her grandchildren Bryn, Chase, Stephen, Chiefy, Christopher, and her siblings Jeanette (Cliff) Lunn of FL, Louis (Theresa) Hernandez of FL, and Linda (Bill) Mills of FL. Funeral services and burial for Mrs. Endres will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego.
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
Four first-half goals carry Fulton past Oswego on Buccaneers’ Senior Night
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team lost at home to Fulton 4-0 Monday on Senior Night. Fulton’s rapid-fire offense proved too much for the Bucs to handle. Prior to the start of the game, Oswego’s Senior Night festivities were held as parents and players embraced and were celebrated by their peers packed in the grandstand. Seniors Lucas Bruns, Donovan Constanza, Michael Fierro and Austin Symborski were praised by Coach Don Fronk for everything they have done and for the leaders they have been.
Fulton Route 481 paving project plan finalized
FULTON — Fulton has finalized its plan to repave State Route 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street, with road preparation and repairs through November and repaving in 2023, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced. “We didn’t want to move ahead and repave the...
SUNY Oswego history faculty members participate in seminar examining SUNY curriculum
OSWEGO — While historians spend much of their time teaching in the classroom, researching in archives and writing, SUNY Oswego history faculty members Gwen Kay and Bill Murphy joined 14 other SUNY scholars in the Adirondacks as part of a federally funded effort to re-imagine the U.S. history curriculum at Oswego and across the SUNY system.
SUNY Oswego astrophysics research includes international student opportunities
OSWEGO — Physics professor Shashi Kanbur and SUNY Oswego students Selim Kalici, Michele Manno and Hugh Riley Randall spent much of this summer traveling overseas for research and presentations. The students conducted eight weeks of research at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics (MPA) in Garching, Germany, where their...
Oswego Common Council approves ‘Restore NY’ grant application for Market House project
OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is moving forward with a grant application for a historic building in town that’s due for a facelift in the years to come. The Common Council voted Monday to approve a grant application for money to help with renovations to the Market House Building (Old City Hall), which was recently purchased by local businessman and Riverwalk owner Ed Alberts. The council voted to approve the application following a required public hearing before the start of the meeting.
Laker hockey team hosts Hammond Golf Tourney
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team held its annual Herb Hammond Golf Tournament over the weekend at Stone Creek Golf Club and had an “incredible turnout,” coaches said. Typically the tournament is split down the middle between alumni returning and general community members, family...
Pedestrian Bridge Lighting Project now complete
OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow told The Palladium-Times on Monday that the lighting project for the O&W Pedestrian Bridge over the Oswego River and canal in downtown Oswego is now complete. The project was designed by Quality Lighting Systems, Inc., and constructed by Rombough Electric.
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Buc girls volleyball team triumphs
Oswego cruised past Fowler on Monday 3-0 in varsity volleyball. Game scores were 25-6, 25-7, and 25-16. Riley King collected eight aces and a block for the Bucs, and Monae Fenty had six aces, a kill, and three digs.
Hannibal blanks Bucs in girls soccer
OSWEGO — The Hannibal girls varsity soccer team took care of business against Oswego on Friday, defeating the Buccaneers 3-0. The Warriors started the game off with a bang as a dangerous cross off an early corner kick was misjudged by Oswego’s goalkeeper. The ball then fell to eighth-grader Tenly Baker on the top of the 6-yard box, and she tapped the ball into the back of the unoccupied net.
Brewerton man arrested for causing crash in Onondaga County
BREWERTON — A Brewerton man has been arrested by New York State Police for causing a car crash on Interstate 81 in Cicero on Saturday, troopers said. Kevin J. Somers, 32, of Brewerton, was arrested for assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, all of which are class A misdemeanors.
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Mexico football falls to Redhawks
Quarterback Braden Lucas completed 9-of-10 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown as Central Square topped visiting Mexico 34-8 in varsity football action on Friday. Getting rushing TDs for the Redhawks were Kenson Rumo, Nate Weed, Anthony Miga, and Lucas.
Fowler solves Bucs in second half for 4-1 boys soccer victory
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team fell to visiting Fowler 4-1 on Saturday in a match where the Bucs’ defensive resilience faltered in the face of the Falcons’ unrelenting offense. From the first whistle, Oswego established a defensive shape with five players being behind the...
Cases climb; county’s COVID community level increased to ‘high’
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently increased Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level to “high” while positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise. The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents they can go to the online portal to report positive at-home...
