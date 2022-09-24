ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help Solidarity Sandy Springs win $2,500

By Bob Pepalis
 3 days ago
By voting for Jennifer Barnes in the Good Neighbor Awards, Solidarity Sandy Springs could win $2,500.

Local residents can help Solidarity Sandy Springs win a $2,500 award by voting for Jennifer Barnes in Realtor.com’s 2022 Good Neighbor Award.

Barnes, the founder of Solidarity Sandy Springs, is a Realtor with the Barnes Young Realty Team with Keller Williams Realty in Brookhaven.

At the start of the pandemic, she tried to feed 10 families who were in need. That grew into Solidarity Sandy Springs, a nonprofit organization with 2,600 volunteers who provide food and other services to 25,000 families.

Visit www.realtor.com/goodneighbor/ to vote for Barnes as Web Choice Favorite by 6 p.m. on Oct. 3.

The top vote-getter will win $2,500 for their charity, with two runners-up getting $1,250 each.

