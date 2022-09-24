ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game

WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer

The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Education
Bristol, CT
Football
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Wilton, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
Wilton, CT
Sports
Wilton, CT
Education
Bristol Press

John R. O'Connor Jr.

Passed away Sept. 22nd, born in Bristol in 1938, John was a lifelong CT resident, excepting for two years of service in the US Army, during which time his first two of three sons were born. He leaves behind Peter, Patrick and Kevin, as well as three granddaughters Caitlin, Aenjhielou and Aisha. He was predeceased one month by his wife of 60 years, Betty.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night. Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Edwin C. Gallop

Edwin C. Gallop, 78, of Bristol, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Countryside Manor in Bristol. He was born on Feb. 7, 1944, in Bristol, son of the late Edward and Joanne (Krajewski) Gallop. Prior to his retirement, Edwin was employed by Bristol Hospital. He loved the Boston Red Sox.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Sheet left by 'Neo Nazi Extremist Group' found at Southington High School

SOUTHINGTON – A sheet, which Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said was left by a "Neo Nazi Extremist Group," was found at Southington High School Monday. The sheet was found hung from the fence within the school’s softball field. It had the words "Reject Degeneracy" written on it and it was tagged with "NSC 131."
SOUTHINGTON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Jones
Bristol Press

Everett Weed

Everett Weed, 93, of Bristol, widower of Joyce (Newcomb) Weed, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 24, 2022 with his family by his side. Born on Nov. 5, 1928 in Portland, ME, he was a son of the late Charles Clayton Weed, Sr. and Fanny Fern (Ryder) Weed. Everett...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Windsor man gets four years in prison for fatal Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON -- A Windsor man has been sentenced to several years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in February 2021. Robert Perkins, 27, received a four-year prison term during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. Following the prison term, he will serve five years of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WWLP 22News

The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bristol Central
Bristol Press

Sister Dolores Jane Beshara

DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th birthday. Born in Pittsfield, MA on Sept. 14, 1932, she was predeceased by her parents – Ashaia Beshara and Mary Farrah, both of whom originally came from Lebanon, settling in Torrington.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Obituaries

DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th…. Sandra Johndro, age 85, of Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, from complications of Parkinson's disease. Sandra…. Friday 09/23/2022. Lester J. “Sonny” Markie,...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Showers Move Out, Clouds to Come Tuesday

Showers moved out of Connecticut Monday night and cloudy conditions are on the way to start out Tuesday. Sunshine returned to start the day Monday and continued into the afternoon before showers moved in. Scattered storms made for some unique views across the state. It'll be cloudy is the morning...
COVENTRY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
FLORIDA STATE
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy