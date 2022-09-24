Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game
WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
NewsTimes
Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad
Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
NewsTimes
Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer
The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
NewsTimes
The Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: For first time since 2015, Southington is No. 1... but barely
In his column after Southington’s huge, come-from-behind win at then-top-ranked Greenwich, GameTimeCT columnist Jeff Jacobs said at least seven teams had a legitimate claim to the top spot in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll. The voters didn’t go so far as a seven-way tie, but six teams got...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
John R. O'Connor Jr.
Passed away Sept. 22nd, born in Bristol in 1938, John was a lifelong CT resident, excepting for two years of service in the US Army, during which time his first two of three sons were born. He leaves behind Peter, Patrick and Kevin, as well as three granddaughters Caitlin, Aenjhielou and Aisha. He was predeceased one month by his wife of 60 years, Betty.
Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night. Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to […]
Bristol Press
Edwin C. Gallop
Edwin C. Gallop, 78, of Bristol, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Countryside Manor in Bristol. He was born on Feb. 7, 1944, in Bristol, son of the late Edward and Joanne (Krajewski) Gallop. Prior to his retirement, Edwin was employed by Bristol Hospital. He loved the Boston Red Sox.
Bristol Press
Sheet left by 'Neo Nazi Extremist Group' found at Southington High School
SOUTHINGTON – A sheet, which Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said was left by a "Neo Nazi Extremist Group," was found at Southington High School Monday. The sheet was found hung from the fence within the school’s softball field. It had the words "Reject Degeneracy" written on it and it was tagged with "NSC 131."
RELATED PEOPLE
Bristol Press
Everett Weed
Everett Weed, 93, of Bristol, widower of Joyce (Newcomb) Weed, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 24, 2022 with his family by his side. Born on Nov. 5, 1928 in Portland, ME, he was a son of the late Charles Clayton Weed, Sr. and Fanny Fern (Ryder) Weed. Everett...
Bristol Press
Windsor man gets four years in prison for fatal Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON -- A Windsor man has been sentenced to several years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in February 2021. Robert Perkins, 27, received a four-year prison term during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. Following the prison term, he will serve five years of...
WWLP 22News
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Sister Dolores Jane Beshara
DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th birthday. Born in Pittsfield, MA on Sept. 14, 1932, she was predeceased by her parents – Ashaia Beshara and Mary Farrah, both of whom originally came from Lebanon, settling in Torrington.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked Ian, plus the possibility for showers later Monday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. Updated: 3 hours ago. Flu season is right around the corner and a...
Bristol Press
Obituaries
DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th…. Sandra Johndro, age 85, of Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, from complications of Parkinson's disease. Sandra…. Friday 09/23/2022. Lester J. “Sonny” Markie,...
NBC Connecticut
Showers Move Out, Clouds to Come Tuesday
Showers moved out of Connecticut Monday night and cloudy conditions are on the way to start out Tuesday. Sunshine returned to start the day Monday and continued into the afternoon before showers moved in. Scattered storms made for some unique views across the state. It'll be cloudy is the morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
Comments / 0