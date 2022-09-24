Passed away Sept. 22nd, born in Bristol in 1938, John was a lifelong CT resident, excepting for two years of service in the US Army, during which time his first two of three sons were born. He leaves behind Peter, Patrick and Kevin, as well as three granddaughters Caitlin, Aenjhielou and Aisha. He was predeceased one month by his wife of 60 years, Betty.

