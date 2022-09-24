Read full article on original website
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says
Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
Stocks tumble, dollar soars and bonds plunge as recession fears grow
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and European stocks tumbled on Friday, the dollar scaled a 22-year high and bonds sold off again as fears grew that a central bank prescription of raising interest rates to tame inflation will drag major economies into recession.
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets
Stocks fell sharply worldwide Friday on worries an already slowing global economy could fall into recession as central banks raise the pressure with additional interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its...
Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
Goldman Sachs slashes S&P 500 target by 16% as Fed ramps up inflation fight
Goldman Sachs slashed its year-end outlook for the S&P 500 as the Federal Reserve shows no signs of slowing down its battle to crush inflation. In an analyst note late Thursday, Goldman strategists trimmed their 2022 target for the S&P by 16% to 3,600 points. That is down from their previous estimate of 4,300 points.
What U.K. Pound Sterling Slump Against U.S. Dollar Means for Americans
Investors jumped to U.S. markets after the pound slumped, with analysts anticipating the pound could plunge further to parity with the dollar in coming months
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
Bond sell-off worst since 1949, investor sentiment plummets - BofA
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday.
U.S. consumer inflation expectations fall in September; sentiment rises
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week.
Stocks jump as Treasury yields ease and oil prices sell off
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Wednesday after recent losses as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased from three-month highs and oil prices fell below $90 a barrel.
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says he's buying Treasuries amid the worst bond rout in decades
DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeff Gundlach on Tuesday noted a rally in the Treasury market and said he's been purchasing US debt. "I have been a buyer recently," he told his nearly 250,000 followers on Twitter. The 10-year yield fell Tuesday after hitting its highest level in 12 years. The Treasury...
The Dow sheds 300 points and bond yields climb amid warnings about the global economy
US stocks dropped, with the Dow shedding more than 300 points to open Friday's session. Goldman Sachs slashed its year-end S&P 500 target to 3,600 on expectations of a hard landing. Meanwhile, Treasury yields climbed to their highest mark in over a decade on Friday. US stocks tumbled Friday and...
Fundstrat's Tom Lee is sticking with his bullish year-end stock market forecast even as yields soar and equities plunge amid sticky inflation
Plunging stock prices, soaring interest rates, and sticky inflation are not enough to change Fundstrat's conviction on the market. Fundstrat's Tom Lee outlined why he still expects a year-end stock market rally in a Friday note. "Fed could do far less tightening as the market is doing Fed's work," he...
Wall St tumbles as investors fret on rate hikes and recession
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes all tumbled to close well down on Friday, as rattled investors continued to reposition themselves amid fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish rate policy will help tip the American economy into recession.
Pound falls to 37-year low against dollar as mini-budget puts markets in spin
Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting mini-budget has sent financial markets into a tailspin, with UK government borrowing costs soaring and the pound slumping to a 37-year low against the dollar. Issuing a punishing verdict on the chancellor’s “dash for growth”, traders in the City of London sent sterling tumbling on Friday...
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged over 5% to an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar hit its strongest level in more than two decades and on fears rising interest rates will tip major economies into recession.
Mortgage rates rise to highest level since 2007 after latest Fed interest-rate hike
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped by more than a quarter-point this week to their highest level since 2007 as the Federal Reserve intensified its effort to tamp down decades-high inflation and cool the economy. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate climbed to 6.29%, from 6.02%...
