ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says

Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael George
Reuters

Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
TRAFFIC
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs slashes S&P 500 target by 16% as Fed ramps up inflation fight

Goldman Sachs slashed its year-end outlook for the S&P 500 as the Federal Reserve shows no signs of slowing down its battle to crush inflation. In an analyst note late Thursday, Goldman strategists trimmed their 2022 target for the S&P by 16% to 3,600 points. That is down from their previous estimate of 4,300 points.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Economic Trends#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CBS News

CBS News

557K+
Followers
67K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy