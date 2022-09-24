Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air
Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
WhatsApp is about to pull a Google Meet, with support for shareable links
When you're thinking about which app to use to make a video call, utilities like Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet probably come to mind, but is WhatsApp always on your list? For many users, they probably first see it as an instant messaging app, primarily used for texting our contacts, and maybe occasionally calling them when on the move. Meta seems to be looking to raise the profile of the app's video capabilities, and today Mark Zuckerberg shares word that we're getting one-tap link sharing for WhatsApp video calls.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
How to retrieve deleted text messages on Android
Although most users and businesses have moved to instant messaging apps like WhatsApp or Messenger, many still prefer normal text messages to receive real-time alerts and stay in touch. Whether you use a Google Pixel phone or a top Samsung Galaxy phone, retrieving an accidentally deleted message isn't straightforward. While...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7
We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
Expect Samsung's One UI 5 update to come to these Galaxy devices by year end
Samsung has been working hard on its Android 13-based One UI 5 skin. While the release does not introduce any significant UI redesign, there are plenty of new features in One UI 5 that you can play around with. The Korean giant is currently running a One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series in selected countries. It is a given that the skin's public release will be out for these phones before the end of the year. But what about other Galaxy devices, especially the Z Fold/Flip series? A new report details One UI 5's release timeline for this year.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Google Pixel 6 series, Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, and more
We start today’s best deals selection over at Amazon.com, where you can find some of Google’s best Pixel devices on sale. First, we have the powerful Google Pixel 6 Pro, now available for just $649 after receiving a 28 percent discount. This model arrived with an $899 price tag, meaning you can get your new smartphone and still manage to score $250 in savings.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72 is tipped to drop 5G in favor of some updated specs and higher-end looks
OnLeaks and PriceBaba have partnered once again to present a collection of renders that, as the leakers claim, show an immediate successor for the Motorola Moto G71. Then again, one would hardly know the smartphone is supposedly a mid-ranger, as it seems to have borrowed design cues from much more premium new devices from the same brand.
The Vivo X Fold gets a mid-year refresh to take on the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Vivo has launched its new X Fold+ with a new Snapdragon chip, larger battery, and faster wired charging. The phone is currently available in China.
makeuseof.com
These Samsung Phones Will Get One UI 5 and Android 13 Before the End of the Year
Samsung has the best software update policy in the Android world and is about to prove it once again by updating a number of its phones to the Android 13-based One UI 5 by the end of the year. A report on Samsung's launch timeline shows that the Galaxy S21...
Logitech's G Cloud gaming handheld arrives today with an obscene price tag
At the tail end of August, leaks started popping up for a gaming handheld from Logitech. Not much was known at the time beyond what was surmised by a few screenshots shared by Evan Blass. We gathered that the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld runs Android, and today it's been officially confirmed. That's right, it's the official launch day, and we have a boatload of info to share, including the price, and it's up there. So let's dig in and see precisely what Logitech's G Cloud gaming handheld has to offer now that it's officially on sale in the US and Canada, though orders won't ship until October.
Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro-mo is all about that refined design
We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.
Leaked OnePlus 11 Pro specs tease the return of some of the best features missing from the OnePlus 10T
We're only a week away from the OnePlus 10T finally hitting store shelves, but if you're more excited for the company's next release, it's shaping up to be an exciting one. Although the OnePlus 11 Pro isn't right around the corner — we'd expect it to be one of 2023's earliest phones — the rumor mill is already churning away. Today, we're getting an early look at exactly what this device will be powered by, and so far, it sounds deserving of its suffix.
Fitbit's new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches are curiously arriving without Wi-Fi support
Fitbit announced the Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches last month, and with the wearables just about to ship, customers should be in for a treat with the latest Fitbit OS interface, taking some heavy inspiration from Wear OS 3. But while the software looks good, these new Fitbit devices apparently won't hold a candle to their predecessors on the connectivity front, as we learn that both watches will arrive with their Wi-Fi hardware disabled.
WhatsApp's new multi-device mode is live for Android tablets in beta
WhatsApp has come a long way from when the web interface only worked if your phone was also connected to the internet. Multi-device support changed things for the better, allowing your computer to communicate with the messaging service’s servers and work as a linked device even if your primary phone is offline. WhatsApp is expanding this capability to other devices, starting with a new Companion mode beta feature for Android tablets.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0