At the tail end of August, leaks started popping up for a gaming handheld from Logitech. Not much was known at the time beyond what was surmised by a few screenshots shared by Evan Blass. We gathered that the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld runs Android, and today it's been officially confirmed. That's right, it's the official launch day, and we have a boatload of info to share, including the price, and it's up there. So let's dig in and see precisely what Logitech's G Cloud gaming handheld has to offer now that it's officially on sale in the US and Canada, though orders won't ship until October.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO