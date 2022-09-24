ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phones#Android Device#Mobile Game#Smart Phone#Samsung#Rog Phone
PC Magazine

Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air

Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

WhatsApp is about to pull a Google Meet, with support for shareable links

When you're thinking about which app to use to make a video call, utilities like Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet probably come to mind, but is WhatsApp always on your list? For many users, they probably first see it as an instant messaging app, primarily used for texting our contacts, and maybe occasionally calling them when on the move. Meta seems to be looking to raise the profile of the app's video capabilities, and today Mark Zuckerberg shares word that we're getting one-tap link sharing for WhatsApp video calls.
INTERNET
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

How to retrieve deleted text messages on Android

Although most users and businesses have moved to instant messaging apps like WhatsApp or Messenger, many still prefer normal text messages to receive real-time alerts and stay in touch. Whether you use a Google Pixel phone or a top Samsung Galaxy phone, retrieving an accidentally deleted message isn't straightforward. While...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7

We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Expect Samsung's One UI 5 update to come to these Galaxy devices by year end

Samsung has been working hard on its Android 13-based One UI 5 skin. While the release does not introduce any significant UI redesign, there are plenty of new features in One UI 5 that you can play around with. The Korean giant is currently running a One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series in selected countries. It is a given that the skin's public release will be out for these phones before the end of the year. But what about other Galaxy devices, especially the Z Fold/Flip series? A new report details One UI 5's release timeline for this year.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Google Pixel 6 series, Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, and more

We start today’s best deals selection over at Amazon.com, where you can find some of Google’s best Pixel devices on sale. First, we have the powerful Google Pixel 6 Pro, now available for just $649 after receiving a 28 percent discount. This model arrived with an $899 price tag, meaning you can get your new smartphone and still manage to score $250 in savings.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Logitech's G Cloud gaming handheld arrives today with an obscene price tag

At the tail end of August, leaks started popping up for a gaming handheld from Logitech. Not much was known at the time beyond what was surmised by a few screenshots shared by Evan Blass. We gathered that the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld runs Android, and today it's been officially confirmed. That's right, it's the official launch day, and we have a boatload of info to share, including the price, and it's up there. So let's dig in and see precisely what Logitech's G Cloud gaming handheld has to offer now that it's officially on sale in the US and Canada, though orders won't ship until October.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro-mo is all about that refined design

We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Leaked OnePlus 11 Pro specs tease the return of some of the best features missing from the OnePlus 10T

We're only a week away from the OnePlus 10T finally hitting store shelves, but if you're more excited for the company's next release, it's shaping up to be an exciting one. Although the OnePlus 11 Pro isn't right around the corner — we'd expect it to be one of 2023's earliest phones — the rumor mill is already churning away. Today, we're getting an early look at exactly what this device will be powered by, and so far, it sounds deserving of its suffix.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Fitbit's new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches are curiously arriving without Wi-Fi support

Fitbit announced the Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches last month, and with the wearables just about to ship, customers should be in for a treat with the latest Fitbit OS interface, taking some heavy inspiration from Wear OS 3. But while the software looks good, these new Fitbit devices apparently won't hold a candle to their predecessors on the connectivity front, as we learn that both watches will arrive with their Wi-Fi hardware disabled.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

WhatsApp's new multi-device mode is live for Android tablets in beta

WhatsApp has come a long way from when the web interface only worked if your phone was also connected to the internet. Multi-device support changed things for the better, allowing your computer to communicate with the messaging service’s servers and work as a linked device even if your primary phone is offline. WhatsApp is expanding this capability to other devices, starting with a new Companion mode beta feature for Android tablets.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Police

