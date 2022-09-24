Read full article on original website
Argument leads to shooting near 40th and Custer; 1 injured, 1 arrested
Milwaukee police arrested a woman after a shooting near 40th and Custer on Tuesday. According to police, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman shot a 41-year-old woman during an argument.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, 40th and Custer, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 41, was shot near 40th and Custer Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, and a Milwaukee man, 43, was arrested. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Milwaukee man who was...
Four victims identified in string of weekend homicides in Milwaukee
The Medical Examiner provided information on four of the six homicides and Milwaukee Police provided details on all six incidents.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate six homicides in three days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six homicides that occurred between Friday and Sunday. In less than three days at least three men and two women died. A sixth victim is unknown. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to those scenes and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Sept., 26.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Kenosha Las Margaritas bar shootings, owner surrenders licenses
KENOSHA, Wis. - Las Margaritas, the Kenosha bar where four people were shot, including two who were killed, on Sept. 18 is now closed for good. The bar likely won't open again after the owner surrendered her licenses to the city. Houston Oliver was one of the two killed in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building
Milwaukee police say shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday. It's the second time in about a year it's happened here, according to residents.
CBS 58
Video: Inmate charged in Chicago homicides, shooting of Kenosha K-9 Riggs, assaults officer
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An inmate at the Racine County Jail assaulted a correctional officer Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the attack was caught on camera. Allan Brown head-butted an officer while he was being moved to a new cell. The officer had to be treated for face injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 23-year-old man wounded near 34th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and Lloyd early on Saturday, Sept. 24, police say. Officials say during a fight, a gunman fired several shots at the victim, striking him. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Nobody is in police custody.
Racine County inmate charged in Kenosha K-9 shooting assaults officer
A Racine County inmate who was charged in connection to Chicago homicides and the shooting of Kenosha K-9 Riggs assaulted a correctional officer on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; 2 men wounded in separate Saturday incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents from Saturday, Sept. 24 – in which two men were wounded. Around noon on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area near 60th and Hampton. They found a 51-year-old Milwaukee man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A 67-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested. The shooting is the result of a domestic dispute, officials say. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases
A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Sunday night, Sept. 25 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. The pursuit began around 8:40 p.m. on Silver Spring Drive after police spotted an Acura stolen out of the City of Milwaukee. The Acura fled southbound on I-43...
wlip.com
Kenosha Bar Closes After Recent Deadly Violence
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha establishment which has been the scene of violence in recent weeks will be closing. WLIP News has learned that the owner of Las Margaritas on Roosevelt Road in Kenosha surrendered the bar’s licenses on Friday. The owner confirmed the bar’s closure on social media....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee burglary; police seek 2 men who broke into business
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two men wanted for a burglary that occurred near Teutonia and Garfield on Thursday, Sept. 22. Officials say they forced their way into a business and removed property. One was described as a man between the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25. A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.
Milwaukee Police Department investigating 'suspicious death'
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a suspicious death. The incident happened about 10:40 p.m. last night near Palmer Street and Keefe Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
WISN
Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building
MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car fire; body with gunshot wound found inside vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 15th and Congress in Milwaukee early Sunday, Sept. 25. A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. Initially, Milwaukee firefighters were called to the area for a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle. The...
