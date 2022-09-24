ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QDue_0i8dgkqT00
1 of 5

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Outside the chambers of the West Virginia Legislature, the marble foyer was packed with young women in T-shirts, ripped jeans, and gym shorts holding signs with uteruses drawn in colored marker.

“Bans off our bodies,” the signs said. “Abortion is essential.”

Inside, a group of lawmakers, almost all of them men, sat at desks in pressed suits, doing their best to talk over protesters’ chants carrying through the heavy wooden doors.

A stark gender divide has emerged in debates unfolding in Republican-led states including West Virginia, Indiana and South Carolina following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to end constitutional protections for abortion. As male-dominated legislatures worked to advance bans, often with support of the few Republican women holding office, protesters were more likely to be women.

The contrast wasn’t lost on West Virginia Sen. Owens Brown, the only Black lawmaker in the Republican-dominated Senate, who asked lawmakers to look around before they passed a bill banning abortion at all stages of pregnancy last week.

“When I look around the room, what do I see? A bunch of middle-aged and some elderly men. Also, middle-income men,” the Democrat said during a final Senate debate in which only men shared opinions. “Look out in the hallway. What do you see? You see young women, and we’re here making a decision for all these young women because you’re never going to have to ever face this issue yourself.”

In all three states, lawmakers fighting against abortion bans have pointed to the gender divide, insisting that men shouldn’t get to dictate medical decisions for women. Ban supporters say abortion affects not only women, but also children, and all of society.

“I am incredibly grateful to the men in my caucus, who were not afraid to stand up for life,” said Republican Del. Kayla Kessinger, one of the West Virginia ban’s biggest supporters. “They have just as much of a right to have an opinion on this as anyone else.

“I wish that the left would stop trying to silence conservative women who are pro-life and believe that empowering women doesn’t require us to kill our children,” said Kessinger, who joined the legislature eight years ago, at 21, running on the abortion issue.

The gender gap was hard to miss as protesters descended on the West Virginia Capitol starting in July, when lawmakers first took up abortion. During a public hearing, dozens of women who showed up were given 45 seconds each to speak; several who went longer were escorted out by security. This past week, at least one woman was arrested and another dragged out of the chamber gallery by a group of male officers when she shouted “shame” at lawmakers during a debate.

After the bill passed, the House clerk read a lengthy resolution introduced by a white male lawmaker describing how society should view mothers. Motherhood is a privilege, it said, and shouldn’t be treated as “a mere option.”

“It was formerly a wisdom common to all participants of the abortion debate that no woman wants an abortion,” the resolution states. Those with power over women “convince them to perform acts against their conscience.”

The resolution didn’t sit well with Roni Jones, a mother from the Charleston suburb of St. Albans.

“I’m tired of older, rich white men deciding our fate,” she said, her voice hoarse from protesting. “They have no idea what working-class people go through.”

Jones once had an abortion in the second trimester of a wanted pregnancy because of a medical issue, she said. And while West Virginia’s ban has exemptions for medical emergencies and for rape and incest, those apply only early in pregnancy — and she worries doctors will fear losing their license if they make a close call.

Her daughter, Catherine Jones, 25, said none of these decisions should be up to men, who will never experience pregnancy, childbirth or a miscarriage: “How can they truly empathize?”

In West Virginia, 18 of 134 lawmakers are women — and 13 of them, all Republican, voted for the near-total abortion ban. In Indiana, 35 of 150 legislators are women; 14 voted for the bill there. In South Carolina, 29 of 124 legislators are women; seven voted for bans.

Indiana Republican Sen. Sue Glick sponsored the abortion ban that became law. A House version was also proposed by a woman. But it was a male Democrat who pointed out the gender divide — as in West Virginia.

“This is the government, the male-dominated government of the state of Indiana, saying to the women of this state, you lose your choice,” Indiana Democratic Sen. Tim Lanane said when the Senate passed its ban. “We’ve told you — papa state, big state government — is going to tell you what you will do with your body.”

Men have invoked wives, daughters and granddaughters during debates on rape and incest exemptions. Several said they needed to make a decision that allowed them to “sleep at night.”

Female lawmakers in both parties have at times voiced frustration.

“To say it’s tough to be a woman in politics is an understatement,” South Carolina Sen. Katrina Shealy — the body’s longest-serving woman — said on the Senate floor. “To say it’s really tough to be a woman in politics in South Carolina is hardly a statement at all.”

Shealy was one of three female Republican senators who opposed an effort to remove exceptions for rape and incest.

“Yes, I’m pro-life,” she said. “I’m also pro-life for the mother, the life she has with her children who are already born.”

South Carolina senators narrowly rejected a ban on almost all abortions this month. But Republican lawmakers plan to keep trying to enact new restrictions. In West Virginia and Indiana, the bans passed were signed into law, although a judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of Indiana’s ban. The state quickly appealed.

In West Virginia, Democratic Del. Kayla Young noted the lack of legislative representation not only of women but of people of color — and those communities will be affected most by the ban, she said.

“We’re never going to have to deal with this because we’re incredibly privileged people,” she said. “We are making decisions about other people, and we shouldn’t do that. If it’s your religious belief, if it’s your moral belief, that is great for you. But get it away from me, get it out of my body, get it out of my uterus.”

Democratic Del. Danielle Walker — the only Black woman in the Legislature — has acknowledged having an abortion. Walker often joined protesters between floor sessions, leading chants.

“Who do you think you are to tell me what I should do with my body, with my vagina, with my uterus, with my ovaries?” she said amid the crowd before walking into House chambers to vote against the bill.

Other legislators say the ban reflects what West Virginians want. Republican Sen. Patricia Rucker supported the measure and was vocal in debates about ensuring victims of rape and incest who want abortions must report assaults to police. Though she wasn’t involved in drafting the final version, she said her male colleagues shared their work and sought input.

Rucker said she feels she’s carrying out voters’ wishes. But opponents of restricting abortion say that can be known only through a statewide vote. In 2018, 52 percent of voters approved a constitutional amendment saying that nothing in the state constitution “secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.”

No vote has been held in West Virginia since. In the wake of the Supreme Court decision, only Kansas voters have had a chance to weigh in on abortion. The traditionally conservative state voted to affirm the procedure as a right in the state constitution, with the support of an unprecedented increase in female registered voters.

A proposal by West Virginia House Democrats to put the abortion question to voters was rejected by Republicans on the day the ban passed. At least four states — California, Kentucky, Michigan and Vermont — could have votes in November on abortion access.

The day the West Virginia bill passed, Rucker and other female legislators let her male colleagues do the talking — she felt she’d already had her say.

“I did not feel any reason to delay action of saving the babies when the West Virginia voters already spoke out,” she said. “Voters knew when they elected me, I was 100% pro-life.”

___

AP reporters James Pollard and Jeffrey Collins in South Carolina and Arleigh Rodgers and Rick Callahan in Indiana contributed to this report. Pollard and Rodgers are corps members for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 795

LadyK
3d ago

A scientist is walking towards you. In one hand the scientist is holding a petri dish of embryos and in the other arm they are holding a beautiful newborn. The scientist trips and falls.... Do you try to catch the newborn or the embryos? If you're against abortion, this question should be impossible to answer. When bans go into effect, allow women to claim their unborn child on their taxes, allow those women to receive benefits such as snap, medical and WIC. Allow women to collect child support while she is pregnant. Our government will tell a woman in the same sentence that she can't have an abortion because the fetus IS a person and also tell them you can't claim a fetus on taxes or applications for aid because a fetus IS NOT a person. I am pro-choice, not pro-abortion. Please know the differences.

Reply(82)
76
valley
3d ago

Not surprised about the gender divide. One compromise would be to target men’s reproductive healthcare with laws to prevent abortion.

Reply(33)
64
SO
3d ago

Women need to vote and vote blue up and down the ballot. We need to rid legislatures of these white, corrupt Republican men. Vote blue!!!! Save America. Save our rights!!!

Reply(46)
42
Related
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
State
Kentucky State
State
South Carolina State
Washington Examiner

South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object

South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Kessinger
Person
Patricia Rucker
Person
Katrina Shealy
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#West Virginia Legislature#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Gop#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#Senate#Democrat
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Reportedly Booed by Crowd, Clashes With Debate Moderator

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was reportedly booed after she clashed with the moderator of a debate against her Democratic challenger on Saturday night. The debate began with moderator Edie Sonn, of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, introducing the three panelists who would be asking questions of Boebert, a Republican, and Adam Frisch, a businessman hoping to unseat her in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
B102.7

South Dakota Governor Welcomes Adorable New Family Member

Dogs are truly man's best friend. They are with us on our best days and our not so great days. That's why they are so easy to welcome into the family like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and her family recently did. To kick-off the Labor Day holiday weekend, Governor...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
Glamour

Abortion Laws by State: A Guide to Where Abortion Has (and Hasn’t) Been Banned

Abortion laws state by state are in flux across the country, as legislators grapple with the legal and political implications of the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling. Some states took steps to protect or expand access after the fall of Roe v. Wade. In others, abortion rights remain in legal limbo. And in at least a dozen states, total or near-total bans have already gone into effect.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy