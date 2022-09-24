Read full article on original website
Americanheathen
3d ago
I wouldn't let my baby girl go anywhere by herself at that age, she's in her early twenties now but there's no way in hell a young lady that age should be walking anywhere by herself, even in a nice safe neighborhood because there is no such thing.
Reply(5)
20
ShubeShubbe
3d ago
Father GOD please protect or children they are our gifts from you please LORD stop all hurt harm and danger from attacking our kids in JESUS name AMEN 3X
Reply(3)
20
AP Wiggins
3d ago
For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” (Matt. 18:19–20.) Prayer, then, is the vehicle whereby we invite His Spirit to be with us.
Reply
7
Related
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared overnight
MORROW, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded Monday night to Trammel Road in Morrow in reference to a missing person. Police say Aliyah Ransom left...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Clayton County 16-year-old boy missing after leaving home Friday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday night. Officials say 16-year-old Christopher Lewis Jr. left his home on the 8000 block of Park Ridge Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. He has not returned home.
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking to question man in relation to death of 13-year-old
Police say 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby was shot and killed. It happened near the 2600 block of Parkway Trail in Lithonia. Investigators have since released a photo of a person they want to question.
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials, once officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach. Detectives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth Police asking for public's help in finding missing 13-year-old boy
DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday. Sean Joel Ayling was last spotted on foot walking towards a Walmart off Pleasant Hill Road, according to police. Sean's mom told 11Alive that her...
Police release image of person of interest in murder of 13-year-old found along DeKalb trail
DeKalb County police have released a photo of a person wanted for questioning in the murder of a 13-year-old boy found dead in Lithonia last week. DeKalb Police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park on Sept. 19. A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents. Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Mother remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell mother is being remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog. It happened outside of a Roswell fire station on the corner of Market Boulevard and Old Alabama Road on July 13, 2022. Police say a Roswell firefighter was behind the wheel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies after being hit by four different cars while crossing the street
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the death of a man who was hit by four different cars. Police said a 38-year-old man was leaving the parking lot and crossing Roswell Road outside of a crosswalk when he...
fox5atlanta.com
Do you recognize these men? Atlanta police looking for two suspects involved in shooting
Atlanta police are still looking for two men they believe to have been involved in a shooting at 251 Walker Street earlier this month. Investigators say there is a $5000 reward for tips that could lead to an arrest and indictment.
Police open homicide investigation after victim in Moreland Avenue shooting dies
A man injured in a shooting at a Moreland Avenue business last week has died, and Atlanta police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, the department announced Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police investigating woman's murder
A woman is dead and witnesses say it is all because of a fist fight. It happened at an apartment complex near Glenwood Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man hides in backseat of vehicle in terrifying carjacking
ACWORTH, Ga - Acworth police say a man tried to force his way into two women's cars, then stole another car after hiding in the backseat. "I just kept fighting him off," said one woman who did not want to be identified. The woman was still shaking as she talked...
2 men shot to death at Gwinnett County apartment complex; shooters still on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said two men were shot and killed at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Parc 1695 apartments around 11 p.m. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect
SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
Several people shot, stabbed during fight at DeKalb apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot and two people were stabbed during a fight at an apartment complex in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square, where they...
fox5atlanta.com
Man recovering after early-morning shooting on Edgewood Avenue, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man is recovering after being shot in the abdomen early Sunday morning on Edgewood Avenue. The Atlanta Police Department said officers met the 34-year-old victim at a hospital after receiving a report of someone shot at 339 Edgewood Avenue. The shooting was reported at...
Police investigation underway after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex
LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a shooting at a complex in Lithonia Monday evening. 11Alive crews spotted DeKalb Police crime scene investigators at 5907 Sutcliffe Square around 6:30 p.m. Evidence markers were also seen on the second-floor railing of the complex. DeKalb Police said it appears...
Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex. Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound. Channel 2...
The Citizen Online
As woman tells police boyfriend stole keys and phone, he runs but not far enough
A new Peachtree City resident may not be spending much time in the city after being arrested on felony theft and other charges following an incident in which he stole his girlfriend’s car keys and cell phone and was soon nabbed by police after fleeing the scene. Martavaous Travis...
Comments / 44