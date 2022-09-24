Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17-year-old shot in Milwaukee, 19th and Rogers
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was shot near 19th and Rogers Tuesday evening, Sept. 27. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 84th and Nash
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 27, was shot Monday, Sept. 26 near 84th and Nash. Police said the shots were fired around 4 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, 40th and Custer, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 41, was shot near 40th and Custer Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, and a Milwaukee man, 43, was arrested. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Milwaukee man who was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; 2 men wounded in separate Saturday incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents from Saturday, Sept. 24 – in which two men were wounded. Around noon on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area near 60th and Hampton. They found a 51-year-old Milwaukee man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A 67-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested. The shooting is the result of a domestic dispute, officials say. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Kenosha Las Margaritas bar shootings, owner surrenders licenses
KENOSHA, Wis. - Las Margaritas, the Kenosha bar where four people were shot, including two who were killed, on Sept. 18 is now closed for good. The bar likely won't open again after the owner surrendered her licenses to the city. Houston Oliver was one of the two killed in...
CBS 58
Video: Inmate charged in Chicago homicides, shooting of Kenosha K-9 Riggs, assaults officer
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An inmate at the Racine County Jail assaulted a correctional officer Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the attack was caught on camera. Allan Brown head-butted an officer while he was being moved to a new cell. The officer had to be treated for face injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 23-year-old man wounded near 34th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and Lloyd early on Saturday, Sept. 24, police say. Officials say during a fight, a gunman fired several shots at the victim, striking him. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Nobody is in police custody.
WATCH: Several shots fired into occupied home near 27th and Ruby
Milwaukee police say a home near 27th and Ruby was hit by several bullets early Wednesday morning in a drive-by shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building
MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday, Sept. 24, police said, making for a scary weekend for residents at the lower east side building. The gunfire happened around 1:45 a.m. Several shots struck the occupied building,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Sunday night, Sept. 25 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. The pursuit began around 8:40 p.m. on Silver Spring Drive after police spotted an Acura stolen out of the City of Milwaukee. The Acura fled southbound on I-43...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy fatally shot; gun unintenionally discharged
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy got his hands on a firearm, and it unintentionally discharged, striking and killing him on Saturday, Sept. 24. This happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a residence near 43rd and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. Officials say the boy was taken...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek to identify suspects in burglary caught on camera
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two suspects are being sought by Milwaukee police in connection to a burglary that occurred last week. The incident was caught on camera. Two suspects forced entry and removed property from a business at W. Garfield Ave. and N. Teutonia Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at around 10:30 p.m.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate six homicides in three days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six homicides that occurred between Friday and Sunday. In less than three days at least three men and two women died. A sixth victim is unknown. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to those scenes and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Sept., 26.
WISN
Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building
MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases
A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fatally shot near 53rd and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 27, was fatally shot while in a vehicle near 53rd and Villard early Sunday, Sept. 25. Police said the victim died at the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
CBS 58
Arson charges filed against Racine County man
RAYMOND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Following a lengthy investigation and interviews, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has issued a report noting that they have formally filed multiple charges related to a fire that was set in the village of Raymond. A fully engulfed shed fire at 1041 27th St. led...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot during fight, showed up at hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 45, was shot Sunday, Sept. 25 during a fight and showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said the shots were fired around 11:30 a.m. Investigators are looking into where the actual shooting occurred. No arrests have been made. Anyone with...
