ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Homeless advocates urge L.A. leaders to buy downtown hotel and turn it into housing

By Ruben Vives, David Zahniser
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128oNr_0i8dfshG00
Project Roomkey recipient Sonja Verdugo, a longtime resident at the L.A. Grand Hotel, speaks at a rally outside the hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Homeless advocates on Friday called on city leaders to purchase the L.A. Grand Hotel, which has served as emergency shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic, to convert into permanent housing.

The hotel, on Figueroa and 3rd streets in downtown Los Angeles, is the largest of the city's shelter sites under Project Roomkey, a federally funded program that launched in spring 2020. The program allowed cities and counties to provide emergency shelter for medically vulnerable unhoused people in the middle of the pandemic. But it eventually became interim housing for a broader range of homeless Angelenos.

With Project Roomkey coming to an end in L.A., only four sites remain. Officials plan to move everyone out of L.A. Grand, which provided 482 rooms, by Jan. 31, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Standing outside the hotel, current and former Project Roomkey residents, along with homeless advocates, demanded the city ensure that each person inside the hotel find permanent housing.

Tanya Rivera, 53, said she had been scheduled to move out of the hotel last week. She said she ended up back on the street before her departure date because she had a medical emergency and had been away from the hotel for more than 48 hours — a violation of the rules.

Rivera, who uses a wheelchair and suffers from lupus and spinal spondylosis, said she received a housing voucher but has had trouble navigating the complicated system. The voucher expires at the end of the November, she said.

"No one has helped me looked for an apartment," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dasQD_0i8dfshG00
Project Roomkey recipient Susan Hartnett, 66, who is scheduled to leave the L.A. Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles in January, says she has yet to find alternative housing. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Ashley Bennett, co-founder of the nonprofit Ground Game L.A., said the coalition of unhoused residents and homeless advocates sent a demand letter Friday to Councilmember Kevin de León, calling for the purchase of the 13-story hotel. The coalition does not yet know how much the hotel would cost, she said.

Getting an appraisal "is our top priority as far as a research project goes," Bennett said.

De León, who represents downtown, sounded skeptical about the idea, issuing a statement saying he is focused on "realistic solutions" that produce "real outcomes that get people off the streets and keep a roof over their heads."

Pete Brown, a spokesman for De León, said the council's homelessness committee has been receiving weekly reports on the effort to gradually empty the L.A. Grand Hotel. As part of that process, everyone at the hotel is "being offered multiple housing options," Brown said.

“The final Project Roomkey hotels are ramping down through an established and successful process," said Ahmad Chapman, spokesman for LAHSA. "In collaboration with our partners, we have helped over 4,400 people who participated in Project Roomkey end their homelessness. We will continue to use these successful methods to place as many Project Roomkey participants into permanent housing and offer every participant a placement into interim housing.”

The L.A. Grand Hotel is not the only piece of property to come into the crosshairs of activists.

Four months ago, the council took a major step toward acquiring Hillside Villa , an apartment complex in Chinatown where dozens of households have been facing steep rent increases. Councilmember Gil Cedillo, who represents the area, has repeatedly said he would be willing to use the power of eminent domain — using the government's authority to force the owner to sell — to acquire that building.

On Friday, homeless advocates said the city should also look at using eminent domain to acquire the L.A. Grand Hotel. They argue that the property has had an especially checkered history.

The hotel is at the center of the federal corruption case targeting former Councilmember Jose Huizar, who left office in 2020 and faces bribery, racketeering and fraud charges. Prosecutors said the company that owns the hotel, and one of its executives, participated in a scheme to provide Huizar financial benefits in exchange for his support of a new 77-story skyscraper planned on the site. The skyscraper was not approved.

Huizar and the building's owner pleaded not guilty. The trial in the case against the developer, real estate company Shenzhen New World, is set for next month.

An attorney for the company did not respond to an inquiry from The Times on Friday. Huizar's trial is scheduled for February.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 21

How now Brown cow
3d ago

Now your housing people for free, for ever bad idea .project Roomkey , turn it into section Eight, they must pay something . but to hear someone say , nobody is helping with permanent housing is insane your living for free find housing for your self. save money for place of your own.

Reply(1)
11
Rob Kimball
2d ago

no, this should be something put to a vote for tax payers to decidehow they want their tax dollars spent. these advocacy groups can raise their own money for such projects.let them purchase, renovate, maintain and incur all other expenses. why should this be put upon the tax payer? maybe they would rather have the tax dollars for better roads, water resources etc

Reply(1)
4
Esmeralda Garcia
3d ago

What about they put them to work and earn what they want I heard the want to open a Facility so they can go and do their drugs I mean what else what about Us But I guess that doesn't matter to much to them anyways but it will when the Elections come that's why I don't Vote.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citywatchla.com

Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis

Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price

Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
claremont-courier.com

Pomona professor: ‘pay it forward’ to solve state water woes

In his spectacular new book, “Natural Consequences: Intimate Essays for a Planet in Peril,” Char Miller explores our relationship with a changing climate here in Claremont, providing a fascinating backstory to a crisis unfolding in real time. Among its six chapters of essays are thoughtful observations, historic explorations,...
CLAREMONT, CA
LATACO

L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Compton Over The Weekend

On Saturday, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur Kee Riches, was fatally shot near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue in Compton, according to media reports and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly responding to a report of a gunshot victim when they...
COMPTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Pete Brown
KTLA

Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Housing#Homelessness#Eminent Domain#Downtown Hotel#Project Roomkey#The L A Grand Hotel
2urbangirls.com

Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach

TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
TORRANCE, CA
Talon Marks

Blanca Pacheco fundraiser interrupted by protestors

A fundraiser for Blanca Pacheco, the first Latina elected for the Downey City Council and as the mayor of Downey, was held on Sept. 20 to help gain momentum for Pacheco’s campaign. The event was abruptly interrupted by protestors who supposedly represented Downey’s water district and advocated for rent...
DOWNEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
nypressnews.com

Sewage discharge keeps RAT Beach near Torrance closed

A sewage discharge just down a stretch of beach just south of Torrance on Sept. 7, with public health officials keeping the area closed until bacteria levels meet health standards. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took samples Saturday after closing the beach, which showed that bacteria did...
TORRANCE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County to consider exploring ideas for memorializing COVID victims

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion Tuesday that would instruct the county’s director of Arts and Culture and the director of Public Health to work with the public and develop ideas for honoring county residents who have died due to COVID-19. Supervisor Hilda Solis wrote in her motion that the county should utilize the arts in a way that’s open, accessible and positively impacts the mental and physical health of all communities to “allow Angelenos to express their grief and heal.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
435K+
Followers
70K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy