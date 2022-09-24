ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Black Enterprise

Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies

A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
The Atlantic

Fauci Addresses ‘The Pandemic Is Over’

Several days after President Joe Biden declared that “the pandemic is over,” Anthony Fauci weighed in on the president’s controversial remarks during an interview at The Atlantic Festival, an annual live event in Washington, D.C. “He was saying we’re in a much better place with regard to...
BBC

Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation

Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
equalocean.com

Animal Vaccine Developer Vbiosci Nets Hundreds of Mns of CNY in Series B Round

Vbiosci (Chinese: 鼎持生物), a leading innovative animal vaccine company, has completed hundreds of millions of CNY in Series B Round, which was jointly led by 3E Bioventures (Chinese: 本草资本) and China Reclamation Fund (Chinese: 中垦基金), followed by Longqing Capital (Chinese: 两山基金), Shenzhen Oriental Fortune Capital (Chinese: 东方富海), Hangzhou Zheke Investment Management (Chinese: 浙科投资), Suzhou Suxin Venture Capital (Chinese: 苏信创投) and Yijing Capital (Chinese: 沂景资本). WinX Capital (Chinese: 凯乘资本) served as the financial adviser.
Engadget

UK warns TikTok of £27 million fine over child privacy violations

TikTok isn't just facing financial penalties in the US over claimed child privacy breaches. The UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has warned TikTok that it might face a £27 million (about $29.2 million) fine after the watchdog determined that the social network may have broken data protection law by "failing to protect" kids' privacy between May 2018 and July 2020. The company may have handled the data of children under 13 without parental consent, processed "special category" data (such as ethnicity, sexual orientation or health) without a legal foundation and didn't offer necessary information to users in a "concise, transparent and easily understood" fashion.
The Associated Press

Kaohsiung Global Smart Harbors Forum Launched to Foster International Tie-ups

The southern city of Kaohsiung, known as the Maritime Capital and the Harbor Capital of Taiwan, serves as the best base for Taiwan to venture into marine technology. In recent years, with time evolution and industrial changes, the City Government has been striving to promote the transformation of the Port of Kaohsiung from an industrial harbor to a people-oriented hub, while implementing strategic intelligence solutions in the advanced semiconductor industry and 5G-enabled applications and services with the aim of meeting the needs of future industrial transformation and achieving technological leadership in various fields. This press release features multimedia. View the...
TechCrunch

Is Silicon Valley really losing its crown?

The simple answer is “Silicon Valley,” a term that now generally means the San Francisco-San Jose-Oakland area of California. There are other options: The two largest public cloud providers, Microsoft and Amazon, are based in the state of Washington. Europe’s tech scene has been busy in recent years, meaning that it can’t be ignored in any such conversation. And the combined tech industries of China and India form a bloc that carries material heft.
TechCrunch

Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit the first step in a long climb toward equity

The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
TechCrunch

Kumo aims to bring predictive AI to the enterprise with $18M in fresh capital

Kumo’s platform works specifically with graph neural networks, a class of AI system for processing data that can be represented as a series of graphs. Graphs in this context refer to mathematical constructs made up of vertices (also called nodes) that are connected by edges (or lines). Graphs can be used to model relations and processes in social, IT and even biological systems. For example, the link structure of a website can be represented by a graph where the vertices stand in for webpages and the edges represent links from one page to another.
The Associated Press

Vertex Ventures US Raises $200 Million Third Fund to Double-down on high-conviction approach to venture capital

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertex Ventures US (VVUS) today announced that it has raised its third and largest fund with $200M in capital to lead or co-lead Seed and Series A investments in SaaS and infrastructure software startups. Initial investments range from $500K to $10M, and Vertex continues supporting companies as they scale to growth stages and beyond. The firm invests in only a few new companies each year, allowing it to concentrate time and capital on a small portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005169/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinDesk

Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Sun Yat-sen University

Located in the bustling business corridor of Guangzhou, No. 16-ranked Sun Yat-sen University works with industrial partners on commercial projects and with local government to further enterprise. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The university’s blockchain-related research center InPlus Lab, led by the deputy chair of the...
