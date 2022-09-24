Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Celebrate the season at Applewood Estate’s Fall Harvest Festival
FLINT, MI - It’s back. The Ruth Mott Foundation’s Fall Harvest Festival is returning to Applewood Estate for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Orleans-inspired vegan bar opens in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor will soon have its own slice of New Orleans, thanks to a new bar opening in early October. The North Star Lounge, 301 N. Fifth Ave., is set to bring a casual, New Orleans-style bar to Ann Arbor, with a focus on showcasing small artists from a variety of genres. The lounge, the newest concept from the Detroit Street Filling Station, also claims to be the first all-vegan bar in Michigan.
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
Dexter Apple Daze offers family fun, fall activities
DEXTER, MI -- Dexter’s Apple Daze festival offers a host of fall family fun in downtown Dexter. The annual, one-day event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Monument Park, will be filled with bounce houses, kid games, live music, pinewood derby racing, a classic car show, hay rides to the Dexter Cider Mill and pumpkin bowling, where people use a pumpkin instead of a bowling ball to knock down pins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants
Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
Investigate Bay City’s haunted Scottish Rite with local paranormal expert
BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is an imposing structure that is home to a myriad of mysteries and historic happenings. Built in 1925, the Scottish Rite structure in Bay City was home to high-ranking Masons throughout the years. Now, it is also home to what a local author calls “an army of the dead” worth of paranormal activity.
First Watch restaurant brings its Million Dollar bacon to Novi, Ann Arbor
First Watch, a chain of breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants, opened a new location in Novi at 26054 Ingersol Road on Tuesday. An Ann Arbor restaurant is expected to open on Oct. 3 at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. These locations bring to 10 the number of First Watch establishments in Michigan. ...
Underground cocktail bar opens in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood
The Upright will serve craft cocktails and small plates in an intimate, cozy setting
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Frankenmuth hosts fire arts festival
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. An event for children hopes to help struggling with the loss of a loved one through art. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, September 24. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
2022 Stockbridge Annual Tractor Show: Stockbridge celebrates its farming roots
Pastor Scott Castle presides over the memorial services for this year’s fallen farmers. “God bless farmers and the essential role they play in our community,” stated Castle. “We can get along without the famous sport stars, but we cannot get along without our hard-working farmers.”. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Man Builds Entire Miniature Movie Theater for Backyard Squirrels
When your local squirrel population starts to become a nuisance, what do you do? You make lemonade out of lemons. Recently, a Michigan man spent several hundred dollars putting together a miniature movie theater, entirely meant to service his backyard squirrels. See the little sanctuary below. Per NowThis’s clip, the...
Detroit restaurant named on "best" list in New York Times
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit restaurant is the lone Michigan location featured on a New York times "Best" list.Freya, located in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood of Detroit is featured on the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now" restaurant list."I look forward to when there's more representation from Detroit, says Sandy Levine, co-owner of Freya. He says the city's restaurant scene has been gaining a lot steam over recent years.Freya opened in 2021. Levine and his business partner bought the building in 2019 and says the North End is rich in history and they wanted to be...
Art Hop is bringing together nearly 90 artists in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Westside Art Hop is planning to bring 87 artists to 37 different venues on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. This mix of art fair and art walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. The event is hosted twice a year in June and October to let artists sell and show off their work around the Old West Side, Eberwhite and Selma areas.
Ann Arbor boutique gathering wedding gowns to help people fighting cancer
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Brush off the old wedding gown packed away in the closet – a local boutique is looking for dress donations. The Brides Project, the revenue arm of a local organization supporting those impacted by cancer, opened its “60 in 60″ campaign in September, with the goal of gathering 60 wedding dresses by the end of October.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hot new trends for taking cool road trips
Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
$6,000 in camping gear stolen from Michigan Boy Scout troop
WAYNE, MI -- Leaders with Boy Scout Troop 735 in Wayne say $6,000 in equipment was stolen from a trailer belonging to the group over the weekend. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the leaders discovered the gear was missing Sunday morning. Among the items stolen were several tents and cooking...
MLive
52K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0