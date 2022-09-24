ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

New Orleans-inspired vegan bar opens in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor will soon have its own slice of New Orleans, thanks to a new bar opening in early October. The North Star Lounge, 301 N. Fifth Ave., is set to bring a casual, New Orleans-style bar to Ann Arbor, with a focus on showcasing small artists from a variety of genres. The lounge, the newest concept from the Detroit Street Filling Station, also claims to be the first all-vegan bar in Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market

From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Dexter Apple Daze offers family fun, fall activities

DEXTER, MI -- Dexter’s Apple Daze festival offers a host of fall family fun in downtown Dexter. The annual, one-day event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Monument Park, will be filled with bounce houses, kid games, live music, pinewood derby racing, a classic car show, hay rides to the Dexter Cider Mill and pumpkin bowling, where people use a pumpkin instead of a bowling ball to knock down pins.
DEXTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Holly, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Holly, MI
Banana 101.5

Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants

Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
LAPEER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Coffee Info#Pulled Pork#Art#Beer#Michigan State Football#Food Drink#Battle Alley Brewing Co#Bbq#The Moose Lodge#Battle Alley#Hartland Brewing Company
WNEM

Frankenmuth hosts fire arts festival

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. An event for children hopes to help struggling with the loss of a loved one through art. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, September 24. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
SOUTHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Detroit

Detroit restaurant named on "best" list in New York Times

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit restaurant is the lone Michigan location featured on a New York times "Best" list.Freya, located in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood of Detroit is featured on the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now" restaurant list."I look forward to when there's more representation from Detroit, says Sandy Levine, co-owner of Freya. He says the city's restaurant scene has been gaining a lot steam over recent years.Freya opened in 2021. Levine and his business partner bought the building in 2019 and says the North End is rich in history and they wanted to be...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Art Hop is bringing together nearly 90 artists in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Westside Art Hop is planning to bring 87 artists to 37 different venues on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. This mix of art fair and art walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. The event is hosted twice a year in June and October to let artists sell and show off their work around the Old West Side, Eberwhite and Selma areas.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor boutique gathering wedding gowns to help people fighting cancer

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Brush off the old wedding gown packed away in the closet – a local boutique is looking for dress donations. The Brides Project, the revenue arm of a local organization supporting those impacted by cancer, opened its “60 in 60″ campaign in September, with the goal of gathering 60 wedding dresses by the end of October.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hot new trends for taking cool road trips

Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
MLive

MLive

52K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy