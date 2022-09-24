Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports for September 26th, 2022
SHENANDOAH - According to the State Police at Frackville, Troopers were called to South Ferguson Street on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 around 9:30am for a report of a domestic dispute. Troopers say Walter Hughes, 61, of Shenandoah, were involved in an argument with a 57-year-old female. As a result of...
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
Times News
Rt. 248 sobriety checkpoint results in DUI, drug charges
Several drivers were charged during a sobriety checkpoint last Friday along Route 248. The Palmerton Police Department had a sobriety checkpoint in conjunction with the Northumberland County Regional Police Traffic Services Project. Palmerton police were assisted by the Lehighton police, as well as West Penn Township, Mahanoy Township, West Mahanoy...
Missing elk found, returned to Pa. owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township, Pa., police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
Times News
Police seize over 70 pounds of marijuana in Monroe traffic stop
Over 70 pounds of marijuana was seized following a traffic stop in Monroe County. State police at Fern Ridge said on Saturday troopers conducted a traffic stop in Tobyhanna Township for traffic violations. During the stop police noticed numerous indicators of criminal activity. A consent search of the vehicle was conducted and found was 71.4 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana.
Times News
Police: Monroe driver strikes ambulance coming from crash
Two crashes in Monroe County occurred just minutes apart with one involving an ambulance responding to the first crash. The crashes occurred on Sept. 21. State police at Fern Ridge said the first crash occurred at 12:36 p.m. along Route 209, east of Baxters Road, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Narda M. Tejada, 52, of Blakeslee, was operating a 2015 Mercedes-Benz in the right lane traveling northbound while Sofia P. Gonzales, 19, of Bushkill, was operating a 2004 Jeep Cherokee, in the right lane southbound.
Suspect arrested in Northumberland County murder
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man who is being charged with homicide after a bar shooting in Northumberland County. Sunbury police have told Eyewitness News that Randy Easton, 42, was taken into custody Monday night. Police say Easton is accused of killing Joseph Rice, 33, in a shooting that occurred at […]
Times News
Vehicle stop leads to wanted person
A vehicle stop in Carbon County led the arrest of the driver on warrants. State police at Lehighton said a 1997 Ford F-150 truck was stopped for vehicle code violations on Sept. 23 at 12:29 a.m. in the 4900 block of Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The driver was identified as Cher Moser, 50, of Kunkletown. It was learned at the stop that her driver’s license was under suspension - DUI related. It was also learned she had active warrants for her arrest out of the Carbon County and Monroe County sheriff offices and also by state police at Lehighton.
Times News
Lehigh woman scammed out of $4,000
State police at Bethlehem said a Lehigh County woman has been scammed out of a large amount of cash. Troopers responded to Saddle Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a gift card scam. Troopers said a 67-year-old New Tripoli residents was scammed out of $4,000. She purchased eight gift cards in $500 amounts. The scam occurred Sept. 14 and recently reported. The investigation is continuing.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 09/25/2022
TOWER CITY - This crash occurred around 3:30pm, on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in the 300 Unit Block of East Grand Avenue. State Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling west and side swiped a legally parked Nissan Rogue. The driver continued without stopping. Anyone with information on this incident...
Times News
Monroe County crashes
State police reported the following crashes in Monroe County:. • State police at Stroudsburg reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 14 along Route 33 in Hamilton Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Nilsa M. Doval, 56, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2019 Subaru Forester, and Duane B. Richmond,...
Times News
Monroe man facing charges
A Monroe County man is facing charges following an incident that occurred on Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. State police at Fern Ridge barracks said troopers responded to Chatham Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, for a report of criminal mischief incident. Through an investigation it was determined that Darren Thompson, 24, of Tobyhanna, will be charged with terroristic threats, criminal mischief and harassment of a 75-year-old female from Stroudsburg. Charges were filed. Damages to a storm and inner glass doors were estimated at $2,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County coroner was called to a crash Tuesday afternoon in Pocono Township. One person died after the one-vehicle crash on Hallet Road, which happened shortly after 2 p.m. The area was closed while township police investigated. No word on what led to the crash.
Person sought after bullets hit house, 2 vehicles on Easton street, cops say (UPDATE)
Easton police asked for the public’s help after gunfire struck a home and two vehicles in the city Monday night. No one was injured in the incident, which was reported as shots fired about 9:08 p.m. near South 13th and Pine streets, said police Lt. Matthew Gerould. The occupied...
16-year-old boy arrested in killing of Allentown teen, court records say (UPDATE)
A 16-year-old Allentown boy has been charged in the killing of a 15-year-old city boy over the weekend. Elijah Patterson, 16, was arrested Monday and charged as an adult with homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and firearms carried without a license in connection with the fatal shooting Sunday of 15-year-old Treshawn Tracy at Stevens Park.
Allentown teen accused of killing 15-year-old
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lehigh County District Attorney announced the arrest of a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on September 25. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Stevens’ Park in the 600 block of 6th Street around 2:36 p.m. on September 25. Officers said they found […]
Times News
Fire companies respond to fire at bar
Nesquehoning fire departments responded to a reported dwelling fire at a bar in the borough early Monday morning. Nesquehoning Hose Company fire Chief John McArdle said the call came in at 4:24 a.m. to Confessions Tavern, 239 W. Catawissa St. When crews arrived, firefighters found fire on the exterior of...
Man facing forgery charges in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Berwick and is facing forgery and counterfeiting charges. PSP say that the man’s first victim, a 70-year-old woman, initially reported that the man had accessed her bank account without her consent. The victim also reported that the suspect had […]
Times News
Teen, 16, charged as an adult in Allentown shooting death
A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Allentown on Sunday, according to Lehigh County officials. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca announced Tuesday that Elijah Patterson, 16, is charged as an adult with criminal homicide, a first-degree felony, in Sunday’s shooting at Stevens’ Park in the city.
pahomepage.com
73-year-old pronounced dead after Monroe County crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Monroe County Tuesday evening according to officials. The Monroe County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a single vehicle crashed into a tree near Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. Investigators say...
