Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
CMP, Versant Crews Going to Canada to Restore Power after Fiona
Central Maine Power and Versant are providing mutual aid to Canadian power crews who are working to restore electricity after Hurricane Fiona. It was a devastating storm for Atlantic Canada, leaving the majority of residents without power, and even sweeping some Nova Scotia homes out to sea. Despite being termed an extratropical cyclone before making landfall, the storm packed the wallop of a hurricane, taking down multiple trees, which left most of the area in the dark. As of Monday morning, Nova Scotia Power was reporting more than 192,000 customers without electricity. A release posted on the company's website reports there were more than 400,000 without power on Saturday across Nova Scotia.
Maine Towns Named After Other Countries
How cool is it that in Maine we can travel all over the world and still stay in our state! The famous "World Traveler" signpost in Lynchville shows you the way. Here's a handy list of ALL the places in Maine named after other places in the world, according to DeLorme's Maine Geographic Book of Lists:
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
First Comfort Dog at Maine’s Emergency Communications Centers
Comfort Dog Coming to Maine’s Emergency Communications Centers. Maine’s three Emergency Communications Centers are welcoming their first comfort dog to the team. The 5 month old chocolate lab is named Baxter and will spend time with the many first responders. Baxter Will Support the First Responders. The Maine...
Aroostook County Native Col. Cote Retires From Maine State Police
Aroostook County native to retire from leading the Maine State Police. The man leading the Maine State Police has announced his retirement from law enforcement after 33 years of service to the people of Maine. Col. John Cote will retire at the end of the month and begin a new chapter in an accomplished life. Thank you, Col. Cote.
Did you Know the Owner That Just Donated the Entire Patagonia Company was a Mainer?
Before I even get into the good stuff, did you know the owner of Patagonia is from Maine?!. You truly learn something new every day and this was a big one for me today. I guess it does make sense that a company dedicated to outdoor activities would be from the Pine Tree State. Sort of reminds me of another big company here in Maine that sells outdoor gear…
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Many Mainers are Eligible for Student Debt Relief?
A state-by-state guide has been released that shows how many people in Maine and the country are qualified for the Student Debt Relief plan. In Maine, up to 280,000 residents could get some of their student debt paid off. There are close to 175,000 Mainers who could see as much as $10,000 forgiven. Some students with high financial needs could get up to $20,000 in the form of a Pell Grant. according to the Maine Beacon.
Can You Recycle Your Pizza Boxes in Maine?
One of the most popular takeout food items in America is pizza. It serves as a time saver and a delicious alternative to preparing a home cooked meal. Not only that, it's readily available with tons of places across Maine to grab one and go. Pizza is almost exclusively served by restaurants in cardboard boxes. With Maine being a state that believes in recycling, a fair question has to be asked: can you recycle your pizza boxes in Maine?
Gov. Mills Announces $14 Million in Grants for Maine Forest Products Businesses
Governor Janet Mills on Monday announced $14 million in grant funding for Maine forestry companies from the second round of the Forest Recovery Initiative of the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. The first phase of the program, launched in November 2021, provided financial relief to 219 forest products industry businesses...
Take A Juicy Bite Out of Maine Apple Sunday This Weekend
Know the word Pomological? Take a bite out of that word. The science of growing fruit. This Sunday is Maine Apple Sunday. And there are dozens and dozens of apple orchards that would love to welcome you to their farm to participate. Picking your own, or just buying a bag....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch This Guy Attempt To Chug A 2-Liter Bottle Of Moxie
Most of us Mainers wouldn’t make it past the first gulp, but did this guy?. The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure. maximus4life is a YouTuber who likes to make videos of...
Can You Solve These Difficult Stephen King Clues From ‘Jeopardy!’?
One of America's greatest game shows is "Jeopardy!" and one of America's greatest authors is Stephen King. Many times throughout "Jeopardy!"'s history, they've featured clues about Maine's most famous author. Thanks for the incredible j-archive, we've compiled some of our favorites, and split them into a traditional Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy,...
A Family Favorite: Celebrate Maine Apple Sunday At Your Local Orchard This Weekend
One of the coolest parts (aside from the weather) of living in New England, in my humble opinion, is being able to go apple picking in the fall. There's something so refreshing about being in an orchard, with the sweet smell of apples all around you. It was one of my favorite memories of when I was little, and I am so glad it's something my kids now look forward to each year.
Acadia Voted 15th Most-popular Destination on America’s Bucket List
Acadia National Park just finished in the 15th spot in a survey about what local natural landmarks Americans would most like to visit. Mainers know how special Acadia is and would probably vote it higher than 15th. But not finishing in the top 15 is a good thing. We’re blessed....
Mother and Son, Two Others, Charged With Drug Trafficking in East Machias, Maine
A mother and son have been arrested on drug trafficking charges in Washington County, Maine along with two men from New York, after police and drug agents seized fentanyl and cocaine during a drug bust early Wednesday morning. Maine Drug Enforcement agents, assisted by the Maine State Police Tactical Team,...
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0