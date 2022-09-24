ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

101.9 The Rock

Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?

It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
101.9 The Rock

CMP, Versant Crews Going to Canada to Restore Power after Fiona

Central Maine Power and Versant are providing mutual aid to Canadian power crews who are working to restore electricity after Hurricane Fiona. It was a devastating storm for Atlantic Canada, leaving the majority of residents without power, and even sweeping some Nova Scotia homes out to sea. Despite being termed an extratropical cyclone before making landfall, the storm packed the wallop of a hurricane, taking down multiple trees, which left most of the area in the dark. As of Monday morning, Nova Scotia Power was reporting more than 192,000 customers without electricity. A release posted on the company's website reports there were more than 400,000 without power on Saturday across Nova Scotia.
101.9 The Rock

Maine Towns Named After Other Countries

How cool is it that in Maine we can travel all over the world and still stay in our state! The famous "World Traveler" signpost in Lynchville shows you the way. Here's a handy list of ALL the places in Maine named after other places in the world, according to DeLorme's Maine Geographic Book of Lists:
Maine State
Maine Cars
Maine Traffic
101.9 The Rock

How Many Mainers are Eligible for Student Debt Relief?

A state-by-state guide has been released that shows how many people in Maine and the country are qualified for the Student Debt Relief plan. In Maine, up to 280,000 residents could get some of their student debt paid off. There are close to 175,000 Mainers who could see as much as $10,000 forgiven. Some students with high financial needs could get up to $20,000 in the form of a Pell Grant. according to the Maine Beacon.
101.9 The Rock

Can You Recycle Your Pizza Boxes in Maine?

One of the most popular takeout food items in America is pizza. It serves as a time saver and a delicious alternative to preparing a home cooked meal. Not only that, it's readily available with tons of places across Maine to grab one and go. Pizza is almost exclusively served by restaurants in cardboard boxes. With Maine being a state that believes in recycling, a fair question has to be asked: can you recycle your pizza boxes in Maine?
101.9 The Rock

A Family Favorite: Celebrate Maine Apple Sunday At Your Local Orchard This Weekend

One of the coolest parts (aside from the weather) of living in New England, in my humble opinion, is being able to go apple picking in the fall. There's something so refreshing about being in an orchard, with the sweet smell of apples all around you. It was one of my favorite memories of when I was little, and I am so glad it's something my kids now look forward to each year.
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

