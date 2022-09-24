ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

2nd annual Charity Doubles Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Miracle League of Western Massachusetts is holding its 2nd annual Charity Doubles Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday.

Dog rescued from Springfield house fire on Leavitt Street

Miracle Lease of Western Massachusetts is a youth baseball league for children with physical or cognitive disabilities, and they break all the barriers that keep the kids off the field. They believe that all kids deserve the chance to play baseball.

The disc golf tournament will be held on Saturday at the New England Disc Golf Center in Southwick. Registration and practice time begins at 8:30 a.m., with the player meeting starting at 10:00 a.m. The actual game starts with a shotgun start at 10:15 a.m.

There is a registration fee of $100 per team, and that includes a continental breakfast, tournament round, a boxed lunch, water, a player goody bag, a stamped disc, and more. At the tournament, there will be raffles, event prizes, and post-event entertainment from “The Braid.”

Registration is not available at the event, and there are 4 divisions being played, and they are pro, Am, mixed, and female.

