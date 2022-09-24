Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Prominent Activist to Walk Across Tennessee for Abortion Rights
MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday, Sept. 26 to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
wmot.org
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee proclaims Sep. 30 a statewide day of prayer and fasting
(Mike Osborne) — Gov. Bill Lee says Tennesseans need to acknowledge a sovereign God and seek forgiveness. The governor is again this year declaring an official state day of prayer, humility and fasting. The proclamation signed by Lee this past week sets the observance for this coming Friday, Sep....
bbbtv12.com
What Tennesseans Need to Know About the Proposed Constitutional Amendments on the Nov. 8 Ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this...
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
Written public comments show strong opposition to Hillsdale charter schools
Written public comments submitted to the Public Charter School Commission reveal widespread opposition to the Hillsdale College-affiliated charter schools that are requesting permission to open.
KFVS12
Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
LGBTQ+ Rainbow Crosswalk First in Tennessee, Symbolizes Equality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local project is colorful and bright and sends a strong message of unity. One rainbow currently sits at the intersection of Cooper and Young, but after October 9th that will change. Three more will be added to symbolize inclusion, equality, acceptance, and the LGBTQ+ community.
Big catch: Man who reeled in 118-pound catfish could set Tennessee state record
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — This was one whopper of a catch. A Tennessee man caught a 118-pound, 7-ounce blue catfish Saturday in the Cumberland River that could break the state record for the biggest catfish caught in Tennessee, WKRN-TV reported. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Micka Burkhart...
Officials: No fentanyl-laced marijuana ever confirmed in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alarming rumors about fentanyl overdoses linked solely to marijuana use don’t match up well with historical evidence on drugs that the synthetic opioid has been mixed with, and at least one area harm reduction advocate hopes to quell fears among the local pot-smoking community. When News Channel 11 reported on […]
weatherboy.com
Weekend Ends with Fresh Tennessee Earthquake
Seismic activity for the weekend wrapped up with a fresh, albeit weak, earthquake in eastern Tennessee today. According to USGS, an earthquake rated as a magnitude 1.9 event rattled the area beneath Madisonville, Tennessee just inside of the Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness. The earthquake hit at 7:52 am today, local time; the epicenter was roughly 10.4 km deep.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Ballad Health says it does not perform gender-affirming procedures
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With controversy erupting this week over Vanderbilt University Medical Center performing gender-affirming treatments on minors with parental consent, Ballad Health says it does not perform gender confirmation surgeries and has no plans to do so. With Republican state lawmakers threatening to ban gender-related treatments for minors, News Channel 11 asked […]
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
actionnews5.com
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
Hunter from Tennessee still missing in Alaska one month later
The wife of a missing hunter is exhausting all resources because Steve Keel is still missing, one month later.
‘We get a chance to speak our heart’: Volunteers help people open up in Tennessee prisons
Men, statistically, already struggle to open up emotionally. In prison, it can be even more difficult considering the circumstances. Volunteers can help unlock some of those emotions.
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area – Tennessee
I spent a few days in September visiting my friend in Tennessee. One day, we took a drive to Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area which is near Columbia, Tennessee and just over an hour south of Nashville, Tennessee. This area does have a smaller parking lot and signs are...
