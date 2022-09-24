ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Tennessee Tribune

Prominent Activist to Walk Across Tennessee for Abortion Rights

MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday, Sept. 26 to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
City
Nashville, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
KFVS12

Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
TENNESSEE STATE
Person
Matt Walsh
WJHL

Officials: No fentanyl-laced marijuana ever confirmed in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alarming rumors about fentanyl overdoses linked solely to marijuana use don’t match up well with historical evidence on drugs that the synthetic opioid has been mixed with, and at least one area harm reduction advocate hopes to quell fears among the local pot-smoking community. When News Channel 11 reported on […]
weatherboy.com

Weekend Ends with Fresh Tennessee Earthquake

Seismic activity for the weekend wrapped up with a fresh, albeit weak, earthquake in eastern Tennessee today. According to USGS, an earthquake rated as a magnitude 1.9 event rattled the area beneath Madisonville, Tennessee just inside of the Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness. The earthquake hit at 7:52 am today, local time; the epicenter was roughly 10.4 km deep.
TENNESSEE STATE
#Health Care#Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Gender Affirming Care#Dear Friends Neighbors#Red Links#Global Data#Florida Covid Action#Cbn News#Southern Baptists Raise#Transgender Clinic
WSMV

Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health says it does not perform gender-affirming procedures

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With controversy erupting this week over Vanderbilt University Medical Center performing gender-affirming treatments on minors with parental consent, Ballad Health says it does not perform gender confirmation surgeries and has no plans to do so. With Republican state lawmakers threatening to ban gender-related treatments for minors, News Channel 11 asked […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
actionnews5.com

New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
TENNESSEE STATE
plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area – Tennessee

I spent a few days in September visiting my friend in Tennessee. One day, we took a drive to Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area which is near Columbia, Tennessee and just over an hour south of Nashville, Tennessee. This area does have a smaller parking lot and signs are...
COLUMBIA, TN

