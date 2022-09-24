Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Weatherly library events
The Weatherly library has several events coming up. • The annual library auction is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Packer Township building, Route 903, Weatherly. Basket winners will be chosen at 2 p.m. Preview night is from 6-8 p.m. Friday. There will be food and baked goods. • The...
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
thevalleyledger.com
Household Document Shredding Event
Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
Easton’s Garlic Fest returns to Centre Square with plenty of pungent events and vendors
Although Centre Square is still encumbered with blocked-off work zones here and there, Garlic Fest will still celebrate its 19th weekend stinking up the heart of Easton, construction be damned. The city’s annual festival celebrating the odorous Allium sativum, more commonly known as garlic, returns for another year with plenty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Spaghetti dinner at Weatherly church
St. Matthew’s Union Church, 3153 Quakake Road, Weatherly, is hosting a pick-up only spaghetti dinner from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The dinner includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs and sauce, salad, dinner roll, and dessert. Cost is $11 for adults, $6 for children between the ages of 5-10....
Times News
Nesquehoning Halloween display raises donations for Panther Valley school, cat and dog shelters
Just like the movie “Nightmare Before Christmas,” a Nesquehoning man is again transforming his property into a place where ghouls and goblins lurk, 12-foot skeletons stand guard over real tombstones and 20-foot blowup Jack Skellington’s watch the land. But this year, Alan Kloss is aiming to help...
Times News
Schuylkill Co. Walk In Center holds pottery workshop
The Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven will host renowned potter Tim See on Saturday. Anyone interested in pottery or who’d like to get started will be fascinated watching See create his amazing works on the pottery wheel and learn some valuable techniques. Tim has been “throwing clay”...
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Diner to be converted into six-bay auto repair shop by Wrenchtec
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The old Forks Diner will be serving auto repair customers by early spring of next year. Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra, partners in the Wrenchtec four-bay garage at 20 E. Lawn Road in Nazareth, have acquired the former diner at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000 to open a second location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebrownandwhite.com
The Wicked Botanist holds second annual fall Lehigh Valley Wicked Plant Festival
For Dawn Ash, the owner of the Wicked Botanist, selling house plants via Facebook started off as a hobby. That was until she opened a storefront in Bethlehem in March 2021. After recently opening another storefront in Kutztown, The Wicked Botanist hosted its second annual fall plant festival, with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance.
Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 350 volunteers spent the day volunteering at a region-wide litter cleanup event in Monroe County. Safety vests, trash pickers, and neon shirts were distributed to volunteers on Saturday morning for the “Pick Up the Poconos event. Volunteers tackled 30 different locations to clean up litter in Wayne, Pike, Carbon, […]
Some parents concerned about the use of former school
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Ramsey School on Thomas Street in Stroudsburg has sat vacant for over seven years, but according to Monroe County Commissioners, that won't be for long. The county is temporarily moving its Domestic Relations and Probation offices inside the school while the courthouse is under renovation.
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 27, 1984
Bishop Thomas J. Welsh of the Diocese of Allentown announced the appointment of the Rev. Robert J. Wargo as pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. Rev. Wargo, 38, will replace the Rev. Leo S. Stajkowski, who has been reassigned to be pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, Reading. Father...
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
Times News
Flags honor Nesquehoning vets
Nesquehoning’s Hometown Heroes are being honored with American flags. Motorists and residents traveling through the borough see Catawissa Street, as well as several other streets, lined with American flags, hung next to a Hometown Hero banner. “When we saw that there were flags downtown on Memorial Day, but they...
Times News
Missing elk returned to its owner in Lehigh Township
An elk that broke free in Lehigh Township Friday afternoon has been safely returned to its owner. Township police Chief Scott Fogel said that at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that a large male elk had escaped from a pen on Peach Drive in the Danielsville section of the township.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
Times News
A promise to end alzheimer’s
Families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia plant plastic daisies in a promise garden at Mauch Chunk Lake Park Saturday. More than 100 people participated in the annual Carbon County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at the lake. Placing flowers in the sandy garden are, from left, Michele Dobrowski of Lehighton, Grace Kern of Lehighton and her grandson, Croy Kern, 1, of Summit Hill, Rylee Devlin of Summit Hill, Corbin Kern, 2, of Summit Hill, and Josh Kern of Summit Hill. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Comments / 0