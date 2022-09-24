Read full article on original website
State Troopers head to Puerto Rico to aid in wake of Hurricane Fiona
NEW YORK (WENY) – A contingent of 50 State Troopers left Saturday morning for Puerto Rico to help the island as it recovers from the devastation left behind by Hurricane Fiona. The first wave of 50 Troopers, along with 69 New Jersey State Troopers, flew out of JFK airport...
Hochul Announces Plan to Tackle Unemployment Insurance Fraud
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud. A recent State Department of Labor investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for more than eleven million dollars in benefits payments in August alone. “At the height of the pandemic, when our...
New York Department of Health Launches Long COVID Website
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – The New York State Department of Health launched a website today to those who are battling long COVID. The information builds on New York State’s ongoing work to fight long COVID statewide. “As we continue to assess the impact of long COVID on New...
Officials Encourage Young Adults to Register to Vote
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – September is National Voter Registration Month, and with some high-profile races in this year’s general election, state officials are trying to get every eligible voter registered. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS), there are roughly 1.7 million Pennsylvanians eligible to...
