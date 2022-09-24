Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Armed robbery at Silver Spring bank, thefts reported at Strosniders Hardware in Kensington, Whole Foods in Chevy Chase
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Broad Brook Drive between 9 p.m. Sept. 13 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Wetherill Road between noon and...
Bay Net
Police Recover Stolen Gun After Crash With Suspected Impaired Driver In Brandywine
BRANDYWINE, Md. – Maryland State Police recovered a loaded stolen firearm while on the scene of a single vehicle crash involving a suspected impaired driver in Prince George’s County this weekend. The accused is identified as John Michael Brand, 40, of White Plains, Maryland. Brand is charged with...
Young Girls Armed With Baseball Bats Break Into Anne Arundel County Home, Beat Residents
One woman has been arrested after she and three young girls broke into a home in Anne Arundel County and beat the residents with baseball bats, authorities say. Detectives say the armed group entered the home on the 200 block of Hilltop Road around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, and attacked the residents, leaving them with minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel County police.
mocoshow.com
FBI Seeking Info About “Red Hat Guy” Who is Wanted For Montgomery County Bank Robbery
The Baltimore office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has tweeted that it’s “seeking info about the “Red Hat Guy”, wanted for committing a bank robbery on September 16, 2022, in Silver Spring, Maryland. The suspect displayed a black handgun and is described as a White male, 50 to 60 years old, and 6’0″ to 6’2″ (tweet below)”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Arrested After Driving Into Crowd Outside Of Drive-Up Liquor Store
Two people were arrested over the weekend after hitting three people and a police cruiser with their vehicle in an Anne Arundel County parking lot, authorities say. Ashia Nicole Payne, 32, and Hilton Pulley, 33, are accused of ramming into the victims in the parking lot of Frank's Den in the 1800 block of Crain Highway around 12:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, according to Anne Arundel County police.
clayconews.com
Driver Shot During Alleged Road Rage Incident on MD-295 in Prince George's County, Maryland
OXON HILL, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that the investigation into an alleged road rage shooting that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Prince George’s County continues. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is...
bethesdamagazine.com
Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring evacuated after reported brush fire
A Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring was evacuated Tuesday when a brush fire damaged the outside of the building, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman. The store, at 12024 Cherry Hill Road, caught fire and then was evacuated, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer...
Police Investigating Burglaries in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police are investigating a commercial burglary and residential burglary, according to emailed community advisories:. On September 23, at approximately 3:44 am, Takoma Park police responded to the Fiesta Laundromat in 7600 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of a commercial burglary that had occurred earlier. Officers met with the owner of the business, who indicated his alarm company had notified him of a possible break-in. Video surveillance inside the business showed that at approximately 2:45 am, what appeared to be a newer model Honda Accord pulled up to the business, and three black males exited the vehicle. They pried open the front entrance door, entered the business, and attempted to break open the ATM before the audible alarm caused them to flee the establishment. They fled in the vehicle heading towards the Citibank in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue. All three males were wearing gloves and masks. Case #220041418.
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her car in an accident leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings, 19, made a plea to anyone who would read that he needed help to get his...
Man arrested with active attempted murder warrant in Hanover
Anne Arundel County officers were in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Blvd., Sunday afternoon, when they found a person with an active attempted murder warrant.
Man Out On Bond Busted Beating Woman With 'Ghost Gun,' In Charles County, Police Say
A man released from jail on a $10,000 bond for violating his probation is facing multiple new charges following an alleged violent assault of a woman in Maryland. Branden Alfred Holland, 23, of Indian Head, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic assault when he pistol-whipped his female victim and threatened her in Charles County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 26.
Arrests Made for Possession of Crack Cocaine; Stolen Auto
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced arrests this week in connection with the possession of crack cocaine and a stolen auto, according to emailed community advisories. 59-year-old Hugh M. Dennis, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Crack Cocaine with the intent to...
WJLA
Md. man dies after large crowd prevents shooting victim from getting aid at studio party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Glen Burnie man was shot to death at a recording studio in Odenton, Md. on Sunday after a crowd "was actively impeding officers from rendering aid" to shooting victims, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officers said they responded to...
Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police
A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
WBAL Radio
AACOPD arrest woman after she reportedly hit people with car
A woman is accused of driving into several people outside a bar this weekend in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police say they were trying to clear a rowdy crowd in the parking lot of Frank's Den along Crain Highway just after midnight on Sept. 24 when 32-year-old Ashia Payne put her car in reverse.
3 boys arrested for armed carjacking, charged as adults in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three teenagers face charges after they carjacked two people at gunpoint in Oxon Hill Sunday. Officers said the carjacking happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Rd. About five minutes after police got to the location to talk to the victims, emergency […]
WJLA
Man found shot inside car in SW DC, taken to hospital: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police responded to another shooting Monday morning. At 8:37 a.m., officers were called to 925 Frontage Street SW, where they found a man unconscious but breathing. When 7News crews arrived on the scene, our photographer saw a man being taken out of the driver's side...
mocoshow.com
Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek
Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping
One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WJLA
Woman assaulted during robbery in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are at the scene of a reported robbery Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the 13200 block of Leadcrest Lane, police said. A woman was assaulted by a suspect police say took property and fled the scene. At this time, police...
Comments / 0