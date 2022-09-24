ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Young Girls Armed With Baseball Bats Break Into Anne Arundel County Home, Beat Residents

One woman has been arrested after she and three young girls broke into a home in Anne Arundel County and beat the residents with baseball bats, authorities say. Detectives say the armed group entered the home on the 200 block of Hilltop Road around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, and attacked the residents, leaving them with minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Two Arrested After Driving Into Crowd Outside Of Drive-Up Liquor Store

Two people were arrested over the weekend after hitting three people and a police cruiser with their vehicle in an Anne Arundel County parking lot, authorities say. Ashia Nicole Payne, 32, and Hilton Pulley, 33, are accused of ramming into the victims in the parking lot of Frank's Den in the 1800 block of Crain Highway around 12:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Burglaries in Takoma Park

Takoma Park Police are investigating a commercial burglary and residential burglary, according to emailed community advisories:. On September 23, at approximately 3:44 am, Takoma Park police responded to the Fiesta Laundromat in 7600 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of a commercial burglary that had occurred earlier. Officers met with the owner of the business, who indicated his alarm company had notified him of a possible break-in. Video surveillance inside the business showed that at approximately 2:45 am, what appeared to be a newer model Honda Accord pulled up to the business, and three black males exited the vehicle. They pried open the front entrance door, entered the business, and attempted to break open the ATM before the audible alarm caused them to flee the establishment. They fled in the vehicle heading towards the Citibank in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue. All three males were wearing gloves and masks. Case #220041418.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Man Out On Bond Busted Beating Woman With 'Ghost Gun,' In Charles County, Police Say

A man released from jail on a $10,000 bond for violating his probation is facing multiple new charges following an alleged violent assault of a woman in Maryland. Branden Alfred Holland, 23, of Indian Head, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic assault when he pistol-whipped his female victim and threatened her in Charles County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 26.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
Daily Voice

Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
ELKRIDGE, MD
WBAL Radio

AACOPD arrest woman after she reportedly hit people with car

A woman is accused of driving into several people outside a bar this weekend in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police say they were trying to clear a rowdy crowd in the parking lot of Frank's Den along Crain Highway just after midnight on Sept. 24 when 32-year-old Ashia Payne put her car in reverse.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WJLA

Man found shot inside car in SW DC, taken to hospital: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police responded to another shooting Monday morning. At 8:37 a.m., officers were called to 925 Frontage Street SW, where they found a man unconscious but breathing. When 7News crews arrived on the scene, our photographer saw a man being taken out of the driver's side...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek

Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping

One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ODENTON, MD
WJLA

Woman assaulted during robbery in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are at the scene of a reported robbery Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the 13200 block of Leadcrest Lane, police said. A woman was assaulted by a suspect police say took property and fled the scene. At this time, police...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

