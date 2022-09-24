Read full article on original website
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 27, 1984
Bishop Thomas J. Welsh of the Diocese of Allentown announced the appointment of the Rev. Robert J. Wargo as pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. Rev. Wargo, 38, will replace the Rev. Leo S. Stajkowski, who has been reassigned to be pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, Reading. Father...
Times News
Rally puts spotlight on veterans suicide
Saturday’s American Legion Post 927 Keep them Alive Ride and Rally was all about saving veterans from suicide. The motorcycle ride began at The Vietnam Memorial in Palmerton and ended at the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert with a barbecue, speeches and music. The event featured several organizations...
Times News
Flags honor Nesquehoning vets
Nesquehoning’s Hometown Heroes are being honored with American flags. Motorists and residents traveling through the borough see Catawissa Street, as well as several other streets, lined with American flags, hung next to a Hometown Hero banner. “When we saw that there were flags downtown on Memorial Day, but they...
Times News
Bikers rally to support veterans
For many soldiers, the war doesn’t end when they come home. “War does not end because governments get together and sign truces. As many of you know, war continues many years afterward,” Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann said Saturday at the 2nd Annual “Keep Them Alive Ride & Rally” in the Palmerton Borough Park.
Times News
Weatherly library events
The Weatherly library has several events coming up. • The annual library auction is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Packer Township building, Route 903, Weatherly. Basket winners will be chosen at 2 p.m. Preview night is from 6-8 p.m. Friday. There will be food and baked goods. • The...
Times News
Spaghetti dinner at Weatherly church
St. Matthew’s Union Church, 3153 Quakake Road, Weatherly, is hosting a pick-up only spaghetti dinner from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The dinner includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs and sauce, salad, dinner roll, and dessert. Cost is $11 for adults, $6 for children between the ages of 5-10....
wdac.com
“God Loves You Tour” Visits The Keystone State
YORK/ALLENTOWN – Over 9,200 people were part of the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham which made a visit to York on Sunday. Crowds heard praise music along with a message of hope from Franklin Graham. Just in time for the Sunday afternoon event, the weather cleared and sun shone across the outdoor venue at the York Expo Center. Graham said, “You’ve got a ray of hope here tonight” before telling the crowd how God can replace their hopelessness with His Light. More than 190 churches in the York area partnered with the event to bring hope and the love of Jesus Christ to those in attendance. On Saturday, the tour visited Allentown with over 11,000 people attending at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The God Loves You Tour will also travel to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
Times News
Jim Thorpe marching band alumni night Fri.
The Jim Thorpe Band Alumni Night is this Friday for the Olympians home football against Tamaqua. Former marching band members are asked to join current band members. Report to the band room at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m. For more information email eflowers@jtasd.org.
Times News
Lansford has festive start to fall
Lansford welcomed the fall season on Saturday with a fun-filled day in the borough. The ninth annual Fall Festival was held on Ridge Street and featured live music, pumpkin painting, baked goods, an assortment of food including hamburgers and homemade soup, a car show, craft vendors and plenty of socializing.
thevalleyledger.com
Household Document Shredding Event
Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
According to The Morning Call, officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed Sunday. The teacher agreed to remove the flag after...
Times News
Schuylkill Co. Walk In Center holds pottery workshop
The Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven will host renowned potter Tim See on Saturday. Anyone interested in pottery or who’d like to get started will be fascinated watching See create his amazing works on the pottery wheel and learn some valuable techniques. Tim has been “throwing clay”...
Local mayors meet to discuss common issues
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayors from across the region met in Wilkes-Barre on Monday to discuss common problems and issues facing their communities. Mayor George Brown of Wilkes-Barre launched the get-togethers last year. The goal was to compare notes on common problems and possible common solutions. “I think if people see we work together […]
Fate uncertain for two elementary schools in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The future of Nescopeck Elementary Center doesn't look good after school board officials and parents gathered in the Berwick High School auditorium Monday night. The issue at hand is the long-term future of both Nescopeck and Salem Elementary Centers. Two out of the three options...
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
Times News
Lehighton delays request to DA
Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
Wife, husband die after Pa. crash
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
