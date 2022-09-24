ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke Mall is all about homecoming

By Emma McCorkindale
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Macy’s in the Holyoke Mall is having a VIP event on Saturday to have a luxury homecoming shopping experience.

Holyoke Mall has trending styles from top retailers, such as Forever 21, H&M, Lovisa, Macy’s, Sephora, and Windsor for homecoming shopping. Lovisa has high fashion jewelry and accessories, and you can work with a personalized stylist to help elevate your shopping experience. Sephora has custom-tailored glam, with customizable services based on your coverage level.

The VIP event will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Macy’s at the Holyoke Mall. This experience features styling tips, personalized shopping by experts, all while saving an additional 15% to 30% on top brands like Calvin Klein, Guess, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, and more.

