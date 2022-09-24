Read full article on original website
Times News
Carbon chips away at funds
Carbon County has spent a little more than $1.2 million of its $12.46 million allocation from American Rescue Plan funding, officials report. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich provided an update on how the money is being spent to benefit the county. Of the $12,466,602, a total of $1,283,479.94 was spent...
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
Times News
Group voices sewage sludge concerns Palmerton council members urged to oppose its usage
Palmerton is the latest municipality to hear a plea from a group opposed to using treated sewage sludge as fertilizer for landscaping or agriculture. Linda Christman, along with other members of Save Carbon County, approached Palmerton Borough Council about the matter on Thursday. Christman, president of Save Carbon County, told...
homenewspa.com
Northampton Borough Council considers fire tax
With the Northampton Volunteer Fire Department faced with increasing costs and an impending need for new fire trucks, the Northampton Borough Council has started to consider whether it is time for a fire tax to help support the department. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler started the discussion during council’s September 22 meeting....
Times News
Palmerton workers get raises
Palmerton’s Public Works Department workers have a new contract that includes wage increases for the next three years. On a 6-1 vote, borough council on Thursday approved a three-year contract for the Public Works Department, retroactive to Sept. 1. Council President Terry Costenbader, who was opposed, explained his vote...
thevalleyledger.com
Household Document Shredding Event
Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
Times News
Lehighton delays request to DA
Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Diner to be converted into six-bay auto repair shop by Wrenchtec
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The old Forks Diner will be serving auto repair customers by early spring of next year. Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra, partners in the Wrenchtec four-bay garage at 20 E. Lawn Road in Nazareth, have acquired the former diner at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000 to open a second location.
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
This Bucks County Property, Surrounded by Farmland, Has Just Hit the Market for $2.9 Million
The Bucks County home is a unique find for those looking for a regal place to stay. A beautiful home in the Bucks County area that sits on private farmland has hit the housing market for a pretty penny. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the property for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Times News
Palmerton buying two police vehicles
Palmerton plans to use American Rescue Funds to purchase two new vehicles for its police department. Borough council on a unanimous measure Thursday agreed to order a pair of 2023 models. Councilman Kris Hoffner said the total cost of the two vehicles is $92,846. Hoffner said council plans to apply...
Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs
JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in Lackawanna County are fed up with their bumpy commute. As a construction project is underway on the Robert P. Casey highway but those on the road say the new patchwork is a bust. Eyewitness News viewers asked us what’s going on with this road work? So we went searching for […]
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
Times News
Monroe business cited by PLCB
A Monroe County business has been cited by the state police enforcement office in Wilkes-Barre for violating the state liquor control code. Tobyhanna Beer & Deli Inc., Pocono Pines, was cited on Aug. 1 for selling malt or brewed beverages in excess of 192 fluid ounces in a single sale to one person for consumption off premises.
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Agreed to use $150,000 in American Rescue Funds to repair water mains on Church Street and Alley M. • Approved the use of American Rescue Plan funds for road projects on Avenue A and Avenue B, as well as a parking lot project on Delaware Avenue. Some of the funds will be used in alleys, with projects to be determined.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
lebtown.com
Target installs signs at Lebanon store, including for Starbucks & CVS Pharmacy
Although no opening date has been announced yet for the new Target in Lebanon, the store now has signage up, revealing a couple more details about what the retailer will offer at its 1745 Quentin Road location. Like most Target stores, the Lebanon location will feature a Starbucks cafe, putting...
Times News
Palmerton School District
Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday night:. • A waiver of additional charges for the late payment of real estate taxes in certain circumstances to comply with Act 57 of 2022. Act 57 now requires school districts to waive the penalty, fee, interest, or other charges when new homeowners do not receive a bill notice within the first year of owning a property. In order for a taxpayer to qualify for a waiver, they must attest they did not receive notice; provide proof of the property transfer occurring within the previous year to the tax collector; provide a waiver request to the tax collector; and provide payment of the face value of the taxes.
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 350 volunteers spent the day volunteering at a region-wide litter cleanup event in Monroe County. Safety vests, trash pickers, and neon shirts were distributed to volunteers on Saturday morning for the “Pick Up the Poconos event. Volunteers tackled 30 different locations to clean up litter in Wayne, Pike, Carbon, […]
