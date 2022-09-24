ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Times News

Carbon chips away at funds

Carbon County has spent a little more than $1.2 million of its $12.46 million allocation from American Rescue Plan funding, officials report. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich provided an update on how the money is being spent to benefit the county. Of the $12,466,602, a total of $1,283,479.94 was spent...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County receives bids for renovation

Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton Borough Council considers fire tax

With the Northampton Volunteer Fire Department faced with increasing costs and an impending need for new fire trucks, the Northampton Borough Council has started to consider whether it is time for a fire tax to help support the department. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler started the discussion during council’s September 22 meeting....
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton workers get raises

Palmerton’s Public Works Department workers have a new contract that includes wage increases for the next three years. On a 6-1 vote, borough council on Thursday approved a three-year contract for the Public Works Department, retroactive to Sept. 1. Council President Terry Costenbader, who was opposed, explained his vote...
PALMERTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Household Document Shredding Event

Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton delays request to DA

Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Carbon environmental center programs

Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Palmerton buying two police vehicles

Palmerton plans to use American Rescue Funds to purchase two new vehicles for its police department. Borough council on a unanimous measure Thursday agreed to order a pair of 2023 models. Councilman Kris Hoffner said the total cost of the two vehicles is $92,846. Hoffner said council plans to apply...
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in Lackawanna County are fed up with their bumpy commute. As a construction project is underway on the Robert P. Casey highway but those on the road say the new patchwork is a bust. Eyewitness News viewers asked us what’s going on with this road work? So we went searching for […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe business cited by PLCB

A Monroe County business has been cited by the state police enforcement office in Wilkes-Barre for violating the state liquor control code. Tobyhanna Beer & Deli Inc., Pocono Pines, was cited on Aug. 1 for selling malt or brewed beverages in excess of 192 fluid ounces in a single sale to one person for consumption off premises.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton Borough Council

Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Agreed to use $150,000 in American Rescue Funds to repair water mains on Church Street and Alley M. • Approved the use of American Rescue Plan funds for road projects on Avenue A and Avenue B, as well as a parking lot project on Delaware Avenue. Some of the funds will be used in alleys, with projects to be determined.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton School District

Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday night:. • A waiver of additional charges for the late payment of real estate taxes in certain circumstances to comply with Act 57 of 2022. Act 57 now requires school districts to waive the penalty, fee, interest, or other charges when new homeowners do not receive a bill notice within the first year of owning a property. In order for a taxpayer to qualify for a waiver, they must attest they did not receive notice; provide proof of the property transfer occurring within the previous year to the tax collector; provide a waiver request to the tax collector; and provide payment of the face value of the taxes.
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall Fest in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 350 volunteers spent the day volunteering at a region-wide litter cleanup event in Monroe County. Safety vests, trash pickers, and neon shirts were distributed to volunteers on Saturday morning for the “Pick Up the Poconos event. Volunteers tackled 30 different locations to clean up litter in Wayne, Pike, Carbon, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

