wcbe.org
From brews to hairdos, Ohio is utilizing businesses to register voters and recruit poll workers
The state is partnering with different businesses, community groups, and individuals to ramp up voter registration and to try and recruit more poll workers for the November general election in Ohio. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office is promoting their initiatives which includes Styling for Democracy, a program that works...
wcbe.org
New Ohio bill aims to stop active shooter hoaxes and fake emergency reports
Ohio lawmakers have said they want to prevent fake reports of emergencies that cause panic — such as the active shooting hoaxes that took place on Friday — with a bill that would increase penalties for what's known as "swatting." Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) is sponsoring that bill...
