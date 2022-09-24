Read full article on original website
A Scary Listeria Outbreak Is The Reason Why Butter Is Being Pulled From Grocery Stores Right Now
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a recall notice for certain Wegmans butter products sold across the United States due to the fact that they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called listeria. The recall notice s...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket
A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus. The problem is similar, however. The...
The CDC says the Wendy's E. coli outbreak has spread to more states. Here are the 6 states impacted so far.
Wendy's has been hit with an E. coli outbreak, with some people falling ill after eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce. The CDC says 97 people have been sickened in 6 states. More than 40 people have been hospitalized. Here are the states affected and how many cases have been detected...
Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country
Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
Thrillist
Salmon Is Being Recalled in 10 States Due to Possible Listeria
St. James Smokehouse announced a recall of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon on Friday. All told, 93 cases of the brand's product were pulled due to possible listeria contamination. The recall specifically applies to four-ounce packages of the product sold and distributed by St. James between the months of...
Why Do Lettuce and Spinach Keep Getting Contaminated With E. Coli?
While most E. coli strains are harmless, E. coli O157:H7 can cause a severe intestinal infection in humans. E. coli outbreaks are often associated with leafy greens like lettuce and spinach, partially because of the way they’re grown in soil that’s prone to contamination. Most people in the...
cdc.gov
E. coli Outbreak Linked to Ground Beef
Ground beef in select HelloFresh meal kits shipped from July 2 to July 21, 2022. The meal kits, which may include contaminated ground beef, were shipped to consumers from July 2 to July 21, 2022. The ground beef was packed in 10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages inside a variety of HelloFresh...
The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms
According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
Thrillist
A Whole Foods Salad Dressing Recall Is Expanding
VanLaw Food Products has announced a recall of salad dressing it makes under the Whole Foods Market 365 label. The Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing is being recalled because it contains soy and wheat, which are allergens. The label, however, does not declare those ingredients. That misbranding could be dangerous for individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to those ingredients, the company notes in its recall notice.
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall
Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
