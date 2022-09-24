ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
Salmon Is Being Recalled in 10 States Due to Possible Listeria

St. James Smokehouse announced a recall of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon on Friday. All told, 93 cases of the brand's product were pulled due to possible listeria contamination. The recall specifically applies to four-ounce packages of the product sold and distributed by St. James between the months of...
E. coli Outbreak Linked to Ground Beef

Ground beef in select HelloFresh meal kits shipped from July 2 to July 21, 2022. The meal kits, which may include contaminated ground beef, were shipped to consumers from July 2 to July 21, 2022. The ground beef was packed in 10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages inside a variety of HelloFresh...
Health
Public Health
The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms

According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
Warmer water is helping the Atlantic hurricane season heat up

Nova Scotia is reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for a major storm that is set to hit this week. For the first time in 25 years, August passed without a single named storm in the Atlantic. But since the beginning of September, we've had half a dozen. Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico and now, 1,800 miles away, Nova Scotia. Now Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for Ian, which has been upgraded to a hurricane and is set to hit this week. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci of member station WAMU has more.
The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger

The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
Pfzier and Moderna seek authorization of omicron booster for kids ages 5-11

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variant about one month ago. Now, vaccine companies are asking the FDA to authorize them for young children. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize...
The U.S. Forest Service is behind on prescribed burns in parts of California

California's wildfire season is getting longer and more destructive. The past two years were the worst on record. And because the U.S. Forest Service has failed to complete critical work, like prescribed burns that are meant to prevent fires, things could get worse, especially in the ski resort town of Big Bear, which is about a hundred miles east of LA. Caleigh Wells from member station KCRW reports.
A Whole Foods Salad Dressing Recall Is Expanding

VanLaw Food Products has announced a recall of salad dressing it makes under the Whole Foods Market 365 label. The Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing is being recalled because it contains soy and wheat, which are allergens. The label, however, does not declare those ingredients. That misbranding could be dangerous for individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to those ingredients, the company notes in its recall notice.
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall

Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
