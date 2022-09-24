Read full article on original website
NPR
Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return'
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to Morning Edition's poet-in-resident Kwame Alexander about his new Young Adult book: The Door of No Return. You know our next guest well. Kwame Alexander is MORNING EDITION's poet-in-residence. Kwame has written a new book, a young adult novel that is filled with hope, resilience, anger and love. It's called "The Door Of No Return," and it's about a young boy named Kofi growing up in Ghana in the year 1860. Kwame told me this book was the hardest that he's ever written, and what helped frame the story was an unexpected connection that he made.
NPR
Brandon Kyle Goodman embraces their authentic self in new book
NPR's Ailsa Chang chats with Brandon Kyle Goodman about their new book You Gotta Be You: How to Embrace This Messy Life and Step Into Who You Really Are. If you're ever sitting around on a Monday feeling a little angsty, maybe a little frisky, check out some of the so-called Messy Monday stories on Brandon Kyle Goodman's Instagram feed. But just maybe don't have the sound on if you are at work.
NPR
A novelist's time in the MMA cage informed his book on memory loss and identity
John Vercher trained in mixed martial arts as a young man. His novel, After the Lights Go Out, is about a veteran MMA fighter struggling to remember everyday things. Originally broadcast June 2022. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. Imagine opening...
NPR
Remembering saxophone icon Pharoah Sanders, dead at 81
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with music historian Ayana Contreras about the death of musician Pharoah Sanders and the legacy he leaves behind. And now a moment to remember saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, who died on Saturday at the age of 81. He came to the attention of the jazz world when John Coltrane brought him into his group in 1965. As a solo artist, Pharoah Sanders had a big sound and a spiritual outlook that made him an icon unto himself.
NPR
< When it comes to parenting, lead with connection
Hey, y'all. I'm Elise Hu with a very LIFE KIT conversation. So we want to do right by our kids. We want to help them develop and grow into resilient, confident adults. But that can be easier said than done. It can feel pretty hard. Clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy - or Dr. Becky to her fans - knows a thing or two about this. Like many of us, she heard all the parenting guidance that includes consequences and timeouts, where kids are sent away when they're distressed. And when she herself was giving that kind of advice to her patients in private practice, she realized that the notion of disconnecting with kids when they struggled felt really off to her.
NPR
He spent decades recording soundscapes. Now they're going to the Library of Congress
Jim Metzner has spent nearly five decades documenting and sharing the sounds of the world, from immersive portraits of American cities to indelible moments with people and wildlife in places as varied as Alaska, Australia, Japan, Greece, Cuba, Nepal and Morocco. He sees his job as listening to sounds, not...
NPR
Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February
Rihanna is one of the best-selling female artists of all time with over 250 million records sold worldwide. She turned down the opportunity to perform in 2019 to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show...
NPR
The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger
The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
NPR
Protesters in Mexico City demand to know what happened to 43 college students
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: The parents of the missing Ayotzinapa students walk in the middle of Mexico City's main boulevard. They carry bouquets of flowers and pictures of their children. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: This...
Deliverance reviewed: ‘a finely structured allegory about America’ – archive, 1972
The great thing about John Boorman’s Deliverance (Warner Rendezvous, X) is that it’s a cracking good story. One puts it in these terms first because that’s just what most new films meanderingly aren’t. The cinematic art of narrative drive, often the prime quality of those film-makers we tend to deride, has largely been lost by less instinctive successors it is possible to admire too much for what they are saying, rather than how.
NPR
Wrongful convictions disproportionately affect Black Americans, report shows
The Exonerations Report has some disturbing numbers on the rate of exonerations. Black people represent 13.6% of the population, but account for 53% of 3,200 exonerations in the Registry as of Aug. 8. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Black people represent under 14% of the U.S. population, but they account for 53%...
NPR
Las Vegas mass shooting survivors tell their own story in '11 minutes' documentary
This is FRESH AIR. On October 1, 2017, a lone gunman in Las Vegas took aim at the performers and audience of an outdoor country music festival from his rooms in the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Vegas Strip. He fired rounds of automatic gunfire in bursts over an 11-minute period, killing 58 people and wounding 869 in what's called the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Today, as we approach the tragic event's fifth anniversary, Paramount+ presents a four-hour documentary about it titled "11 Minutes." Our TV critic David Bianculli has this review.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
The morning of November 14, 1960, a little girl named Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Ruby was 6. And as she got dressed and left for school that day, she didn't know she was making history. RUBY...
