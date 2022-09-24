Read full article on original website
You can now buy the longest book in existence, but it's not meant to be read
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. You can now buy the longest book in existence. But fair warning, it's not meant to be read. At 21,450 pages - think 15 copies of "War And Peace" stacked one on top of the other - ONEPIECE includes every panel of the long-running Japanese comic of the same name. Credit to artist Ilan Manouach. The sculpture is meant to represent the endless dissemination of comics online. It's MORNING EDITION.
Deliverance reviewed: ‘a finely structured allegory about America’ – archive, 1972
The great thing about John Boorman’s Deliverance (Warner Rendezvous, X) is that it’s a cracking good story. One puts it in these terms first because that’s just what most new films meanderingly aren’t. The cinematic art of narrative drive, often the prime quality of those film-makers we tend to deride, has largely been lost by less instinctive successors it is possible to admire too much for what they are saying, rather than how.
Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return'
You know our next guest well. Kwame Alexander is MORNING EDITION's poet-in-residence. Kwame has written a new book, a young adult novel that is filled with hope, resilience, anger and love. It's called "The Door Of No Return," and it's about a young boy named Kofi growing up in Ghana in the year 1860. Kwame told me this book was the hardest that he's ever written, and what helped frame the story was an unexpected connection that he made.
Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February
Rihanna is one of the best-selling female artists of all time with over 250 million records sold worldwide. She turned down the opportunity to perform in 2019 to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show...
Brandon Kyle Goodman embraces their authentic self in new book
NPR's Ailsa Chang chats with Brandon Kyle Goodman about their new book You Gotta Be You: How to Embrace This Messy Life and Step Into Who You Really Are. If you're ever sitting around on a Monday feeling a little angsty, maybe a little frisky, check out some of the so-called Messy Monday stories on Brandon Kyle Goodman's Instagram feed. But just maybe don't have the sound on if you are at work.
Las Vegas mass shooting survivors tell their own story in '11 minutes' documentary
This is FRESH AIR. On October 1, 2017, a lone gunman in Las Vegas took aim at the performers and audience of an outdoor country music festival from his rooms in the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Vegas Strip. He fired rounds of automatic gunfire in bursts over an 11-minute period, killing 58 people and wounding 869 in what's called the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Today, as we approach the tragic event's fifth anniversary, Paramount+ presents a four-hour documentary about it titled "11 Minutes." Our TV critic David Bianculli has this review.
Consider This from NPR
The morning of November 14, 1960, a little girl named Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Ruby was 6. And as she got dressed and left for school that day, she didn't know she was making history. RUBY...
