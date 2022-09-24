Read full article on original website
NPR
Florida residents are being urged to heed evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian nears
Millions of Floridians are under evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian's expected arrival. The storm has gotten bigger and forecasters believe it will come ashore between Tampa and Fort Myers. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Two and a half million people in Florida are now being told to evacuate their homes before...
NPR
A massive storm destroyed fishing boats in Alaska, leading to fears of food insecurity
A massive storm battered more than 1,000 miles of coastline in western Alaska last weekend. In the village of Chevak, fishing boats have been destroyed - leading to worries about food insecurity. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The small, remote village of Chevak in western Alaska suffered extensive damage in the storm...
NPR
Forest Service fell short of executing plan to protect town from fire, probe finds
The Caldor Fire burned through the town of Grizzly Flats in Northern California one year ago. It destroyed about two-thirds of the community. And an investigation from CapRadio and the California Newsroom found that the U.S. Forest Service fell short of implementing its own plan to protect the town. CapRadio's Scott Rodd reports.
NPR
Floridians in the hurricane's path don't need to go far to get to safety, mayors say
Hurricane Ian is now a major Category 3 storm. It's made landfall in Cuba and is on track to hit Florida's west coast. St. Petersburg and Tampa are preparing for what could be their first direct hit in a century. By the time Ian hits there, it's expected to be a Category 4 storm, bringing a storm surge that could reach 10 feet. The National Guard has been activated, and hundreds of thousands of people are facing mandatory evacuation orders.
NPR
California struggles with who pays for public charging stations for electric cars
[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this report, we incorrectly say, "if gas cars replace electric ones." It should have been the other way around, "if electric cars replace gas ones."]. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. A ballot proposition in California that would tax wealthy residents to pay for electric vehicle incentives has driven...
NPR
A controversial company wants to expand mining in Missouri. The public can comment
A controversial mining company is looking to expand its operation underneath the Mark Twain National Forest. The public can comment on the petition but must limit comments to the proposed expansion. The Doe Run Company currently operates 3,800 acres of mineral mines in Reynolds and Shannon counties and wants to...
NPR
Why Wisconsin has seen so little legislative action on climate change
All this hour, we've been talking about issues where Americans seem to agree on something, say they want something done, but nothing happens. We're hearing from scholars and journalists who report on these issues and from you. You've told us about your frustrations, about issues where you don't see progress being made despite consensus, and you wonder why. In Wisconsin, we heard about one topic in particular that has many people worried.
