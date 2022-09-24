ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Floridians in the hurricane's path don't need to go far to get to safety, mayors say

Hurricane Ian is now a major Category 3 storm. It's made landfall in Cuba and is on track to hit Florida's west coast. St. Petersburg and Tampa are preparing for what could be their first direct hit in a century. By the time Ian hits there, it's expected to be a Category 4 storm, bringing a storm surge that could reach 10 feet. The National Guard has been activated, and hundreds of thousands of people are facing mandatory evacuation orders.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood
NPR

Why Wisconsin has seen so little legislative action on climate change

All this hour, we've been talking about issues where Americans seem to agree on something, say they want something done, but nothing happens. We're hearing from scholars and journalists who report on these issues and from you. You've told us about your frustrations, about issues where you don't see progress being made despite consensus, and you wonder why. In Wisconsin, we heard about one topic in particular that has many people worried.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy