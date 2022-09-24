Read full article on original website
NPR
Brandon Kyle Goodman embraces their authentic self in new book
NPR's Ailsa Chang chats with Brandon Kyle Goodman about their new book You Gotta Be You: How to Embrace This Messy Life and Step Into Who You Really Are. If you're ever sitting around on a Monday feeling a little angsty, maybe a little frisky, check out some of the so-called Messy Monday stories on Brandon Kyle Goodman's Instagram feed. But just maybe don't have the sound on if you are at work.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
The morning of November 14, 1960, a little girl named Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Ruby was 6. And as she got dressed and left for school that day, she didn't know she was making history. RUBY...
Trump On His Motive To Run In 2024 Reportedly Told Book Author He Gets To Make 'Rich Friends' As President
Former U.S. President Donald Trump cherished his rich friends and viewed their association as one of the best things that emerged out of being in office, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book titled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” written by New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Atlantic reported.
NPR
He spent decades recording soundscapes. Now they're going to the Library of Congress
Jim Metzner has spent nearly five decades documenting and sharing the sounds of the world, from immersive portraits of American cities to indelible moments with people and wildlife in places as varied as Alaska, Australia, Japan, Greece, Cuba, Nepal and Morocco. He sees his job as listening to sounds, not...
NPR
Remembering saxophone icon Pharoah Sanders, dead at 81
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with music historian Ayana Contreras about the death of musician Pharoah Sanders and the legacy he leaves behind. And now a moment to remember saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, who died on Saturday at the age of 81. He came to the attention of the jazz world when John Coltrane brought him into his group in 1965. As a solo artist, Pharoah Sanders had a big sound and a spiritual outlook that made him an icon unto himself.
NPR
< When it comes to parenting, lead with connection
Hey, y'all. I'm Elise Hu with a very LIFE KIT conversation. So we want to do right by our kids. We want to help them develop and grow into resilient, confident adults. But that can be easier said than done. It can feel pretty hard. Clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy - or Dr. Becky to her fans - knows a thing or two about this. Like many of us, she heard all the parenting guidance that includes consequences and timeouts, where kids are sent away when they're distressed. And when she herself was giving that kind of advice to her patients in private practice, she realized that the notion of disconnecting with kids when they struggled felt really off to her.
NPR
You can now buy the longest book in existence, but it's not meant to be read
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. You can now buy the longest book in existence. But fair warning, it's not meant to be read. At 21,450 pages - think 15 copies of "War And Peace" stacked one on top of the other - ONEPIECE includes every panel of the long-running Japanese comic of the same name. Credit to artist Ilan Manouach. The sculpture is meant to represent the endless dissemination of comics online. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
A novelist's time in the MMA cage informed his book on memory loss and identity
John Vercher trained in mixed martial arts as a young man. His novel, After the Lights Go Out, is about a veteran MMA fighter struggling to remember everyday things. Originally broadcast June 2022. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. Imagine opening...
NPR
Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return'
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to Morning Edition's poet-in-resident Kwame Alexander about his new Young Adult book: The Door of No Return. You know our next guest well. Kwame Alexander is MORNING EDITION's poet-in-residence. Kwame has written a new book, a young adult novel that is filled with hope, resilience, anger and love. It's called "The Door Of No Return," and it's about a young boy named Kofi growing up in Ghana in the year 1860. Kwame told me this book was the hardest that he's ever written, and what helped frame the story was an unexpected connection that he made.
NPR
On little strips of land, Kenyans grow everything from roses to azaleas to gardenias
For the past six years, NPR international correspondent Eyder Peralta has taken us all around the African continent. He's now moving on to report for NPR from Mexico. But before leaving his post in Nairobi, Kenya, Eyder wrote a love letter to one of his favorite parts of the city - the roadside plant nurseries.
NPR
NASA plans to hit an asteroid with a spacecraft to change its course
STANLEY ANDERSON: (As President) This new one you're tracking - how big?. BILLY BOB THORNTON: (As Dan Truman) It's what we call a global killer. Nothing would survive, not even bacteria. FADEL: Science fiction, obviously - but a more realistic strategy for planetary defense is being tested for the first...
NPR
Encore: When teens threaten violence, a community responds with compassion
A growing number of schools have adopted an evidence-based approach to preventing campus violence. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on June 1, 2022.) The elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had many parents and officials asking, once again, how do we prevent the next one? While lawmakers debate gun policy, many school districts are pursuing other strategies to steer young people away from violence. NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee tells us about one case in Oregon that offers hope for interventions elsewhere.
NPR
How social-emotional learning became a frontline in the battle against CRT
It's hard to pinpoint when exactly the questions started coming in. Angelyn Nichols, an administrator for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, thinks it was sometime in early 2021. What she does know is that no one really expected them in the first place, and no one expected them to keep...
NPR
News brief: Italian election, young men flee Russia, asteroid deflection
Big changes in Italy. Italians have voted in what will be their first far-right government since World War II. Yeah. Yesterday's vote saw Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy emerge as the single largest party. Her coalition of right-wing parties will be able to form the next government. And Meloni is expected to become Italy's first female prime minister. The move comes as the European Union struggles to remain united as Russia's invasion of Ukraine fuels economic turmoil in the continent.
NPR
The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger
The White House is convening a day-long conference this week to review new proposals for tackling food insecurity and diet-related chronic disease. The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
NPR
Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is getting bigger and stronger as it approaches Cuba. After it crosses over the island tomorrow, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico, where the warm waters are expected to further fuel the storm's explosive growth. It's forecast to reach major Category 4 status with winds above 140 miles per hour. Ian may weaken slightly as it nears Tampa and St Petersburg on Wednesday. But the storm surge could be as high as 10 feet. We'll begin our coverage today with Stephanie Colombini of member station WUSF in Tampa.
NPR
NASA spacecraft's asteroid crash offers insight in case one ever threatens Earth
All right. An asteroid about 7 million miles away has just been whacked by a NASA spacecraft. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Three, two, one. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Oh, my gosh. (APPLAUSE) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Oh, wow. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Awaiting visual confirmation. CHANG: Now, this was a...
NPR
Protesters in Mexico City demand to know what happened to 43 college students
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: The parents of the missing Ayotzinapa students walk in the middle of Mexico City's main boulevard. They carry bouquets of flowers and pictures of their children. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: This...
NPR
Wrongful convictions disproportionately affect Black Americans, report shows
The Exonerations Report has some disturbing numbers on the rate of exonerations. Black people represent 13.6% of the population, but account for 53% of 3,200 exonerations in the Registry as of Aug. 8. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Black people represent under 14% of the U.S. population, but they account for 53%...
NPR
President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda: ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda for tomorrow's event, ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. NPR's Ximena Bustillo has more.
