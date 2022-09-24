Read full article on original website
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
‘We Were Already Stretched Thin:’ A Nursing Shortage Is Straining D.C.-Area Hospitals
In an ideal world, C., would only have one patient during a 12-hour shift as a labor and delivery nurse at Medstar Washington Hospital Center — but these days, that’s almost never the case. Especially when she’s assigned a patient in active labor or with an acute condition,...
The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.
BALTIMORE -- The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.Electronic touch screens that flip around explicitly ask customers how much they'd like to tip the person who took their order.This forces people to contemplate whether they should tip the suggested amount, tip an amount of their choosing, or perhaps not tip at all.Some people have said they tipped when they ordered carryout food."We tip 20% every time," one person said.Now, the question over whether or not gratuity should be included with carryout meals...
HUD Issues 19,000-Plus Housing Vouchers
“To help people who are dealing with the housing affordability crisis, including people experiencing homelessness, we are awarding more than 19,000 new Housing Choice Vouchers to housing agencies throughout the country,” said HUD Secretary Fudge. “HUD is committed to ensuring people have access to the resources and tools they need to get a decent and safe home. That is what everyone in this country deserves. Every eligible household should have access to a voucher. No one should have to sleep on the street or in their car because they can’t afford rent.”
D.C. Allowed Families To Stay In Rapid Rehousing Beyond The Program’s Time Limit. That Reprieve Ends Friday
A bullet hole in Evy Wilkins’ apartment window from a drive-by shooting. She lives in housing subsidized by the Rapid Rehousing program. Evy Wilkins was thrilled to move into her apartment on Queen Street NE. As a low-income D.C. resident, she qualified for a rent subsidy through the District’s Rapid Rehousing (RRH) program.
Maryland city considers way to reduce amount of rent hikes
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Laurel City Council members were considering ways to limit how much landlords can increase rents. Four people told their stories of rent hikes that were anywhere from 50% to 100% during Monday’s council meeting. “I received a letter from our new landlord who told me I had to move […]
Expungement Clinic & Resource Fair
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is partnering with Maryland Legal Aid to help residents get ahead in life and offering opportunities to strengthen families through a Fall expungement clinic and resource fair. Vice President of Economic Development and Community Partnerships of Johns Hopkins University and...
Pro Bono Day promotes free legal services in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — If you live in Maryland, Monday was “pro bono” day – Latin for “public good.” The Bar Associations of Maryland provide legal aid for free. Legal aid is available to those who cannot afford a lawyer, and the Washington County bar association and department of social services take the […]
New Affordable Family Housing Community Waypoint Opens at Fairlington
ALEXANDRIA, VA–“There’s No Place Like Home” — for 90 potential new households at The Waypoint at Fairlington. Located near King Street, and next to the Bradlee Center, Waypoint offers apartments ranging from three studios, 12 one-bedroom, 49 two-bedroom, and 17 three-bedroom apartments for households whose income is at or below 60% of the area median income (AMI). There are also nine (9) deeply subsidized apartments through the City of Alexandria.
Bill to give $100 a month to all DC residents for Metro is one step closer to passing
A bill that would provide District residents with $100 a month for D.C.’s Metro system and dedicate $10 million annually to improve bus and transit service is on its way to a vote in the full D.C. Council. The D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment on Monday...
Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
The Howard University Skate Club: A Celebration of Freedom and Authenticity
Nested in the corner of the Banneker Recreational Park lies a skate park, dressed in graffiti. The park can be heard before it’s seen with skateboards banging against the concrete to the tunes of R&B and Hip-hop. If it’s quiet, it’s likely a weekday afternoon and the Howard University students that fill the park are busy at school. A growing community of Howard students meet at the park every Friday to skate, sit, talk and debrief after a long week.
How a mother, daughter from Puerto Rico ended up teaching in Fairfax Co. Spanish immersion program
When a friend told Lesliean Luna that Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia was recruiting native Spanish speakers in San Juan, she didn’t hesitate. The circumstances for teachers in Puerto Rico are challenging, Luna said. In addition to working in the classroom, she worked as a babysitter and even as a clown at times, appearing at several birthday parties over a weekend to be able to financially support her two daughters.
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules
A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid
WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
Mathew Brady Was a Genius. His New Monument Lives Up To That Reputation
On September 17, 2022, Historic Congressional Cemetery dedicated The Mathew Brady Memorial, near the famed photographer’s final resting place in the cemetery. The memorial, spearheaded by historian Larry West, celebrates Brady’s work as a photographer, but also reflects the diversity of his subjects and the Washington community. The memorial includes life-sized bronze statues of President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, along with a life-sized porcelain photo of Mathew Brady and a bronze replica of his camera.This year, 2022, marks the 200th anniversary of Mathew Brady’s birthday. Brady might fairly be called the father of American war photography.
Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox to appeal order allowing early ballot counting
(WBFF) — Attorneys for Republican candidate for governor Dan Cox have filed a notice to appeal an order allowing the counting of mail-in ballots in October. Right now, the counting of ballots is set to begin on October 1. Late last week, a judge in Montgomery County granted the...
D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions
The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
Airport officials pleased with beagle brigade at Dulles
They’re adorable. Just don’t try to sneak anything past them. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president/CEO Jack Potter on Sept. 21 praised an initiative that has seen U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Agriculture send trained beagles to Washington Dulles International Airport, part of an effort to detect agricultural and foodstuff contraband coming into the U.S. on flights from overseas.
