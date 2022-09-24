Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
NPR
After Russia orders a partial mobilization, young men flee the country
Military-age men continue to flee Russia after President Putin ordered the country's first mobilization since WWII. Many are arriving in Istanbul, where they can travel without a visa. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A man opened fire at a recruiting center in Siberia today. Russian officials say the shooter was angry about...
NPR
News brief: Italian election, young men flee Russia, asteroid deflection
Big changes in Italy. Italians have voted in what will be their first far-right government since World War II. Yeah. Yesterday's vote saw Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy emerge as the single largest party. Her coalition of right-wing parties will be able to form the next government. And Meloni is expected to become Italy's first female prime minister. The move comes as the European Union struggles to remain united as Russia's invasion of Ukraine fuels economic turmoil in the continent.
NPR
News brief: Oath Keepers' trial, protests inside Russia, Iran's foreign minister
Some Oath Keepers go on trial for seditious conspiracy. Moscow confronts protests over its call-up of military reservists. Iran's foreign minister responds to the suppression of peaceful protests. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. It's the most consequential January 6 trial so far. And it starts today in Washington, D.C. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
NPR
Moscow contends with violence over its plan to enlist reservists to fight in Ukraine
A man walked into a Russian recruitment office and opened fire, injuring an officer. It happened yesterday in the Russian region of Siberia. The shooting was part of the growing resistance against Vladimir Putin's decision to mobilize some 300,000 reservists for the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine. And as the domestic backlash to this decision grows, Russia is also holding the final day of voting in this series of referendums in occupied portions of Ukraine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
What meaningful action could the United Nations take to help Ukraine?
As Russians of fighting age flee to avoid conscription, much of the world is still trying to put enough pressure on Russia to stop the war. Here's Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on CBS "Face The Nation," speaking through a translator. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FACE THE NATION") PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY:...
NPR
Results of sham annexation votes in 4 occupied regions of Ukraine may be known soon
NPR's A Martinez talks to Thomas de Waal of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about Russian-organized annexation votes that Ukraine's allies say violate international law. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The results of Russia's annexation vote in four occupied regions of Ukraine may soon be announced. The whole process has been...
Ukraine 'sham' referendum results point to Russia annexation
LONDON/ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities of votes in favour of joining Russia as the United States planned a U.N. resolution condemning the referendums as shams and Russia remained defiant.
NPR
How the Kurdish people's situation factors into protests over woman's death in Iran
In Iran, nationwide protests challenging the country's leadership have entered their 11th day, and the protests are getting more dangerous. The Associated Press reports that Iranian state TV is saying at least 41 protesters and police officers have been killed, and more than 1,400 people have been arrested. During previous demonstrations, though, official counts given by Iranian government sources have proven to be low, so it's likely more people than that have been killed or detained. The protests were sparked after a young Kurdish woman visiting Tehran was jailed for improperly wearing her headscarf. The woman, Mahsa Amini, who's also known by her Kurdish name, Jina Amini, died while she was in police custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
How a group of journalists is documenting war crimes in Ukraine
Investigators appointed by the U.N. have confirmed that Russian armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. They have documented civilian executions, torture and sexual violence. Another group in a unique position to track atrocities in Ukraine is journalists. The Reckoning Project exists to train journalists to collect not just their stories but also evidence of war crimes that can be used in international court. One of its creators is a longtime war correspondent, Janine di Giovanni, and she joins us now. Jeanine, thank you for being here.
NPR
Vote on so-called referendum likely to pave way for Russia to annex Ukrainian land
Voting in so-called referendums in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine ended today. Results are trickling in from Russian state media, and unsurprisingly, they seem to overwhelmingly signal support for joining the Russian Federation. The voting was illegal under both Ukrainian and international law. There were wide reports of voter coercion. But still, this will likely pave the way for Russia to annex the land. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf has been tracking all of this in Ukraine. Hey, Kat.
NPR
EU debates whether to take in those fleeing Russia
The European Union is divided over whether to take in Russians who are fleeing their country. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would be calling up men with military experience to fight in Ukraine. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us now from Berlin to talk about the divisions in Europe over this. Hi, Rob.
Commentary: Islamic dress distress in Iran
Recently a young woman died in the custody of the morality police in Iran. She was arrested for not properly wearing the head cover, or hijab. Since then, there have been widespread bloody street protests across Iran. Women have taken to the streets burning hijabs, and some have cut their hair to defy the authorities. In the end, the mullahs will win, and the women will lose. Is hijab or the covering of hair for women, a religious obligation enshrined in the Qur’an and the tradition of Prophet Mohammed? It all depends how one interprets the religious literature. There is no mention of any specific dress for women in the Qur’an. Three passages lay down guidelines for Muslim women. They are advised to cover themselves appropriately when they are outside the home and not to display their beauty, their embellishment, and their adornments. Interpretations vary, and scholars draw opposing conclusions from the same passages.
NPR
Most Japanese opposed the state funeral for ex-Prime Minister Abe, polls show
A costly state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July, prompted protests in Japan. In Japan, a rare state funeral to mourn the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) MARTIN: Abe was assassinated while campaigning on July 8. Tokyo was under heavy...
ASIA・
NPR
Italy will soon be led by the most far-right government it's had since Mussolini
Big changes in Italy. Italians have voted in what will be their first-far right government since World War II. Yeah. Yesterday's vote saw Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy emerge as the single largest party. Her coalition of right-wing parties will be able to form the next government. And Meloni is expected to become Italy's first female prime minister. The move comes as the European Union struggles to remain united as Russia's invasion of Ukraine fuels economic turmoil in the continent.
Cyber warfare rife in Ukraine, but impact stays in shadows
Hackings, network sabotage and other cyber warfare campaigns are being intensely deployed by both sides as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on, though the covert operations have not proved decisive on the battlefield -- at least so far. And if Russian President Vladimir Putin determines that his Ukraine invasion is faltering, the retaliation in the cyber domain could prove more potent than seen up to now.
NPR
El Salvador's president has taken over the government and installed martial law
Imagine if a sitting president controlled a majority vote in Congress. Imagine that he used that power to replace the Supreme Court with hand-picked justices. And imagine if he insisted on exceeding term limits. Well, a version of all that is actually playing out right now in El Salvador. President Nayib Bukele has taken over all branches of government. He's instituted martial law, meaning the government can imprison anyone for any reason. And most recently, he announced reelection plans, even though doing so is against El Salvador's constitution. All of this is raising concerns among human rights activists in El Salvador, including Tatiana Marroquin. She's also a former legal analyst for the country's national assembly. Welcome.
Comments / 0