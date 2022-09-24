ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

The British pound has weakened to a record low after reveal of latest tax plans

The British currency, the pound, hit its lowest level in history early Monday during a series of financial market reactions to the British government's latest tax plans. Traders appear to have taken the view that the new economic program of Liz Truss' administration is not fully thought through. Willem Marx reports from London.
NPR

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees a path to bring down inflation

Years of pandemic disruptions have left the whole world dealing with high inflation. Then a war in Ukraine unfolded, one that has shaken worldwide supply of grain and oil and gas. And also, don't forget all the natural disasters that have intensified with climate change, like the hurricane barreling towards Florida at the moment. All of these factors have had substantial effects on the American economy. And one person whose purview is to help the country absorb all those impacts is Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Recently, she has been promoting the climate and clean energy goals of the Biden administration. She spoke with us earlier today. Welcome, Secretary Yellen.
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Reuters

Ukraine 'sham' referendum results point to Russia annexation

LONDON/ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities of votes in favour of joining Russia as the United States planned a U.N. resolution condemning the referendums as shams and Russia remained defiant.
NPR

EU debates whether to take in those fleeing Russia

The European Union is divided over whether to take in Russians who are fleeing their country. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would be calling up men with military experience to fight in Ukraine. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us now from Berlin to talk about the divisions in Europe over this. Hi, Rob.
NPR

The U.S. gets all the attention for car manufacturing in North America. But after years of decline, that industry is making a comeback in Canada. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to Ontario to find out why.

H J MAI, BYLINE: I'm in the Canadian city of Windsor, Ontario, just across the river from Detroit. The truck traffic on the Ambassador Bridge connecting the two cities shows the economic importance of their close, cross-border tie. It's only when I spot the roughly three dozen Tim Hortons locations, a popular Canadian coffee and doughnut chain, that I realize I'm not in the U.S. anymore.
NPR

After Russia orders a partial mobilization, young men flee the country

A man opened fire at a recruiting center in Siberia today. Russian officials say the shooter was angry about a friend who got drafted into the army to fight in the war in Ukraine. One person was injured in that shooting. The mobilization order that President Putin announced last week has prompted all kinds of demonstrations in dozens of cities around Russia. It's also pushed Russian men to flee. One of the countries they're fleeing to is Turkey. NPR's Fatma Tanis was at the airport in Istanbul to meet some of them. And she joins us now. Hey, Fatma.
NPR

After years of decline, the auto industry in Canada is making a comeback

Canada is one of the largest car producers in North America. The transition toward electric vehicles provides new opportunities to build on this legacy. The U.S. gets all the attention for car manufacturing in North America. But after years of decline, that industry is making a comeback in Canada. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to Ontario to find out why.
NPR

The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger

The White House is convening a day-long conference this week to review new proposals for tackling food insecurity and diet-related chronic disease. The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
NPR

Most Japanese opposed the state funeral for ex-Prime Minister Abe, polls show

A costly state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July, prompted protests in Japan. In Japan, a rare state funeral to mourn the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) MARTIN: Abe was assassinated while campaigning on July 8. Tokyo was under heavy...
NPR

Protesters in Mexico City demand to know what happened to 43 college students

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: The parents of the missing Ayotzinapa students walk in the middle of Mexico City's main boulevard. They carry bouquets of flowers and pictures of their children. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: This...
The Blade

Editorial: Apple picks a partner

If you have money in a mutual fund or are covered by a pension, the odds are overwhelmingly high that you have a stake in Apple. The innovation leader of the technology age is nearly a must own stock for institutional investors and a staple of index funds. When Apple makes a big business decision, it has impact for tens of millions of investors and even more consumers. Read more Blade editorials Thus, Apple’s announcement that the new iPhone 14 will be assembled at a Foxconn plant in India is a very big development.
NPR

How ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral may impact Japan's current administration

Japan held a rare state funeral for ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. It could impact on the country's administration, as it grapples with political and economic challenges. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Japan held a rare state funeral today for ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in...
NPR

President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030

For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda: ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda for tomorrow's event, ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. NPR's Ximena Bustillo has more.
