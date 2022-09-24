Years of pandemic disruptions have left the whole world dealing with high inflation. Then a war in Ukraine unfolded, one that has shaken worldwide supply of grain and oil and gas. And also, don't forget all the natural disasters that have intensified with climate change, like the hurricane barreling towards Florida at the moment. All of these factors have had substantial effects on the American economy. And one person whose purview is to help the country absorb all those impacts is Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Recently, she has been promoting the climate and clean energy goals of the Biden administration. She spoke with us earlier today. Welcome, Secretary Yellen.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO