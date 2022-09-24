ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

New $749,000 North Hill home has quality design, modern features | Hot Property

By Phillip Makselan
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
This stunning new construction is a chic design and is brimming with high-end amenities in North Hill. The residence features four bedrooms, three full baths, an open concept living, kitchen and dining area, a home office, and a porch overlooking the backyard and detached carport.

Upon entering the home, “natural light washes over warm hardwoods to create a warm, airy space,” says real estate broker/owner Larry Kuhn. The great room flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining area, creating an open living and entertaining space.

“Custom cabinets contrast attractively from the surrounding room to wrap around a central kitchen island. Waterfall quartz countertops and all-stainless appliances add luxury styling to the space,” notes Kuhn.

The formal dining area includes a built-in bar with a wine fridge, which is perfect for hosting gatherings large and small.

A home office is oriented at the front of the home, just off the great room, offering privacy when needed.

“Upstairs, the master suite covers the north side of the home, featuring a spacious bedroom, walk-in closet and stunning bathroom, with double vanity and glass shower. A balcony overlooks the neighborhood from the bedroom.” says Kuhn.

Two additional bedrooms upstairs share a full bath and are wonderful for live-in family or visiting guests.

You’ll adore the private backyard and covered porch. Make memories with friends and family during gatherings throughout the year.

The home’s location in North Hill places you near downtown Pensacola and all the vibrancy it has to offer. Kuhn affirms that you’re, “minutes away by foot or bike from Palafox Street.”

Additionally, you’re only two away from Alabama Square, a perfect spot for picnics and family afternoons.

Jump in the car and you can be headed to Pensacola Beach or on the Interstate going across town or out of town in minutes.

534 W. De Soto St.

  • Price: $749,000
  • Approximate square feet: 2,412
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Baths: 3 full
  • Built: 2022

Listing Agent

Kuhn Realty

Larry Kuhn

850-384-9707

