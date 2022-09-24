ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington 42, Clinton 30: Grayhounds overcome all obstacles in total team win

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtgJl_0i8dZfkb00

Owen Baker had a lot on his mind — and heart — this week.

The Burlington High School senior was preparing to play his final Homecoming game for the Grayhounds. And then there is the Homecoming dance on Saturday. And after school every day, he and his BHS football teammates were focusing on Clinton, a team with a dangerous quarterback in senior Addison Binnie.

If all that weren't enough for an 18-year-old to handle, his grandmother, Nancy Niles, died on Sept. 17.

Playing for his grandmother, Baker came up with two clutch plays in Burlington's 42-30 win over Clinton in the Class 4A District 3 opener Friday night at Bracewell Stadium.

When the chips were down, Baker dug deep and rose to the occasion with a performance that surely would have made his grandmother proud.

"It's hard, but when it comes to game time I have to put it behind me. I used that as motivation," said Baker, who had a 32-yard kickoff return and a 17-yard run to set up Noah Nixon's nine-yard scoring run which put the Grayhounds up, 35-17, late in the third quarter. "I got the ball and I saw a hole, so I hit it. I had great blocking up front. It wouldn't have happened without that blocking. I made a good cut (on the 17-yard run), but then I stumbled a little bit. I could have taken it to the house, but I fell a little bit."

"Owen played with a heavy heart tonight," BHS head coach Jim Krekel said. "He lost his grandma this week, but he was able to put that aside for a couple hours and he played a great game. He really stepped up big for us."

A key blow early

BHS senior captain Nolan Simpson took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage, burst through a huge hole up the middle and was off to the races on a 58-yard scoring run.

Just 15 seconds into the game and before the huge crowd had settled into its seats, BHS had a 7-0 lead.

Late in the first quarter, Simpson gained nine yards on a run up the middle, but was involved in a skirmish at the bottom of the pile. Simpson was subsequently ejected from the game, leaving the Grayhounds without their leader not only for the remainder of this game, but for next week's game, as well.

"He's a leader, but we have other guys who can make plays," Baker said. "We don't rely on one player. It's everyone. It's a team."

Next man up, again

With Simpson out, Krekel turned to senior Noah Nixon to fill his spot at fullback.

Nixon delivered the goods in the form of punishing blocks which helped open gaping holes for tailback Caden Schisel and quarterback Gabe Robinson to run through. Those two combined for 287 yards on 33 carries.

And when his team needed him to pick up key yardage, Nixon obliged. Along with his touchdown in the third quarter, Nixon also had a key seven-yard pickup late in the game which allowed BHS to salt the game away.

"I took a lot of reps behind Nolan at practice and he's kind of walking me through it all. He's the reason I came back for football. He talked me into it. He showed me the ropes. He helped me all throughout the game and I really appreciate it," Nixon said. "I didn't play my freshman or sophomore year. I got hurt my seventh and eighth-grade years, both concussions. It scared me. I really didn't want another one. Nolan and a couple other people talked me into playing football again and I don't regret it."

"Noah has always been a real solid player for us," Krekel said.

Nixon wasn't the only player to fill a need. With Simpson, who also is the Grayhounds' punter, out, senior T'Andre Jones stepped in and delivered a 49-yard punt, nearly pinning the River Kings at their own one with three minutes remaining.

"It was a lot of pressure trying to kick the ball down there," Jones said. "Coach told me to kick it down there out of bounds. I tried my best. Luckily it rolled to the one. I was hoping my teammates would have got it, but it went in."

"T'Andre has been working very hard at punting," Krekel said. "He just might take the reins as punter after that one."

Facing a fourth-and-two from the Clinton 15 late in the first half, all-state senior center Julian Perez-Hall went down with an injury.

Not to worry, Krekel called a timeout to allow backup center Wyatt Messer to get in a few practice snaps. On the next play. Messer made a clean exchange with Robinson, who pitched two Schisel. Schisel scampered around end to give the Grayhounds a 28-12 halftime lead.

"Wyatt went out there and played just like he had been playing center the whole time," Krekel said. "I am very proud of him."

Schisel carves up Clinton

While Bryant Williams is playing for Iowa Western Community College this fall, his presence is still being felt by the Grayhounds.

Williams has kept in contact with Schisel, who has taken Williams' pointers and run with them.

On a cool, rainy late September night, Schisel rushed for 189 yards and scored four touchdowns.

The Grayhounds' leading rusher is one of four BHS backs with over 150 rushing yards this season.

"It all started up front. The blocking was perfect. I had huge holes to run through. That was amazing blocking. The guys up front — center, guards, tackles, tight ends. It was amazing. I had so much space to work with," Schisel said. "After last year, what were we going to be? Were we just going to fall off? After that Washington game, that hit us hard. That was a reality check for us. This one really secures it. Four and one sounds a lot better than 3-2."

On the horizon

Clinton (1-4, 0-1) returns home Sept. 30 to play Fort Madison (5-0, 1-0).

Burlington (4-1, 1-0) travels to Eldridge to play fifth-ranked North Scott (3-2, 0-1).

By the numbers

C. B

First downs. 18. 19

Rushes-yards 43-270. 49-448

Passing yards 57. 0

Comp-Att-Int. 4-12-1. 0-1-1

Total offense. 327. 448

Fumbles-lost. 1-0. 1-1

Punts-average. .3-28.3. 1-49.0

Penalties-yards. 8-53. 12-96

3rd Down Efficiency. 2-8. 3-6

4th Down Efficiency. 2-4. 2-2

Time of possession. 22:19. 25:41

Scoring by quarters

Clinton 6 6 12 6 — 30

Burlington 14 14 7 7 — 42

Scoring

B—Nolan Simpson 58 run (Christian Snyder kick)

B—Caden Schisel 14 run (Brennan Winke kick)

C—Addison Binnie 17 run (kick blocked)

B—Schisel 16 run (Snyder kick)

C—Tavian Bailey 25 run (run failed)

B—Schisel 15 run (Winke kick)

C—Binnie 11 run (run failed)

B—Noah Nixon 9 run (Snyder kick)

C—Binnie 1 run (pass failed)

B—Schisel 6 run (Winke kick)

C—Binnie 8 run (pass failed)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Clinton — Binnie 30-212, Bailey 12-65, Team 1-(-7). Burlington — Schisel 19-189, Gabe Robinson 14-108, Simpson 4-73, Nixon 5-30, Owen Baker 3-22, Austin Loper 2-17, Maisson Boyer 1-13, Team 1-(-2).

PASSING: Clinton — Binnie 4-12-1-57. Burlington — Robinson 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING: Clinton — JhiKeith McGraw 2-39, Collin Follick 1-9, Isaac Huizenga 1-9.

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

Comments / 0

